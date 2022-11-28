Read full article on original website
Related
White House weighs in as China gripped by large-scale protests over Xi's COVID-19 policies
Three years into the pandemic, China remains the only major economy pursuing a zero-COVID policy. It has led to widespread disaffection and protests.
China virus protests hit Hong Kong after mainland rallies
HONG KONG — (AP) — Students in Hong Kong chanted "oppose dictatorship" in a protest of China's COVID-19 rules Monday after demonstrators on the mainland issued an unprecedented call for President Xi Jinping to resign in the biggest show of opposition to the ruling Communist Party in decades.
Videos Show Huge Protests in China as Xi Jinping Comes Under Pressure
The country was already experiencing unrest among Foxconn workers, with thousands of employees resigning over delayed bonuses and poor conditions.
Washington Examiner
Apple helps the Chinese communists suppress protests
While journalists are trying to pressure Apple into dumping Twitter from the app store, Apple is already bending its knee to the Chinese Communist Party, at the expense of protesters in China. With protests spreading across China over Xi Jinping’s zero-COVID strategy, Apple has restricted the use of AirDrop on...
France 24
Protests across China as anger mounts over zero-Covid policy
A deadly fire on Thursday in Urumqi, the capital of northwest China's Xinjiang region, has spurred an outpouring of anger as many social media users blamed lengthy Covid lockdowns for hampering rescue efforts. China is the last major economy wedded to a zero-Covid strategy, with authorities wielding snap lockdowns, lengthy...
'Violent' Response to China Protests Could Be End for Xi: Tiananmen Leader
Wang Dan told Newsweek that even if the Chinese Communist Party sends in armed troops like it did 33 years ago, "the end will be different from 1989."
Biden administration reacts with caution to China protests
Some U.S. lawmakers were more strident. But the overall response reflected wariness about how Beijing will act.
Protests erupt in China over COVID restrictions
Chinese President Xi Jinping's administration is receiving backlash from Chinese citizens over new COVID lockdowns. Elizabeth Palmer reports.
WBOY
The AP Interview: IMF head urges China to end mass lockdowns
BERLIN (AP) — It is time for China to move away from massive lockdowns and toward a more targeted approach to COVID-19, the head of the International Monetary Fund said days after widespread protests broke out, a change that would ease the impact to a world economy already struggling with high inflation, an energy crisis and disrupted food supply.
BBC
China Covid: Shocking protests are huge challenge for China's leaders
Acts of dissent are not unusual in China. Over the years, sudden, local explosions of defiance have been triggered by a range of issues - from toxic pollution to illegal land grabs, or the mistreatment of a community member at the hands of the police. But this time it's different.
Hong Kong publisher's national security trial postponed
HONG KONG — (AP) — The trial of a Hong Kong newspaper publisher who was arrested in a crackdown on a pro-democracy movement was postponed Thursday after the territory's leader asked China to effectively block him from hiring a British defense lawyer. Jimmy Lai, 74, faces a possible...
Hong Kong official warns lockdown protests hurt security
Hong Kong's security minister on Wednesday warned that the city's protests against China's anti-virus restrictions were a “rudiment of another color revolution” and urged residents not to participate in activities that might hurt national security. Chris Tang said some events on university campuses and the city's streets had attempted to incite others to target China's central government in the name of commemorating a deadly fire in the country's far west last week. “This is not a coincidence but highly organized,” he told reporters at the legislature. Protests erupted in major mainland cities over the weekend after the blaze that...
americanmilitarynews.com
Videos: Chinese riots break out in cities; demand Xi, CCP resign over COVID lockdowns, chanting freedom and more
Protests and riots sprung up across cities China in recent days as people are reportedly demanding an end to the country’s strict COVID-19 lockdown measures and even calling for Xi Jinping and other leaders of the ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP) to resign. These demonstrations against CCP rule and the strict COVID-19 restrictions come as a potential challenge to Xi’s consolidation of power in China’s campaign to overtake the U.S. as the dominant world power.
China's Lockdown Protests Spread to Cities and Campuses Across the US
Hundreds of people gathered Tuesday at Harvard University and near Chinese consulates in New York and Chicago to support protesters who have called for that country's leader to step down amid severe anti-virus restrictions in the biggest demonstrations against the government in Beijing in decades. About 50 protesters, mostly students...
Will Jiang Zemin Get a State Funeral in China?
China's former paramount leader died on Wednesday from multiple organ failure at age 96, the Chinese Communist Party said.
Apple silent on China protests at iPhone manufacturer but issued lengthy statement on George Floyd’s death
Tech giant Apple's CEO Tim Cook issued a lengthy statement on the murder of George Floyd in 2020, but Apple has been silent on the anti-government protests currently rocking China.
WBOY
Biden, Macron ready to talk Ukraine, trade in state visit
WASHINGTON (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in Washington on Tuesday for the first state visit of Joe Biden’s presidency — a revival of diplomatic pageantry that had been put on hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Biden-Macron relationship had a choppy start. Macron briefly...
Sudan's Rastas fear new crackdown but vow to fight on
With his distinctive long dreadlocks and slouchy beanie, Abdallah Ahmed has always known his choice of lifestyle means trouble in Sudan, where long-oppressed Rastafarians say they are being targeted anew. Rastafarianism considers former Ethiopian emperor Haile Selassie to be its Messiah, but like many followers in Sudan, Ahmed told AFP that he saw it "not as a religion" "It's a lifestyle, and it's me."
Biden eases Venezuela sanctions as opposition talks resume
WASHINGTON — The Biden administration on Saturday eased some oil sanctions on Venezuela in an effort to support newly restarted negotiations between President Nicolás Maduro's government and its opposition. The Treasury Department is allowing Chevron to resume "limited" energy production in Venezuela after years of sanctions that have...
brytfmonline.com
The protests that China can’t hide – VG
There is pent-up frustration in China. This was expressed this week in a violent confrontation between several hundred workers and the police at the world’s largest iPhone factory. That’s a comment. The comment expresses the writer’s position. The Chinese are subject to the most stringent Corona measures...
Comments / 0