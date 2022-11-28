At an MIT event, speakers profiled four Cherokee innovators and traced their success back to the communal and egalitarian culture they came from. Traditional Cherokee community values can broadly be condensed into four primary teachings that have guided members of the community through life and its challenges for centuries, two members of the Cherokee nation told an MIT audience last week. Be respectful and curious; observe and learn from your environment; take time to think about and find answers; and commit to the answer and guide others to the right or "true path."

