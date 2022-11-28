Read full article on original website
Tradies' unprecedented action over deadly material found in thousands of trendy Aussie kitchens that's left a young dad trying to hold on for his kids and a mum struggling to breathe
The Australian construction union is instructing workers to down tools if engineered stone benchtops used in kitchens are not banned by the federal government. The stone benches, when cut or polished, send out a particularly potent type of dust that contains tiny silica crystals that can be inhaled. The benches...
'People simply don't pay enough for their food' Jeremy Clarkson says prices should be DOUBLE what they are as Britain battles cost-of-living crisis
Jeremy Clarkson has said people in the UK 'do not pay enough for their food', despite people across the country having to choose between heating and eating this winter amid a cost-of-living crisis. The 62-year-old broadcaster bought an Oxfordshire farm in 2008 which was run by a local villager but...
"It Helped Me Cut Back Without Feeling Deprived": People Are Revealing The Money-Saving Tip They Swear By, And I Feel Richer Already
"Leave the house less. Literally every time I leave the house I spend at least $100."
BBC
Stowmarket paint manufacture workers walk out over pay offer
Staff working at a paint factory that supplies the UK have gone on strike over pay. Some 80 members of the Unite union at Imperial Chemical in Stowmarket, Suffolk, which makes Dulux and other paints, stopped working on Wednesday. A second strike has been proposed for 7 December. The staff...
