Devon Energy Stock Sinks on Dividend Safety Fears
Shares of Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) tumbled 4.6% this morning within minutes of the market's opening. The broader markets were falling, and so were oil prices on fresh developments in China. Energy investors are now increasingly worried about Devon Energy's dividend safety, especially after the upstream oil and gas company paid out a smaller dividend in its last quarter.
Higher Open Called For Indonesia Stock Market
(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market on Wednesday wrote a finish to the three-day slide in which it had stumbled more than 65 points or 0.9 percent. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just above the 7,080-point plateau and it's expected to open in the green again on Thursday. The...
Daily Markets: Stocks May Be in Holding Pattern Until Powell Speaks
Asia-Pacific equity markets ended today’s session up across the board except for Japan’s Nikkei, which closed 0.21% lower. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng set the pace, up 2.16% on a broad rally led by Consumer Services and Consumer Durables. China’s Shanghai Composite closed essentially flat, gaining a mere 0.05%, Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries advanced 0.52%, India’s SENSEX rose 0.67%, and Taiwan’s TAIEX and South Korea’s KOSPI added 1.16%, and 1.61%, respectively.
TSX Ends On Strong Note As Powell's Comments Lift Sentiment
(RTTNews) - After a positive start, and a subsequent retreat that resulted in a spell in negative territory, Canadian stocks rallied past mid afternoon on Wednesday, as investors cheered Fed Chair Jerome Powell's comments about interest rate hikes. Speaking at an event at the Brookings Institution, Powell said that it...
Reasons to Add Caterpillar (CAT) Stock to Your Portfolio
Caterpillar Inc. CAT impressed investors by delivering growth in both its top and the bottom line for the last few quarters despite inflationary pressures and supply-chain snarls. This was aided by improving demand in its end markets and cost-control efforts. A strong liquidity position, and CAT’s ongoing investments in its expanded offerings, services and digital initiatives are also expected to contribute to growth.
These 3 Stocks Have Recently Hiked Their Dividend
A common approach by investors is to target dividend-paying stocks. After all, it’s easy to see why; dividends provide a passive income stream, cushion impacts from drawdowns in other positions, and provide the ability to achieve maximum returns through dividend reinvestment. And in a historically-volatile 2022, it goes without...
Kraken to cut about 1,100 global jobs as crypto winter bites
Nov 30 (Reuters) - Cryptocurrency exchange Kraken said on Wednesday it would cut its global workforce by 30%, or about 1,100 employees, citing tough market conditions that have crippled demand for digital assets this year. Higher interest rates and worries of an economic downturn have roiled cryptocurrencies as investors fled...
Markets Soar Ahead on Powell Rate-Hike Comments
Over the last few trading days, market participants had been treading gingerly ahead of Jerome Powell’s latest appearance, seemingly awaiting a gut punch from the Fed Chair that did not occur. Instead, Powell seemed to pave the way toward a 50 basis-point (bps) rate hike at its December 14th meeting, instead of the 75 bps we’ve seen in each of the past four Fed meetings. The market indices launched on the news: the Dow +737 points, +2.18%, the S&P 500 +3.09% and the Nasdaq zoomed ahead +484 points, or +4.41%. The small-cap Russell 200 was +2.57%.
Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: BICK
The First Trust BICK Index Fund ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 152,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 30,000. Shares of BICK were down about 0.1% on the day. Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were...
JEPI Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level
In trading on Wednesday, shares of the JEPI ETF (Symbol: JEPI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $56.65, changing hands as high as $56.66 per share. JEPI shares are currently trading up about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of JEPI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Energy Sector Update for 11/30/2022: KNOP,E,CG,FRO
Energy stocks were drifting lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index dropping 0.3% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was down 0.7%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was edging 0.1% higher and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was ahead 0.2%. West Texas Intermediate crude oil...
GSLC Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average
In trading on Wednesday, shares of the GSLC ETF (Symbol: GSLC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $80.20, changing hands as high as $80.77 per share. GSLC shares are currently trading up about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GSLC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Wednesday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Services
The best performing sector as of midday Wednesday is the Technology & Communications sector, up 2.0%. Within that group, Epam Systems, Inc. (Symbol: EPAM) and Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (Symbol: CDAY) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 7.5% and 5.7%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is up 2.6% on the day, and down 23.07% year-to-date. Epam Systems, Inc., meanwhile, is down 44.71% year-to-date, and Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, is down 35.15% year-to-date. Combined, EPAM and CDAY make up approximately 0.4% of the underlying holdings of XLK.
Expro Strengthens North Sea Position With Integrated Well Intervention and Integrity Contract for Apache
HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 1, 2022-- Energy services provider, Expro (NYSE: XPRO), has announced a new $50 million contract with North Sea operator Apache Corporation on its Beryl and Forties assets. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221201005075/en/ Expro’s Hydraulic Intervention Pumping Services. (Photo: Business Wire)
Power Corp. of Canada's Preferred Shares, Series B Crosses Above 6.5% Yield Territory
In trading on Monday, shares of Power Corp. of Canada's Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares, Series B (TSX: POW-PRB.TO) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.3375), with shares changing hands as low as $20.51 on the day. As of last close, POW.PRB was trading at a 17.28% discount to its liquidation preference amount. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.
