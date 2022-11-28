Fire destroys New Lebanon tire shop overnight

JACKSON TOWNSHIP — Emergency crews were called to a working fire just west of New Lebanon in Montgomery County early Monday morning.

Fire crews were called to a reported structure fire in the 14000 block of Eaton Pike around 1:48 a.m., according to emergency scanner traffic.

Video from the scene show fire and embers shooting from the roof of the building. Tires can be seen scattered across the property as crews continue to put out the flames.

The address crews were dispatched to matches the address of C&D Tire.

Further details have not been released at this time.

We will update this story once we learn more.

