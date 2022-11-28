ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Highschool Basketball Pro

El Paso, November 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Coronado High School basketball team will have a game with Pebble Hills High School on November 29, 2022, 18:30:00.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

NMSU Football will play Valparaiso for 12th game of season

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- NMSU football announced it will welcome Valparaiso to Aggie Memorial Stadium for its 12th game of the season. The game is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 3 at 1 p.m. This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app to get alerts the moment...
LAS CRUCES, NM
rrobserver.com

Signing Day at Dions? Rio Rancho soccer player signs letter of intent for D1 school

Rio Rancho High School soccer player and senior Olivia Roskos signed her letter of intent to play Division 1 soccer at the University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP) recently. “The campus itself is just so clean and beautiful, the girls that I am going to be playing with are super nice, the soccer team is just so good, and I cannot wait to be a part of it!” Roskos said.
RIO RANCHO, NM
KTSM

New Mexico State’s Diego Pavia picks up flurry of national honors

NEW ORLEANS – Highlighted by the Manning Award, NM State quarterback Diego Pavia has earned a flurry of national recognitions following a tremendous performance against Liberty. The Manning Award, sponsored by the Allstate Sugar Bowl, has named Pavia as one of its Stars of the Week. Voting is now open to the fans to decide if Pavia earns the […]
NEW ORLEANS, LA
KTSM

New Mexico State finds 12th game; will play Valparaiso

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – New Mexico State has got a game on their hands. On Tuesday, NM State announced they will host Valparaiso on Saturday, Dec. 3 at Aggie Memorial Stadium in Las Cruces, New Mexico. Valparaiso (5-6, 4-4 Pioneer League) got their wavier from the NCAA to play a 12th game as […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Americas, Patrick Melton part ways after 14 seasons, 82 wins

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – For the first time in 14 years, Americas High School is in search of a new head football coach. Patrick Melton told KTSM on Tuesday that he is no longer in charge of the Trail Blazers program, after going 5-5 in 2022. He said that he’ll be moving into an […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Famaligi steps down from head football coach position at Montwood

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – After six seasons as the head coach for Montwood High School football, Ariel Famaligi decided it was time to put away the clipboard. On Monday, Famaligi told KTSM that he stepped down as the head football coach at Montwood for personal reasons. Famaligi took the job as Montwood’s head coach […]
EL PASO, TX
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Uninsured patients, NMSU coach speaks, Colder day, Teacher incentive package, New tradition

Wednesday’s Top Stories Group worries conditions of New Mexico-run prisons will worsen Rio Rancho teen receives unique seizure treatment Judge denies child killer’s plea deal request Albuquerque man arrested for shooting at police Santa Fe Indian School hopes to bring new life to Paolo Soleri Amphitheater Sights and Sounds: World Cup Watch Party at Civic […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
95.5 KLAQ

Famous Musicians You Never Knew Were Born In El Paso

When we think of El Paso musicians, some of the biggest names we think of include John Moyer, Jim Ward, or Cesar Soto. But with El Paso being a HUGE city, there's bound to be many musicians that were born here that perhaps you never knew. Karen Taylor-Good: The singer-songwriter...
EL PASO, TX
KRQE News 13

Las Cruces beats Albuquerque in “best & worst” cities for singles, study suggests

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The latest take on the so-called “best and worst” cities for singles has Las Cruces fairing better than Albuquerque, according to a study from WalletHub. An internet site known for ranking everything from weather to airline credit cards, WalletHub says it generated its dating rankings based on “36 key indicators of dating-friendliness.” […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
lascrucesbulletin.com

Holiday Munchies Festival to be Held at the Plaza in Las Cruces

The Munchies Festival, born in Albuquerque, is headed to Las Cruces Dec. 17. Tell ABQ has taken the festival on the road, with a holiday flair, to southern New Mexico. The event is set 4-9 p.m. for Plaza de Las Cruces, Saturday, Dec. 17. Organizer Tierna Unruh Enos went to...
LAS CRUCES, NM
95.5 KLAQ

Buildings Lost In El Paso And What Happened To Them

El Paso has lost a number of buildings over the years. Some were on purpose, some weren't. I posted an article the other day about the old courthouse, which used to host public events like rock concerts. It was demolished decades ago so the current courthouse could be built in its place.
EL PASO, TX
domino

Here’s Where Everyone Will Be Moving in 2023

Not too long ago Austin, Texas was the cool-kids-capital of the country. Then, in a surprising turn of events last year, Salt Lake City, Utah, was deemed the most popular place to buy a home. Now, it seems like eyes are back on the Lone Star state. According to Realtor.com’s 2023 housing forecast that dropped today, El Paso, Texas, is expected to have the biggest increase in home sales in the New Year. Naturally, our first thought was: is El Paso the next It place to move?
