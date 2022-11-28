ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WSB Radio

China virus protests hit Hong Kong after mainland rallies

HONG KONG — (AP) — Students in Hong Kong chanted "oppose dictatorship" in a protest of China's COVID-19 rules Monday after demonstrators on the mainland issued an unprecedented call for President Xi Jinping to resign in the biggest show of opposition to the ruling Communist Party in decades.
Washington Examiner

Apple helps the Chinese communists suppress protests

While journalists are trying to pressure Apple into dumping Twitter from the app store, Apple is already bending its knee to the Chinese Communist Party, at the expense of protesters in China. With protests spreading across China over Xi Jinping’s zero-COVID strategy, Apple has restricted the use of AirDrop on...
France 24

Protests across China as anger mounts over zero-Covid policy

A deadly fire on Thursday in Urumqi, the capital of northwest China's Xinjiang region, has spurred an outpouring of anger as many social media users blamed lengthy Covid lockdowns for hampering rescue efforts. China is the last major economy wedded to a zero-Covid strategy, with authorities wielding snap lockdowns, lengthy...
WBOY

The AP Interview: IMF head urges China to end mass lockdowns

BERLIN (AP) — It is time for China to move away from massive lockdowns and toward a more targeted approach to COVID-19, the head of the International Monetary Fund said days after widespread protests broke out, a change that would ease the impact to a world economy already struggling with high inflation, an energy crisis and disrupted food supply.
BBC

China Covid: Shocking protests are huge challenge for China's leaders

Acts of dissent are not unusual in China. Over the years, sudden, local explosions of defiance have been triggered by a range of issues - from toxic pollution to illegal land grabs, or the mistreatment of a community member at the hands of the police. But this time it's different.
Boston 25 News WFXT

Hong Kong publisher's national security trial postponed

HONG KONG — (AP) — The trial of a Hong Kong newspaper publisher who was arrested in a crackdown on a pro-democracy movement was postponed Thursday after the territory's leader asked China to effectively block him from hiring a British defense lawyer. Jimmy Lai, 74, faces a possible...
The Independent

Hong Kong official warns lockdown protests hurt security

Hong Kong's security minister on Wednesday warned that the city's protests against China's anti-virus restrictions were a “rudiment of another color revolution” and urged residents not to participate in activities that might hurt national security. Chris Tang said some events on university campuses and the city's streets had attempted to incite others to target China's central government in the name of commemorating a deadly fire in the country's far west last week. “This is not a coincidence but highly organized,” he told reporters at the legislature. Protests erupted in major mainland cities over the weekend after the blaze that...
americanmilitarynews.com

Videos: Chinese riots break out in cities; demand Xi, CCP resign over COVID lockdowns, chanting freedom and more

Protests and riots sprung up across cities China in recent days as people are reportedly demanding an end to the country’s strict COVID-19 lockdown measures and even calling for Xi Jinping and other leaders of the ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP) to resign. These demonstrations against CCP rule and the strict COVID-19 restrictions come as a potential challenge to Xi’s consolidation of power in China’s campaign to overtake the U.S. as the dominant world power.
WBOY

AFP

WFAE

brytfmonline.com

The protests that China can’t hide – VG

There is pent-up frustration in China. This was expressed this week in a violent confrontation between several hundred workers and the police at the world’s largest iPhone factory. That’s a comment. The comment expresses the writer’s position. The Chinese are subject to the most stringent Corona measures...

