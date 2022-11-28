ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, OH

Bowling Green faces Queens, seeks to halt 4-game slide

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

Queens Royals (5-2) at Bowling Green Falcons (2-4)

Bowling Green, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bowling Green enters the matchup with Queens after losing four straight games.

The Falcons are 1-1 in home games. Bowling Green ranks eighth in the MAC with 11.8 assists per game led by Samari Curtis averaging 3.8.

The Royals are 0-2 in road games. Queens is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leon Ayers III is scoring 17.5 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Falcons. Curtis is averaging 12.2 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 38.2% for Bowling Green.

Kenny Dye is shooting 50.0% and averaging 16.7 points for the Royals. AJ McKee is averaging 12.6 points for Queens.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

