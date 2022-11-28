ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ogden, UT

Weber State visits Tarleton State on 4-game road skid

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

Weber State Wildcats (2-4) at Tarleton State Texans (3-3)

Stephenville, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Weber State will attempt to break its four-game road skid when the Wildcats face Tarleton State.

The Texans have gone 1-0 in home games. Tarleton State scores 74.7 points while outscoring opponents by 8.0 points per game.

The Wildcats are 0-2 on the road. Weber State is eighth in the Big Sky with 21.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Dillon Jones averaging 7.8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jakorie Smith averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Texans, scoring 11.7 points while shooting 47.1% from beyond the arc. Freddy Hicks is shooting 47.1% and averaging 22.8 points for Tarleton State.

Steven Verplancken Jr. averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 12.5 points while shooting 41.9% from beyond the arc. Jones is averaging 12.4 points, nine rebounds and 3.8 assists for Weber State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

