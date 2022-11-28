Read full article on original website
KTVU FOX 2
Thieves crash SUV into store in Oakland to try to steal ATM
OAKLAND, Calif. - There was a damaged ATM outside an Oakland convenience store after what neighbors described as a brazen burglary. The owner said it's the third time thieves have targeted the location and that each time, they have tried to steal the ATM inside the store. But this time,...
KTVU FOX 2
Suspect arrested in gas station shootout that killed clerk in Antioch
A gas-station shootout in Antioch between a robbery suspect and clerk ended up killing the clerk, but the suspect won't face murder charges. The victim's girlfriend said she is devastated and that he didn't deserve to die.
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland police: Man found shot near bus, dies at hospital
OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police said a man was shot and killed Monday night, marking the city's 112th homicide. The gunfire erupted around 10:25 p.m. on the 3400 block of San Pablo Avenue, police said. When they arrived they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was...
NBC Bay Area
Man Who Hijacked Muni Bus Faces Several Felonies
The suspect who hijacked a Muni bus in San Francisco last week is being charged with several felonies. District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said the suspect, identified as Rickey Dancy, will be charged with carjacking, grand theft auto, battery and several other crimes. The incident happened last Friday when a Muni...
NBC Bay Area
Police Investigate Armed Robbery at San Francisco's Twin Peaks
San Francisco police are investigating an armed robbery at one of the city's most scenic spots. The breathtaking views of the city from Twin Peaks continue to draw people there, unfortunately it also continues to draw the criminals who prey on them. According to San Francisco police, two people sitting...
KTVU FOX 2
Alameda County sheriff's deputy arrested on suspicion of DUI back at work, BBQ-ing
DUBLIN, Calif. - An Alameda County sheriff's deputy who was hospitalized after he was involved in a crash where he was arrested on suspicion of drinking and driving returned to work this week; one of his first duties back was to BBQ a meal for an academy memorial run. The...
KTVU FOX 2
Victim chased, robbed before gunned down in Tenderloin, DA says
SAN FRANCISCO - The suspect charged in the killing of a 29-year-old man in San Francisco's Tenderloin neighborhood over the weekend had allegedly chased and robbed the victim of his phone before fatally shooting him, prosecutors said. On Wednesday, District Attorney Brooke Jenkins charged Joe Walls, 28, with murder and...
One injured in Oakland shooting Wednesday
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Police are investigating a shooting that happened late on Wednesday morning in southeast Oakland, according to the Oakland Police Department. Police say the incident occurred just after 11:45 a.m. on the 9800 block of Walnut Street, near 98th Avenue. Officers were informed of a ShotSpotter activation in the area and found […]
Man dies following West Oakland shooting Monday night
OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — A man died from apparent gunshot wounds he suffered Monday night in West Oakland, police said. The shooting occurred at about 10:25 p.m. in the 3400 block of San Pablo Avenue near Interstate Highway 580. Officers were alerted to the shooting by the city’s gunshot detection system, according to police. Officers […]
One dead in fire at Oakland home Tuesday
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — One person was killed in a house fire in Oakland on Tuesday, the Oakland Police Department confirmed to KRON4. OPD said the fire started just after 6:00 p.m. in a two-story residential building on the 2300 block of Foothill Boulevard. Upon arrival, crews found a dead adult male with burns on […]
Man arrested after walking around Napa Ulta Beauty with visible handgun: police
NAPA, Calif. (KRON) — The Napa Police Department arrested a man on Tuesday after he allegedly walked around Ulta Beauty with a gun poking out of his pants. Police said the man also had fentanyl in his car. Police responded to the store, located at 1725 Trancas Street, for the report of a man walking […]
KTVU FOX 2
College student hospitalized after being struck by alleged drunk driver in San Mateo
SAN MATEO, Calif. - A 20-year-old college student was taken to the ICU last week after she was allegedly struck by a drunk driver. Michelle Urzua was driving with a friend down El Camino Real in San Mateo around 1 a.m. on Nov. 21 when they were hit by an intoxicated driver supposedly going 80 mph, according to GoFundMe.
Suspects in possession of drugs and brass knuckles arrested in Brentwood traffic stop
BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) — Three suspects were arrested following a traffic stop in Brentwood last week, according to a social media post from the Brentwood Police Department. A Brentwood patrol officer spotted a vehicle with an expired registration in the area of Walnut Boulevard and Central Boulevard. The officer pulled the vehicle over and according […]
Man found dead in remains of residential fire in Oakland
OAKLAND (CBS SF/BCN) – A man died in a residential fire Tuesday evening in Oakland's San Antonio neighborhood, fire officials said. Someone called firefighters just after 6 p.m. to say smoke was coming from a two-story building in the 2300 block of Foothill Boulevard near Garfield Municipal Playground. Firefighters responded and located a man dead in the kitchen of a unit, fire spokesman Michael Hunt said. The man suffered burns to his body, Hunt said. His name was not available late Wednesday morning from the Alameda County coroner's bureau.The fire stayed within the unit where it started, Hunt said. Tenants in other units were not displaced, he said.Firefighters were still investigating the cause of the blaze Wednesday.
eastcountytoday.net
Oakley Police Seek Vehicle That Struck Pedestrian on Main Street
The Oakley Police Department is actively looking for any information leading to the identity of the silver SUV that struck a pedestrian Tuesday night. At 7:10 PM the silver SUV struck an adult female pedestrian while traveling east bound on Main Street at Norcross. This prompted the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District and AMR to respond. A medical helicopter was requested, however, with a 40-minute wait time as no units were available, they opted for a ground transport.
Bank in South San Francisco robbed by armed suspect Monday morning
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (BCN)– South San Francisco police are seeking a man who robbed a bank on Monday morning. Officers responded at 9:44 a.m. Monday to a report of a robbery in which the suspect entered a bank in the 100 block of McLellan Drive, pointed a handgun at a teller and demanded money, police […]
Individual arrested after lying down in middle of freeway: Police
EDITOR’S NOTE: An earlier version of this story specified the gender of the individual involved, despite it not being known at this time. We regret this. (Nov. 28, 2022) OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – An individual who brandished a firearm at Oakland Police Department officers later fled onto a freeway and lied down in the middle […]
Richmond police patrol activity report: Nov. 21-24
Below is an overview of significant service activity provided by RPD patrol officers during their scheduled shifts. Officers responded to approx. 746 calls for service during this period. Please note that activity shared in these segments are provided only as an overview, and do not reflect the entirety of service calls and reports taken throughout each shift.
alamedasun.com
Third Arrest Made in Alamedan’s Murder
The East Bay Regional Park District (EBRPD) Police Department announced last month they made a third arrest in connection with the murder of Alameda resident Donald Stanifer in July 2020. The EBRPD Police Department arrested Ezekiel Akil Espinoza on Nov. 18 on a no-bail felony warrant as an accessory for...
NBC Bay Area
SF Restaurant Owners Concerned About Safety After Vandalism, Break-Ins
A well known San Francisco business has been vandalized and broken into for the second time. Owners of El Faro, a Mexican fast food joint in the Mission District, are concerned about the state of the neighborhood. "It just seems easier to get rid of than to keep fixing it...
