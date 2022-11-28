Aastha Bhavsar was volunteering as a receptionist at a community care clinic when one interaction with a patient changed her entire college trajectory. The honors student, who will graduate with her bachelor’s in psychology on Saturday, Dec. 17, spent five years learning Spanish in high school and achieved the Ohio Seal of Biliteracy in Spanish. But when a frantic patient who was unable to speak English approached her at the front desk, Bhavsar said she felt unsettled when she couldn’t understand some of the medical terminologies the patient was asking about.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 22 HOURS AGO