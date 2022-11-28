Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Migrants Attacked Customs and Border Patrol, and It Wasn't the First TimeTom HandyEl Paso, TX
President Biden Plans to House Migrants at a Texas Military BaseTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Texas Could See an Avalanche of Migrants Crossing the Border in DecemberTom HandyTexas State
Kevin McCarthy Calls for Top Biden Official to Resign or Face ImpeachmentNews Breaking LIVEEl Paso, TX
El Paso is Preparing For the End of Title 42 With MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Related
El Paso, November 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Coronado High School basketball team will have a game with Pebble Hills High School on November 29, 2022, 18:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
KVIA
NMSU Football will play Valparaiso for 12th game of season
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- NMSU football announced it will welcome Valparaiso to Aggie Memorial Stadium for its 12th game of the season. The game is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 3 at 1 p.m. This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app to get alerts the moment...
rrobserver.com
Signing Day at Dions? Rio Rancho soccer player signs letter of intent for D1 school
Rio Rancho High School soccer player and senior Olivia Roskos signed her letter of intent to play Division 1 soccer at the University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP) recently. “The campus itself is just so clean and beautiful, the girls that I am going to be playing with are super nice, the soccer team is just so good, and I cannot wait to be a part of it!” Roskos said.
New Mexico State’s Diego Pavia picks up flurry of national honors
NEW ORLEANS – Highlighted by the Manning Award, NM State quarterback Diego Pavia has earned a flurry of national recognitions following a tremendous performance against Liberty. The Manning Award, sponsored by the Allstate Sugar Bowl, has named Pavia as one of its Stars of the Week. Voting is now open to the fans to decide if Pavia earns the […]
CBS Sports
How to watch New Mexico St. vs. Texas-El Paso: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time
Texas-El Paso @ New Mexico St. Current Records: Texas-El Paso 5-1; New Mexico St. 2-2 The Texas-El Paso Miners will face off against the New Mexico St. Aggies on the road at 9 p.m. ET Wednesday at Pan American Center. Texas-El Paso should still be riding high after a win, while the Aggies will be looking to right the ship.
New Mexico State finds 12th game; will play Valparaiso
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – New Mexico State has got a game on their hands. On Tuesday, NM State announced they will host Valparaiso on Saturday, Dec. 3 at Aggie Memorial Stadium in Las Cruces, New Mexico. Valparaiso (5-6, 4-4 Pioneer League) got their wavier from the NCAA to play a 12th game as […]
Americas, Patrick Melton part ways after 14 seasons, 82 wins
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – For the first time in 14 years, Americas High School is in search of a new head football coach. Patrick Melton told KTSM on Tuesday that he is no longer in charge of the Trail Blazers program, after going 5-5 in 2022. He said that he’ll be moving into an […]
Famaligi steps down from head football coach position at Montwood
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – After six seasons as the head coach for Montwood High School football, Ariel Famaligi decided it was time to put away the clipboard. On Monday, Famaligi told KTSM that he stepped down as the head football coach at Montwood for personal reasons. Famaligi took the job as Montwood’s head coach […]
These Are Some Of The Best Talented Tattoo Artists In El Paso
Chosen by YOU. That's right. I asked online "who is the best tattoo artist in El Paso?" and I'm happy to say I've gotten MANY results. Perhaps you're like me, you don't have tattoos & you're thinking of getting one. But you're not sure who to talk to or where to go.
KVIA
Charlie Clark Nissan of El Paso announces the death of “Nana,” who was featured in many of its commercials
EL PASO, Texas -- The grandmother of car dealer Charlie Clark, who was featured prominently in many of his commercials and known across many regions of Texas, has died. Charlie Clark Nissan of El Paso announced news of the passing of Mari Cruz Aurora Aguirre, known to may viewers as "Nana."
KRQE Newsfeed: Uninsured patients, NMSU coach speaks, Colder day, Teacher incentive package, New tradition
Wednesday’s Top Stories Group worries conditions of New Mexico-run prisons will worsen Rio Rancho teen receives unique seizure treatment Judge denies child killer’s plea deal request Albuquerque man arrested for shooting at police Santa Fe Indian School hopes to bring new life to Paolo Soleri Amphitheater Sights and Sounds: World Cup Watch Party at Civic […]
Holiday gift: El Paso, Las Cruces Chick-fil-A offering free nugget entrée through app
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – All Chick-fil-A restaurants in El Paso and Las Cruces are offering a free 5-count Chick-fil-A Nuggets entrée via the company’s app from Monday, Dec. 5 through Saturday, Dec. 17. The promotion is valid through the app. To claim the offer, customers can open the app and redeem the reward during […]
Famous Musicians You Never Knew Were Born In El Paso
When we think of El Paso musicians, some of the biggest names we think of include John Moyer, Jim Ward, or Cesar Soto. But with El Paso being a HUGE city, there's bound to be many musicians that were born here that perhaps you never knew. Karen Taylor-Good: The singer-songwriter...
Winter Break 2022: When It Begins for El Paso Students and When Classes Resume
Students will soon be dashing through the doors for their weeks long winter break. 93.1 KISS-FM checked district calendars to find out when El Paso-area school districts shut down for their long winter's nap, and students get turned loose for the holidays. We found that with just one exception, students...
tmpresale.com
Los Lonely Boys – Texas Tour 2023s event in El Paso, TX Mar 18th, 2023 – presale password
The latest Los Lonely Boys – Texas Tour 2023 presale code has been posted: This is your best chance to order tickets to witness Los Lonely Boys – Texas Tour 2023 ahead of the general public. This presale is a good time to buy your own tickets earlier...
Las Cruces beats Albuquerque in “best & worst” cities for singles, study suggests
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The latest take on the so-called “best and worst” cities for singles has Las Cruces fairing better than Albuquerque, according to a study from WalletHub. An internet site known for ranking everything from weather to airline credit cards, WalletHub says it generated its dating rankings based on “36 key indicators of dating-friendliness.” […]
Family, friends of student killed in UNM campus shooting speak out
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The family of the UNM student killed in an on-campus shooting after police say he shot at an NMSU student is speaking out and demanding answers on if Brandon Travis’ death could’ve been prevented. Nearly 40 of Brandon Travis’ family, friends, and coaches joined a Zoom call, sharing who they knew Brandon […]
lascrucesbulletin.com
Holiday Munchies Festival to be Held at the Plaza in Las Cruces
The Munchies Festival, born in Albuquerque, is headed to Las Cruces Dec. 17. Tell ABQ has taken the festival on the road, with a holiday flair, to southern New Mexico. The event is set 4-9 p.m. for Plaza de Las Cruces, Saturday, Dec. 17. Organizer Tierna Unruh Enos went to...
Buildings Lost In El Paso And What Happened To Them
El Paso has lost a number of buildings over the years. Some were on purpose, some weren't. I posted an article the other day about the old courthouse, which used to host public events like rock concerts. It was demolished decades ago so the current courthouse could be built in its place.
domino
Here’s Where Everyone Will Be Moving in 2023
Not too long ago Austin, Texas was the cool-kids-capital of the country. Then, in a surprising turn of events last year, Salt Lake City, Utah, was deemed the most popular place to buy a home. Now, it seems like eyes are back on the Lone Star state. According to Realtor.com’s 2023 housing forecast that dropped today, El Paso, Texas, is expected to have the biggest increase in home sales in the New Year. Naturally, our first thought was: is El Paso the next It place to move?
Comments / 0