The best performing sector as of midday Wednesday is the Technology & Communications sector, up 2.0%. Within that group, Epam Systems, Inc. (Symbol: EPAM) and Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (Symbol: CDAY) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 7.5% and 5.7%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is up 2.6% on the day, and down 23.07% year-to-date. Epam Systems, Inc., meanwhile, is down 44.71% year-to-date, and Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, is down 35.15% year-to-date. Combined, EPAM and CDAY make up approximately 0.4% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

13 HOURS AGO