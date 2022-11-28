ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

macaronikid.com

Top 7 Holiday Bucket List - Best Events and Shows this Holiday Season

Every holiday season, parents scramble trying to pack it all in - from shows to light displays and holiday parties. For our family, we know that time together is best spent NOT rushing through every single holiday event available. So we picked our top 7 favorite things to do each holiday season, in no particular order.
KTSM

The best deals of the holiday shopping season are here with these Thanksgiving 2022 bargains

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. It’s official: The holiday shopping season has arrived. This means consumers can get the best deals on the widest range of products because discounts are expected to be steeper than ever. Inflation and excess inventory along with consumers’ expectations for lower prices have put pressure on retailers to […]
Fatherly

These Holiday Lights In An Underground Cave Park Are So Cool

Thanksgiving came and went, and now, many are turning their eyes to the December holidays that brighten up the dark, cold days of winter with festive cheer. Yes, our days are getting shorter and much colder now that we’re nearing the end of the year, but this also marks the holiday light season! If driving around to look at the pretty holiday light displays is something you and the kids love to do, or a tradition you’re hoping to start, it’s possible we’ve found the coolest and most underrated holiday light extravaganza in North America. A massive underground cave in Alabama is now covered in sparkly lights for the holidays, and the light display — and experience — is like no other. Here’s what you need to know.
ALABAMA STATE
Mashed

Aldi's Gouda Holiday Trees Are Back For The Festive Season

Whether it's Starbucks holiday cups or Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes, there's something that excites people about seeing seasonal products as winter approaches. In 2019, Design Analytics reported the results of a survey that looked at whether people would be more likely to buy such items as cans of Coca-Cola or Pepsi with holiday-themed packaging or the standard counterpart. For every person who would go for the nonseasonal option, there were about two consumers who would prefer the holiday packaging. When it came to Coca-Cola, people were more likely to say the holiday packaging sent a message that the soda "tastes great."
Parade

25 Family Christmas Vacations and Getaways for an Unforgettable Holiday Season

Traveling during the holidays is an exciting, sometimes daunting event. Packing up the kids' suitcases, playing Tetris to get everything to fit in the car—oh, and don't forget about that oil change. You've probably gotten used to the journey to a family member's home every holiday season, but what's stopping you from planning that ultimate Christmas getaway you've been dreaming of?
ARIZONA STATE
Money

Deck the Halls Without Wrecking Your Wallet: Save 40% on Holiday Home Decor

Whimsical decorations and the warm glow of colorful lights make the holiday season feel like a magical time of year, but with inflation on the rise and prices higher than ever, it simply won’t do to break the bank on festive decor. Luckily, there’s no need to miss out on the fun of decorating this year thanks to Amazon. They’re currently offering major sales on all the items you need to turn your yard and your living room into a winter wonderland. Now is the perfect time to pick up any decorations you’re missing or expand your display with great deals on everything from themed lights to a beautiful new tree.
HuffPost

The Best 2022 Holiday Ads

From Will Ferrell's return as Buddy the Elf to a poignant warning about the climate crisis, these are the holiday ads you need to see right now.
Us Weekly

17 Best Cyber Monday Deals on Gourmet Gift Baskets for the Holidays

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Clear eyes, full stomachs, can’t lose! Food is the way to our heart. Snacks are our love language! This holiday season, show you care with sweet and savory treats that pack a punch. Everyone appreciates a present in […]
SheKnows

These Wine Advent Calendars Will Make for a Very Happy Holiday Season

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. When we were kids, nothing made us more excited for the holidays than the prospect of opening up our advent calendars each day to find a piece of candy or a small toy waiting for us within. They say the holidays are never as magical once you grow up, but we say: it doesn’t have to be that way. These days, there are lots of advent calendars that adults can enjoy, too. Heck, there are even advent calendars for pets. But...
CALIFORNIA STATE
moneysavingmom.com

The Children’s Place: ALL Graphic Holiday Tees & Bodysuits only $3.99 shipped!

This is a fantastic deal on Holiday Tees and Bodysuits!. The Children’s Place has ALL Graphic Holiday Tees & Bodysuits on sale for just $3.99 today! Plus, shipping is free!. There are lots of cute designs to choose from. Looking for more Cyber Monday Deals?. You can go here...
Billboard

10 Budget-Friendly Perfume Gift Sets That Are Actually Worth Buying for the Holidays

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. From perfume and colognes to scented candles and baked goods, certain smells remind us of the holiday season. If you’ve been looking for a scent or an affordable holiday gift or stocking stuffer, perfume sampler sets might be the way to go. Sephora’s $72 sampler set sold out not long after going viral on Twitter earlier this month. The gift set was packed with more than a...
WGN TV

Champagnes perfect for the holiday season

We are about to dive into a month of holiday parties and get togethers that many of us missed last year. And there’s no better way to take those gatherings up a notch than by adding a bottle of bubbles. Maple & Ash’s Wine Director Amy Mundwiler joins us with some of her favorite picks.

