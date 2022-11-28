ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

LamontSanford
2d ago

His baby momma was interviewed a short time later and demanded he be released and stated the following “Latrell is a good boi, he ain’t do nothing and was coming back from church “

Reply(2)
2
KTVU FOX 2

Thieves crash SUV into store in Oakland to try to steal ATM

OAKLAND, Calif. - There was a damaged ATM outside an Oakland convenience store after what neighbors described as a brazen burglary. The owner said it's the third time thieves have targeted the location and that each time, they have tried to steal the ATM inside the store. But this time,...
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland police: Man found shot near bus, dies at hospital

OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police said a man was shot and killed Monday night, marking the city's 112th homicide. The gunfire erupted around 10:25 p.m. on the 3400 block of San Pablo Avenue, police said. When they arrived they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was...
OAKLAND, CA
NBC Bay Area

Man Who Hijacked Muni Bus Faces Several Felonies

The suspect who hijacked a Muni bus in San Francisco last week is being charged with several felonies. District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said the suspect, identified as Rickey Dancy, will be charged with carjacking, grand theft auto, battery and several other crimes. The incident happened last Friday when a Muni...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Police Investigate Armed Robbery at San Francisco's Twin Peaks

San Francisco police are investigating an armed robbery at one of the city's most scenic spots. The breathtaking views of the city from Twin Peaks continue to draw people there, unfortunately it also continues to draw the criminals who prey on them. According to San Francisco police, two people sitting...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Victim chased, robbed before gunned down in Tenderloin, DA says

SAN FRANCISCO - The suspect charged in the killing of a 29-year-old man in San Francisco's Tenderloin neighborhood over the weekend had allegedly chased and robbed the victim of his phone before fatally shooting him, prosecutors said. On Wednesday, District Attorney Brooke Jenkins charged Joe Walls, 28, with murder and...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

One injured in Oakland shooting Wednesday

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Police are investigating a shooting that happened late on Wednesday morning in southeast Oakland, according to the Oakland Police Department. Police say the incident occurred just after 11:45 a.m. on the 9800 block of Walnut Street, near 98th Avenue. Officers were informed of a ShotSpotter activation in the area and found […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Man dies following West Oakland shooting Monday night

OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — A man died from apparent gunshot wounds he suffered Monday night in West Oakland, police said. The shooting occurred at about 10:25 p.m. in the 3400 block of San Pablo Avenue near Interstate Highway 580. Officers were alerted to the shooting by the city’s gunshot detection system, according to police. Officers […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

One dead in fire at Oakland home Tuesday

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — One person was killed in a house fire in Oakland on Tuesday, the Oakland Police Department confirmed to KRON4. OPD said the fire started just after 6:00 p.m. in a two-story residential building on the 2300 block of Foothill Boulevard. Upon arrival, crews found a dead adult male with burns on […]
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Man found dead in remains of residential fire in Oakland

OAKLAND (CBS SF/BCN) – A man died in a residential fire Tuesday evening in Oakland's San Antonio neighborhood, fire officials said. Someone called firefighters just after 6 p.m. to say smoke was coming from a two-story building in the 2300 block of Foothill Boulevard near Garfield Municipal Playground. Firefighters responded and located a man dead in the kitchen of a unit, fire spokesman Michael Hunt said. The man suffered burns to his body, Hunt said.  His name was not available late Wednesday morning from the Alameda County coroner's bureau.The fire stayed within the unit where it started, Hunt said. Tenants in other units were not displaced, he said.Firefighters were still investigating the cause of the blaze Wednesday.
OAKLAND, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Oakley Police Seek Vehicle That Struck Pedestrian on Main Street

The Oakley Police Department is actively looking for any information leading to the identity of the silver SUV that struck a pedestrian Tuesday night. At 7:10 PM the silver SUV struck an adult female pedestrian while traveling east bound on Main Street at Norcross. This prompted the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District and AMR to respond. A medical helicopter was requested, however, with a 40-minute wait time as no units were available, they opted for a ground transport.
OAKLEY, CA
KRON4 News

Individual arrested after lying down in middle of freeway: Police

EDITOR’S NOTE: An earlier version of this story specified the gender of the individual involved, despite it not being known at this time. We regret this. (Nov. 28, 2022) OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – An individual who brandished a firearm at Oakland Police Department officers later fled onto a freeway and lied down in the middle […]
OAKLAND, CA
The Richmond Standard

Richmond police patrol activity report: Nov. 21-24

Below is an overview of significant service activity provided by RPD patrol officers during their scheduled shifts. Officers responded to approx. 746 calls for service during this period. Please note that activity shared in these segments are provided only as an overview, and do not reflect the entirety of service calls and reports taken throughout each shift.
RICHMOND, CA
alamedasun.com

Third Arrest Made in Alamedan’s Murder

The East Bay Regional Park District (EBRPD) Police Department announced last month they made a third arrest in connection with the murder of Alameda resident Donald Stanifer in July 2020. The EBRPD Police Department arrested Ezekiel Akil Espinoza on Nov. 18 on a no-bail felony warrant as an accessory for...
ALAMEDA, CA

