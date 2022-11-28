Read full article on original website
£2m water quality project to protect river ecosystems
Researchers from the University of Glasgow are lending their support to a new project led by the University of Stirling to explore how pollution and climate change are impacting freshwater ecosystems for the first time. The study, which has been awarded funding of £2 million from the Natural Environment Research...
Design in the DDR - A project of the German Research Foundation at the TU Ilmenau
Topic: Design in the GDR - A project of the German Research Foundation (DFG) Speaker: Dr. Christoph Hoock, TU Ilmenau, Head of the State Patent Center Thuringia (PATON) Time: Friday, 09.12.2022, 3:00 p.m. Place: TU Ilmenau, Faradaybau, Weimarer Straße 32. Admission: 5 Euro. At the TU Ilmenau, a research...
Accent discrimination in hiring
A University of Queensland research team has been awarded $5 million from the National Health and Medical Research Council (NHMRC) to help reduce smoking in Australia. The Interdisciplinary Tobacco Endgame Research Network (INTER-Net) is among 10 projects to be awarded funding under the Synergy Grant scheme. Led by Associate Professor...
Pioneering climate action in architecture education
A University of Queensland School of Architecture lecturer has been awarded a 2022 Churchill Fellowship to further her work pioneering climate action in the profession. Dr Liz Brogden has designed Australia’s first mandatory course focusing on climate change within a Master of Architecture program, to be implemented at UQ from 2023.
Rhodes Scholar on a mission to improve rural and remote health
A Curtin medical school graduate is bound for Oxford University in the UK after winning a prestigious ’Australia at Large’ Rhodes Scholarship to study the use of digital technology to improve health services in rural and remote areas of Australia. Dr James Leigh, aged 23, was part of...
Utrecht University best Dutch broad classical university
On 24 November, the ’Keuzegids’ (Selection Guide) Universities 2023 was published. In the Keuzegids, 20 UU Bachelor’s degrees are rated best compared to similar programmes at other Dutch universities. In addition, 17 UU Bachelor’s programmes receive a quality seal ’Top programme’. At the institutional level, Utrecht ends in first place in the ranking of six Dutch broad classical universities, just like last year.
To Battle Climate Change, Scientists Tap Into Carbon-Hungry Microorganisms for Clues
Scientists at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory ÜBerkeley Lab) have demonstrated a new technique, modeled after a metabolic process found in some bacteria , for converting carbon dioxide (CO2) into liquid acetate, a key ingredient in "liquid sunlight" or solar fuels produced through artificial photosynthesis. The new approach, reported in...
An ecological rule breaker shows the effects of climate change on body size evolution
Does evolution follow certain rules? Can these rules be predicted? Southeast Asia’s tree shrews break multiple rules when it comes to body size variation - with an unexpected twist - according to researchers from McGill University, University of Cambridge, and Yale University. The findings shed new light on the effects of climate change on the evolution of body size in animals.
New Project at University of Freiburg to Study Regional Forest Policies
A comparative analysis will examine which approaches regional regimes are successful with and why. It is now generally recognized that forest policy does not end at national borders: globalization and environmental challenges like climate change and threats to biodiversity demand an international approach. However, little is known about the forest policies regional organizations pursue, the scale on which they are implemented, and their effectiveness. The project "Forest Governance Performances of Regional Regimes" aims to close these gaps: A comprehensive comparative analysis by the political scientist Diana Panke and the forest and environmental policy scientist Daniela Kleinschmit, both of the University of Freiburg, will receive funding from the German Research Foundation (DFG).
Digital Society: Your Place in a Networked World
Sign up now for this exciting Semester 2 UCIL course unit. Develop your digital communications skills and explore the online world with Digital Society, the UCIL course unit run by the Library. Studying entirely online, you’ll explore the relationship between digital technology, society, and you, from the connectedness of our lives and the machines around us, to how we communicate with each other.
New energy management foresights for electric vehicles and renewable energy
A new report led by Monash researchers reveals new foresights for energy management in Australian households, including keenness to switch to electric vehicles, better battery charging infrastructure and sharing renewable energy. Launched today, the Digital Energy Futures: Foresights for Future Living report from the Emerging Technologies Research Lab (ETLab) at...
UC3M coordinates an international project on 3D printing in the transport and security industries
Scientists from the DIAGONAL project, coordinated by Universidad Carlos III de Madrid (UC3M) and made up of ten European and American universities and research centres, are developing a new generation of functionally graded materials, which are those generally made up of different components (metals, ceramics, polymers, etc.) mixed using 3D printers. This type of technology, with applications in the air transport and security industries, will make it possible to obtain more efficient, sustainable and cheaper materials.
Using satellites for faster flood information
The Australian Research Council (ARC) has announced $25 million funding for 51 University of Queensland research teams to support a diverse range of fundamental research projects. The flagship ARC Discovery Project scheme supports projects to expand the knowledge base and research capacity in Australia, and deliver economic, commercial, environmental, social...
Imperial aerodynamics expert briefs MPs on future vehicle design
Dr Georgios Rigas attended Evidence Week 2022 and briefed MPs on how Imperial’s aerodynamics research will improve future road and air vehicle designs. Dr Georgios Rigas , Senior Lecturer in the Department of Aeronautics at Imperial College London and affiliate of the Brahmal Institute for Sustainable Aviation , attended parliament last week to introduce his work on vehicle aerodynamics to MPs.
ANU to shape a safer tech future with new cybernetics school
How Australia and the world can safely navigate and steer the profound impact new technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI), have on our lives is the focus of a first-of-its-kind school at The Australian National University (ANU). Officially launched today, the ANU School of Cybernetics provides unrivalled teaching and research that...
Climate Expert William Collins Selected as New Associate Laboratory Director?
William Collins, an internationally renowned climate scientist, has been appointed Associate Laboratory Director (ALD) of the Earth and Environmental Sciences Area (EESA). The staff scientists and affiliates in EESA work collaboratively across a wide range of climate, geological, energy, and ecological science disciplines to increase our understanding of fundamental Earth processes, and to provide solutions for urgent energy and environmental challenges.
How human mobility affects the climate crisis - and vice versa
As the world celebrates the historic COP27 deal that will see rich nations pay developing countries for loss and damage related to climate change, an expert from The University of Manchester has released a new book which argues that an ecological approach to mobility will make communities more resilient to severe weather.
University of Manchester graphene partnership with Khalifa University aims to tackle global challenges
An ambitious partnership between The University of Manchester and Abu Dhabi-based Khalifa University of Science and Technology has been agreed with the aim to deliver a funding boost to graphene innovation that will help tackle the planet’s big challenges. Professor Dame Nancy Rothwell, President & Vice-Chancellor of The University...
ASCERTAIN-project: improve affordability and sustainability innovative health technologies
The affordability of newly approved innovative health technologies (IHTs) is challenging in many health systems. Health care payers and health care industry across the European Union (EU) have explored different ways of defining payment for new products. Starting in December 2022 the HORIZON funded project ASCERTAIN (Affordability and Sustainability improvements...
Open Science: data sharing struggling
Despite mandatory data sharing policies adopted by some scientific journals, the potential for reuse of these data remains limited. This is the finding of a meta-research on open science undertaken by Dominique Roche, postdoctoral fellow in biology at the University of Neuchâtel. Open science is a worldwide movement to...
