utoledo.edu
Passion for Science Led Senior Volleyball Player to UToledo
Growing up, Jada Bouyer tried just about every sport you can think of. Basketball, swimming, gymnastics. But it wasn’t until seventh grade, when she tried out for her middle school volleyball team, that she found the right sport for her. Off the court, though, Bouyer’s other passion developed at...
utoledo.edu
Honors Graduate Founded Pre-Health Campus Organization Spanish Medica
Aastha Bhavsar was volunteering as a receptionist at a community care clinic when one interaction with a patient changed her entire college trajectory. The honors student, who will graduate with her bachelor’s in psychology on Saturday, Dec. 17, spent five years learning Spanish in high school and achieved the Ohio Seal of Biliteracy in Spanish. But when a frantic patient who was unable to speak English approached her at the front desk, Bhavsar said she felt unsettled when she couldn’t understand some of the medical terminologies the patient was asking about.
utoledo.edu
Campus Availability of Electric Scooters Extended Through Dec. 17
Students and employees have through Commencement — Saturday, Dec. 17 — to continue to use electric scooters on campus. Initially, VEO’s fleet scooters were scheduled to be removed from The University of Toledo campus for winter Wednesday, Nov. 30, but the deadline was recently extended based on a continued high level of usage at UToledo, and to accommodate the removal of the scooters throughout the city of Toledo.
utoledo.edu
Engineering Triplets Celebrating Dec. 17 Commencement
On Dec. 17, Dakota, Drew and Dillon Tocco will begin a new chapter in their lives. It’s not just that the three engineering students are graduating from The University of Toledo. It’s also the first time the Toccos — triplets and “built-in best friends” — will head in different directions to their full-time jobs in different companies.
utoledo.edu
UTMC, Toledo Lucas County Public Library to Recognize World AIDS Day Dec. 1 With Film Screening
In recognition of World AIDS Day, The University of Toledo Medical Center and the Toledo-Lucas County Public Library are partnering to hold a film screening and panel discussion focused on the early days of the HIV/AIDS pandemic in northwest Ohio. The free, public event begins at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday,...
utoledo.edu
Emotional Support Plants Available to Students
To promote the importance of self-care and support the mental health and well-being of students, student leaders of The University of Toledo Student Green Fund are giving away free potted plants through the end of fall semester. UToledo students can pick up an emotional support plant and a care card...
utoledo.edu
Deadline to Provide Proof of Flu Vaccine is Thursday, Dec. 1
The deadline for those required by The University of Toledo to receive a seasonal flu vaccine is Thursday, Dec. 1. Individuals on Main Campus who still need to get their influenza vaccine can do so this week from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the University Health Center. On Health...
utoledo.edu
UToledo Online Receives National Award for Quality in Online Learning
UToledo Online recently received the 2022 Quality Matters (QM) “Making a Difference for Students: Outstanding Impact by a U.S. Higher Education Organization” award for their significant contribution to the education industry. The prestigious honor is bestowed upon an institution that demonstrates evidence of a positive impact on student...
