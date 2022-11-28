Read full article on original website
Related
As demand for lithium batteries accelerates, so does the race to extract the mineral
Some lithium mines look more like Caribbean wading pools. However, these briny pools are part of the mining process of extracting lithium from water instead of rock: water is pumped into the earth and then a salty concoction is pumped back to the surface and a lovely blue evaporation pool is formed. Once the pool dries and is reprocessed, lithium can be mined.
Millennials and Gen Z want skill development at work or they’re out the door
Three-fourths of millennial and Gen Z workers said they were ready to jump ship due to a lack of skill-building support from their bosses.
csengineermag.com
ZICIX AND ASIA BASED CONSTRUCTION GROUP AGREES TO FORM A CONSTRUCTION MANAGEMENT COMPANY
ZICIX Corporation’s (OTC Pink: ZICX) Chairman, Mr. William A. Petty has received a recent report from its ZICIX President, Mr. Fernando M. Sopot that in principle, ZICIX Corporation, and one of Asia’s largest construction company LA Global Construction and Development, Inc. agrees to merge or join forces together, to form ZICIX-LA GLOBAL Construction Management Group, Inc.
Why Are 41% of Brands & Retailers Not Prioritizing Digital Tools to Engage with Customers?
In order to be a “digital-first” retailer or brand, a company must first understand the definition. “Being a digital-first retailer or brand does not mean being digital-only,” said Bryan Eshelman, managing director at global consulting firm AlixPartners. “Digital-first retail requires a shift in mindset that resets how the organization thinks about everything from customer acquisition and customer lifetime value to the relationship between marketing and sales and where the buying team sits and to whom it reports.” Digital first needn’t be all consumer facing, either, but rather a holistic approach for all levels of a company’s operation. “In practice, this means changing...
myscience.org
Accent discrimination in hiring
A University of Queensland research team has been awarded $5 million from the National Health and Medical Research Council (NHMRC) to help reduce smoking in Australia. The Interdisciplinary Tobacco Endgame Research Network (INTER-Net) is among 10 projects to be awarded funding under the Synergy Grant scheme. Led by Associate Professor...
myscience.org
Artificial intelligence needs good data to grow the future
Academics and entrepreneurs invited by Canada’s top data steward to partner with government for future growth. Data is the currency of tomorrow, with boundless opportunities, but there needs to be a common standard for how that currency is created and used, says Canada’s chief data steward. Anil Arora,...
myscience.org
New energy management foresights for electric vehicles and renewable energy
A new report led by Monash researchers reveals new foresights for energy management in Australian households, including keenness to switch to electric vehicles, better battery charging infrastructure and sharing renewable energy. Launched today, the Digital Energy Futures: Foresights for Future Living report from the Emerging Technologies Research Lab (ETLab) at...
myscience.org
Developing connection standards for heart-on-chips
Heart-on-a-Chip devices are microfluidic devices that enable the replication of a human heart at the microscale. The adoption of these devices has not reached its full potential. For his doctoral thesis, Aisen Gabriel de Sá Vivas developed a fluidic circuit board with standard connections to connect Heart-on-a-Chip devices without tubes. He will defend his thesis on 30 November.
salestechstar.com
AWS Announces AWS Supply Chain
-New cloud application improves supply chain visibility and delivers actionable insights to mitigate supply chain risks, lower costs, and improve customer experiences. -Lifetime Brands, Traeger Grills, and Whole Foods Market among customers using AWS Supply Chain. At AWS re:Invent, Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company, announced AWS...
myscience.org
Western Engineering receives $4 million in funding to improve urban climates
A new Western-led project, developing new tools and technologies to improve accuracy of building energy and climate models, was awarded $4 million by the Canadian government to advance science and technology to fight climate change. Kamran Siddiqui. "Fighting climate change and mitigating its catastrophic consequences require a collective approach involving...
myscience.org
ANU to shape a safer tech future with new cybernetics school
How Australia and the world can safely navigate and steer the profound impact new technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI), have on our lives is the focus of a first-of-its-kind school at The Australian National University (ANU). Officially launched today, the ANU School of Cybernetics provides unrivalled teaching and research that...
myscience.org
Creating a technologically inclusive model of disability
Recent philosophy PhD graduate breaking new ground in disability studies By Jon Parsons University Relations Dr. Lynne Sargent’s research focuses on what she defines as the "techno-inclusive model of disability," which has practical application for the ways that disabled people live their lives in digital and physical spaces. Sargent...
myscience.org
Lessons in innovation based on values of the Cherokee Nation
At an MIT event, speakers profiled four Cherokee innovators and traced their success back to the communal and egalitarian culture they came from. Traditional Cherokee community values can broadly be condensed into four primary teachings that have guided members of the community through life and its challenges for centuries, two members of the Cherokee nation told an MIT audience last week. Be respectful and curious; observe and learn from your environment; take time to think about and find answers; and commit to the answer and guide others to the right or "true path."
Accounting FinTech Decimal Buys Bookkeeping Service KPMG Spark
Accounting FinTech company Decimal has acquired assets of KPMG-owned KPMG Spark. The purchase will add KPMG Spark’s cloud-based bookkeeping service to Decimal’s suite of automated accounting solutions for small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs), the companies said in a Wednesday (Nov. 30) press release. “We will now be able...
myscience.org
Pioneering climate action in architecture education
A University of Queensland School of Architecture lecturer has been awarded a 2022 Churchill Fellowship to further her work pioneering climate action in the profession. Dr Liz Brogden has designed Australia’s first mandatory course focusing on climate change within a Master of Architecture program, to be implemented at UQ from 2023.
constructiontechnology.media
Planisy software to support the digitalisation of SMEs
Powered by Dizmo, provider of fast integration software platforms, Planisy application software is said to digitise the entire planning process to simplify resource allocation for businesses, and is now available as a full SaaS solution. The SaaS application software combines human, machine, equipment, locations, physical and digital elements. In addition...
gcaptain.com
RIP TradeLens: Maersk and IBM to Abandon Block Chain-Based Shipping Platform
A.P. Moller – Maersk and IBM have announced their decision to abandon their blockchain-based global trade platform known as TradeLens after it failed to generate enough users. Maersk launched TradeLens in collaboration with IBM in 2018 to promote efficient and secure global trade by helping to manage and track...
Accenture Invests in KETOS to Advance Water Intelligence Through Real-Time Monitoring
NEW YORK & MILPITAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 30, 2022-- Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has made a strategic investment, through Accenture Ventures, in KETOS, Inc., a data intelligence innovator that uses a proprietary technology platform to help organizations monitor and address water efficiency and quality. KETOS is the latest company to join Accenture Ventures’ Project Spotlight, an engagement and early investment program that connects emerging technology startups with the Global 2000 to enhance the strategic capabilities of Accenture, its ecosystem partners, and its clients. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221130005081/en/ Accenture has made a strategic investment, through Accenture Ventures, in KETOS, a data intelligence innovator that helps organizations monitor and address water efficiency and quality. (Graphic: Business Wire)
KinectAir Launches Corporate Accounts as On-Demand, Point-to-Point Air Travel Contributes Positively to Business Efficiency
VANCOUVER, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 30, 2022-- KinectAir, the operating system of the private aviation and Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) markets, today announced the availability of corporate accounts for its growing fleet of aircraft accessible via its Part 135 partnerships. KinectAir has been operating its first regional “node” for six months with each flight being flown profitably. With this success has come demand from businesses operating in the Pacific Northwest to leverage KinectAir’s point-to-point air travel solution to increase their own operating efficiency and receive the benefits of pre-payment for corporate travel. By offering a pre-paid corporate product, KinectAir benefits corporations managing their travel expenses and budgets heading into 2023. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221130005450/en/ KinectAir Launches Corporate Accounts as On-Demand, Point-to-Point Air Travel Contributes Positively to Business Efficiency (Photo: Business Wire)
myscience.org
Digital Society: Your Place in a Networked World
Sign up now for this exciting Semester 2 UCIL course unit. Develop your digital communications skills and explore the online world with Digital Society, the UCIL course unit run by the Library. Studying entirely online, you’ll explore the relationship between digital technology, society, and you, from the connectedness of our lives and the machines around us, to how we communicate with each other.
Comments / 0