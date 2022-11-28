ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Tradies' unprecedented action over deadly material found in thousands of trendy Aussie kitchens that's left a young dad trying to hold on for his kids and a mum struggling to breathe

The Australian construction union is instructing workers to down tools if engineered stone benchtops used in kitchens are not banned by the federal government. The stone benches, when cut or polished, send out a particularly potent type of dust that contains tiny silica crystals that can be inhaled. The benches...
BBC

Stowmarket paint manufacture workers walk out over pay offer

Staff working at a paint factory that supplies the UK have gone on strike over pay. Some 80 members of the Unite union at Imperial Chemical in Stowmarket, Suffolk, which makes Dulux and other paints, stopped working on Wednesday. A second strike has been proposed for 7 December. The staff...

Comments / 0

Community Policy