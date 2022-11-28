Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Doddie Weir: Townsend, McGeechan, Telfer & Wright remember Scotland great
Doddie Weir was a legend on and off the pitch, as renowned for his top-class rugby career as his pioneering dedication in tackling motor neurone disease. He was also the life and soul of a party, a fighter, a prankster... and a prawn cocktail aficionado. Oh, and he was too wily to ever incur the infamous wrath of Jim Telfer.
BBC
Accrington boss John Coleman says FA Cup progress will allow them to buy striker
Accrington Stanley manager John Coleman says that reaching the FA Cup third round will allow them to bring in a striker in the January transfer window. Stanley reached the third round for the first time in four years thanks to a 1-0 home win over National League side Barnet. Victory...
BBC
Michael Beale: Rangers appoint former assistant as manager as he leaves QPR
Michael Beale has returned to Rangers as manager - leaving Queens Park Rangers after six months in charge of the English Championship club. The 42-year-old Englishman, who has signed a deal until 2026, replaces the sacked Giovanni van Bronckhorst. Londoner Beale had worked as a coach under Steven Gerrard when...
What time does England vs Wales kick off?
England can knock Wales out of the World Cup when they meet in the deciding fixture of Group B.Wales can also knock England out - but it would take a four-goal win against Gareth Southgate’s side and for one of Iran or the USA to win in the other fixture for the Three Lions to fail to reach the last 16.Wales will be out unless they beat England - but they would also need Iran and USA to draw.England will be hoping for an improved performance after being held to a 0-0 draw by USA last time out.Here’s everything...
'A hero, an inspiration... he'll be hugely missed': William and Kate lead tributes to Scottish rugby giant Doddie Weir as he dies aged 52 after six years battling - and tirelessly raising awareness of - motor neurone disease
Rugby legend George 'Doddie' Weir has died aged 52 after a six-year battle with Motor Neurone Disease, with tributes pouring in from his beloved family, fellow players and the Prince and Princess of Wales. The former Scotland and Lions player's death was confirmed by his family this evening, who described...
SkySports
Kolo Toure: Wigan appoint former Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool defender as manager
Wigan have appointed Kolo Toure as their new manager on a three-and-a-half year deal. The Ivorian, 41, who had been working as first-team coach at Leicester since February 2019, held talks with the Championship side earlier this month and has now completed his move to the DW Stadium. Toure worked...
BBC
The day Scotland and England played the first football international
On a late autumn day in 1872, a crowd of a few thousand gathered at the West of Scotland Cricket Ground to witness sporting history. The spectators at Hamilton Crescent in Partick, now part of Glasgow, paid a shilling each to watch the world's first official international football fixture as Scotland took on England 150 years ago.
Senegal scouting report before their World Cup last-16 game with England
We look at the strengths, weaknesses, danger men and tactics of England’s next opponents in Qatar
FOX Sports
Chelsea draws trip to Man City in FA Cup third round
LONDON (AP) — To reach a fourth consecutive FA Cup final, Chelsea will have to go through Manchester City in the third round. Chelsea will head to Manchester when the big guns enter the competition over the weekend of Jan. 6-9. The Blues have made it to Wembley in...
Soccer-Emotional Wright dedicates Australia win to sick mother-in-law
AL WAKRAH, Qatar (Reuters) - Australia defender Bailey Wright paid an emotional tribute to his wife and ill mother-in-law after their 1-0 upset of Denmark, having received difficult news while his team mates celebrated at the World Cup.
worldboxingnews.net
Josh Kelly aims to claim British title this Friday night on UK TV
The British Super Welterweight title bout will be decided this Friday December 2 on ‘Judgement Night’ in Newcastle when Sunderland’s Josh Kelly (12-1-1) looks to dethrone current champion Troy Williamson (19-0-1) at the Utilita Arena, live on Channel 5. Kelly holds the WBO International Super Welterweight title...
BBC
Peterhead: David Robertson named new manager after India spell
New Peterhead boss David Robertson says he returns from five years managing in India "calmer" and "more humble". The former Aberdeen and Rangers defender managed Real Kashmir, steering them to promotion just a few years after the club was founded. Robertson says the Kashmir region - which is the subject...
BBC
Stockport: Challinor cannot wait for Charlton under Edgeley lights
Stockport County manager Dave Challinor wants more FA Cup memories under the Edgeley Park lights as they face a replay against Charlton Athletic. The Hatters snatched a 97th-minute equaliser in a 2-2 draw on Saturday against the League One side. Now they will want to reproduce what happened 12 months...
SB Nation
Newcastle to face Sheffield Wednesday in FA Cup’s 3rd Round
The draw for the 3rd Round of the Emirates FA Cup took place on Monday and luck wanted Newcastle United to face Sheffield Wednesday away from home at Hillsborough. The game will take place across the weekend of Saturday, 7th Jan. and Sunday, 8th. Jan, with the precise date still to be announced.
Gareth Southgate and England thrive on trust and confidence in Qatar
Fans declined to turn on England after another tame first half against Wales and patience on and off the pitch proved key to eventually stylish progress
BBC
Liverpool will expand their rail seat capacity to 10,000 when season resumes
Liverpool are to increase their rail seat capacity at Anfield to over 10,000, when the Premier League season resumes on 26 December. The additional 2,500 rail seats will be added to the existing 7,800 between the Kop and Anfield Road stands. The initiative is part of a club trial after...
Sports minister to wear OneLove rainbow armband at England-Wales World Cup clash
Sports minister Stuart Andrew will wear the rainbow-coloured armband prohibited by Fifa when he attends the World Cup clash between England and Wales in Qatar.The Conservative frontbencher, who is gay, said it was “really unfair” that football’s governing body prevented the captains of England and Wales donning the OneLove anti-discrimination armband at the 11th hour.Seven European countries, including the two home nations, abandoned plans to wear the anti-discrimination symbol after Fifa threatened sporting sanctions.I want to show support and I was delighted to see that the German minister who attended a recent match has worn it, I think it is...
Family loyalties divided as England and Wales meet at World Cup
Families saw their loyalties divided as England and Wales met in the World Cup.England set up a meeting with Senegal in last 16 stage of the competition, after beating Wales 3-0 to finish top of Group B.A 1-0 win for the United States against Iran also saw them progress to the next stage of the tournament, and the defeat means that Wales have been knocked out of their first World Cup since 1958.The crunch match dubbed the “Battle of Britain” saw some households divided for 90 minutes.Kelly Robinson-Key, 34, is based in Carmarthenshire in South Wales and said her husband...
Duckett and Livingstone step up as England bring Bazball to Pakistan
Ben Stokes is an England captain keen to do things differently. It includes showing his hand early and in the case of the historic series opener against Pakistan, starting on Thursday in bustling Rawalpindi, this means a debut for Liam Livingstone and what may well feel similar for Ben Duckett after a six-year absence.
Soccer-Qatar no playground for playmakers as defenders clamp down
DOHA, Nov 30 (Reuters) - A high number of 0-0 draws in the group stage of the Qatar World Cup has seen playmakers squeezed out by defensive solidity and organisation, closing down the spaces that the world's most creative players usually thrive in.
Comments / 0