1650thefan.com
Cedar Falls Police Arrest Robber
Cedar Falls Police have arrested a 24-year old man in connection with a robbery at a Cedar Falls convenience store Sunday night, as well as robberies early Tuesday morning at a Hilton Garden Inn and the Super 8 motel. Officers were dispatched to the Hilton Garden Inn just before 4:00AM Tuesday morning on a report of a robbery. The man entered the building and took money from the front desk before leaving through a back door. While officers were searching the area for the suspect, a call of another robbery came in just down the road. A report of a robbery at the Super 8 motel at 7515 Nordic Drive occurred not long after. The man was described as also wearing dark clothing and leaving from a middle entrance. The suspect was seen walking westbound along W. Ridgeway Avenue. Following a brief pursuit on foot, he was taken into custody and the stolen cash was recovered. In the investigation, the man admitted to the robbery at the Metro Mart on Franklin Street Sunday night. Giovanni Davis was charged with two counts of 1st degree robbery for the Metro Mart and Super 8 incidents, and 1st degree burglary in the Hilton Garden Inn incident, and interference with official acts.
KCRG.com
Cedar Falls man arrested for alleged robberies at hotels, Metro Mart
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Falls man has been arrested and faces charges in connection to a series of robberies at hotels on Tuesday morning and one at a convenience store on Sunday. In a press release, police said 24-year-old Giovonni Davis was arrested Tuesday after the two...
KCRG.com
Cedar Falls Police looking for robbery suspect
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Falls Police are looking for the person who robbed a convenience store and got away with cash. Officers responded to the Metro Mart located at 103 Franklin Street just before 10 p.m. Sunday. When they arrived, the suspect was gone. An employee reported to...
cbs2iowa.com
Truck fire spotted outside West Side Transport in Cedar Rapids
A truck on fire was spotted outside of West Side Transport on 6th street on Cedar Rapids. The fire appears to have started from a trailer explosion. No one appears to be hurt.
KGLO News
One taken to hospital after shooting altercation in Mason City Monday night
MASON CITY — At least one person was injured after an altercation that included a shooting in the 300 block of 3rd Northwest in Mason City Monday night. Mason City police tell KGLO News that one person was taken to the hospital after an incident, but no other details are being released at this time.
1650thefan.com
Waterloo Man Missing From Work Release
A Waterloo man has failed to report to his area correctional facility. Cody Michael Tarrance, who was convicted of 3rd offense domestic abuse assault in Black Hawk County, failed to report to the Waterloo Residential Correctional Facility as required on Saturday. Tarrance is 34-years old, a white male, 5’9″, and weighs 212 pounds. He was admitted to the work release facility on November 8th. Anyone with information on Tarrance’s whereabouts should contact local police.
kwayradio.com
Man Arrested Near Janesville for Shooting at People
A man who fired a gun at a vehicle with people inside was taken into custody near Janesville on Friday night, according to KWWL. Police located Timothy Chisum on Highway 218 near Janesville after he allegedly fled the scene of the shooting in Waterloo around 11:30pm. Police say Chisum threatened two people inside their vehicle in the 200 block of Fereday Court before shooting at the vehicle. Police located a 9mm handgun when Chisum was taken into custody. He has been charged with Intimidation with a Deadly Weapon and Possession of a Firearm by a Felon.
cbs2iowa.com
Black Hawk County authorities seek tips in vandalism investigation
The Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office and Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers are asking for the public's help in a recent vandalism investigation. The BHCSO believes the subjects in the picture below have information that would be useful in their investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Black Hawk...
KCRG.com
Charges dropped on Cedar Rapids man accused of manslaughter
The crash is now under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration. Iowa takes down Georgia Tech in ACC/Big 10 Challenge. Kris Murray had an insane 31 points and 20 rebounds. Flu activity picking up in Iowa. Updated: 7 hours ago. The number of Iowan's getting the flu vaccine is down...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids man charged with forgery, fraudulent sales practice and theft
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A man from Cedar Rapids was arrested following an investigation that began in August 2022. According to court documents, 57-year-old Joseph Drahozal was working as an insurance producer when he intentionally took possession of funds intended for the accounts of his clients and placed them into his own personal account.
KIMT
$5,000 reward offered to help locate missing NE Iowa man
NEW HAMPTON, Iowa - A $5,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to locating a missing northeast Iowa man. Jonathan Esparza, 30, was last seen leaving his New Hampton home to visit a friend in Elma on Oct. 20. His car was located on Friday, Nov., 11, but...
KCRG.com
Authorities looking for escapee who didn’t return to facility in Waterloo
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Authorities are looking for a man convicted of domestic abuse assault in Black Hawk County who didn’t return to the Residential Correctional Facility in Waterloo. 34-year old Cody Tarrance was supposed to return on Saturday. He’s been staying there since November 8th. Tarrance is...
KCJJ
Cedar Rapids man arrested after NL police discover him in vehicle with marijuana
A Cedar Rapids man was arrested in North Liberty early Saturday after police observed him with marijuana, sleeping in a vehicle. According to police, 20-year-old Justice Love of 29th Avenue Southwest was a passenger in a vehicle pulled over on the 400 block of Washington Street around 1:30 am. He was discovered asleep with marijuana residue on his lap, and officers observed the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. The driver stated that Love had been using Xanax and that they would find marijuana inside.
Iowa Stand Your Ground Law Used To Dismiss Manslaughter Charges
(Cedar Rapids, IA) An Iowa man’s manslaughter charge is dismissed, per the state’s Stand Your Ground law. James Siegel was initially charged with Voluntary Manslaughter after shooting Ty Casey in his Cedar Rapids home. Siegel’s trial was scheduled for April. The Stand, Your Ground law allows people to use deadly force within reason in self-defense cases.
KCRG.com
Stranger helps rescue Cedar Rapids woman’s dog
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids woman wanted to publicly thank a complete stranger who helped rescue her dog Sunday at the Palisades-Kepler State Park. Jennifer Hutchinson said she was on a walk with her boyfriend and two dogs. That’s when she said her Australian Shepard, Charlie found something interesting and took off.
1230kfjb.com
Man Arrested in Toledo
Tama and Toledo police responded to a call late Wednesday night last week about a man yelling, screaming, and firing a gun near the 500 block of State St. Shortly after the officers arrive, more gunshots are heard and the officers detain 30-year-old Gabriel Allen Alvarez. Beyond the firearm charges, Alvarez also had marijuana, THC vape pen cartridges, ammunition, and a large amount of cash. On Thursday afternoon, a search warrant was executed at a property in the 200 block of North Church Street in Toledo, which resulted in a Department of Human Services report and possible additional criminal charges. Alvarez now faces a litany of criminal charges.
951thebull.com
Northeast Iowa Man Struck, Killed by Passing Vehicle After Putting His Car in the Ditch
A northeast Iowa man was killed by a passing vehicle after putting his own car in the ditch. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office says they received a report of a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian on the 27000 Block of Lincoln Road, north of West Union, at about 6:30 p.m. Monday (11.21) evening. At the scene, deputies determined that 54-year-old Guadalupe Salgado Bernal of Ossian had put his car in the ditch.
Popular Waterloo Café Closing Down for Good in December
With the hardships of the past few years including COVID and the economy, it's been a grind for many smaller operations, and a number of area ones have had to close as a result. It's always a sad day when you find out a business you've enjoyed is closing down....
KCRG.com
Plane departing Waterloo crashes in Arkansas
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A plane crashed in Batesville Tuesday evening. The crash was confirmed by Independence County Sheriff Shawn Stephens, but he said little was known at this time and the Batesville Police Department would be handling the crash. Viewer Kristina K Praught sent in photos of the scene....
KCRG.com
Family of late Iowa State Patrol Trooper giving back to communities
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - In a time of giving, the family of an Iowa State Patrol Trooper who died in the line of duty is giving back in his memory. Holly Benda and her four daughters donated funds to 30 area emergency response agencies recently. That includes the Waukon Police Department, pictured with this story. The money came from a recent memorial bow shoot held in honor of their loved one.
