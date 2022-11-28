Read full article on original website
marktechpost.com
Latest Artificial Intelligence (AI) Research Proposes A Method To Transform Faces Through Time
Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Deep Learning (DL) techniques are recently becoming the foundation of applications such as text-to-image generation, super-resolution, and in-image painting. Indeed, it is possible to give them as input the high-detailed description of an image and receive a realistic picture corresponding to the given text as output....
Food Beast
Professor Discovers Egg Whites Can Be Used to Create Affordable Water Purifying-Filters
Studies show that each year the amount of microplastic pollution is increasing. Despite what their name may suggest, microplastics account for 92% of plastic pollution found on the ocean’s surface. These disheartening facts are compounded by a growing worldwide water scarcity, as nearly half of the globe's population could be living in areas with a shortage of water as early as 2025.
Phys.org
The task of magnetic classification suddenly looks easier, thanks to machine learning
Knowing the magnetic structure of crystalline materials is critical to many applications, including data storage, high-resolution imaging, spintronics, superconductivity, and quantum computing. Information of this sort, however, is difficult to come by. Although magnetic structures can be obtained from neutron diffraction and scattering studies, the number of machines that can support these analyses—and the time available at these facilities—is severely limited.
myscience.org
An ecological rule breaker shows the effects of climate change on body size evolution
Does evolution follow certain rules? Can these rules be predicted? Southeast Asia’s tree shrews break multiple rules when it comes to body size variation - with an unexpected twist - according to researchers from McGill University, University of Cambridge, and Yale University. The findings shed new light on the effects of climate change on the evolution of body size in animals.
MIT invents self-replicating AI robots
Engineers say they have invented a robot capable of building “almost anything”, including new versions of itself.The self-replicating robot was developed by a team from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), who claim the robot could practically and economically assemble anything from a vehicle to a building.“It could build a structure, or it could build another robot of the same size, or it could build a bigger robot,” said Amira Abdel-Rahman, a doctoral student at MIT’s Centre for Bits and Atoms.Using artificial intelligence, the robot is able to figure out complex tasks and organise swarms of bots needed to build a...
myscience.org
£2m water quality project to protect river ecosystems
Researchers from the University of Glasgow are lending their support to a new project led by the University of Stirling to explore how pollution and climate change are impacting freshwater ecosystems for the first time. The study, which has been awarded funding of £2 million from the Natural Environment Research...
myscience.org
Artificial intelligence needs good data to grow the future
Academics and entrepreneurs invited by Canada’s top data steward to partner with government for future growth. Data is the currency of tomorrow, with boundless opportunities, but there needs to be a common standard for how that currency is created and used, says Canada’s chief data steward. Anil Arora,...
myscience.org
Open Science: data sharing struggling
Despite mandatory data sharing policies adopted by some scientific journals, the potential for reuse of these data remains limited. This is the finding of a meta-research on open science undertaken by Dominique Roche, postdoctoral fellow in biology at the University of Neuchâtel. Open science is a worldwide movement to...
myscience.org
Western Engineering receives $4 million in funding to improve urban climates
A new Western-led project, developing new tools and technologies to improve accuracy of building energy and climate models, was awarded $4 million by the Canadian government to advance science and technology to fight climate change. Kamran Siddiqui. "Fighting climate change and mitigating its catastrophic consequences require a collective approach involving...
myscience.org
Imperial aerodynamics expert briefs MPs on future vehicle design
Dr Georgios Rigas attended Evidence Week 2022 and briefed MPs on how Imperial’s aerodynamics research will improve future road and air vehicle designs. Dr Georgios Rigas , Senior Lecturer in the Department of Aeronautics at Imperial College London and affiliate of the Brahmal Institute for Sustainable Aviation , attended parliament last week to introduce his work on vehicle aerodynamics to MPs.
TechCrunch
V7 snaps up $33M to automate training data for computer vision AI models
That’s given rise to a wave of startups aiming to speed up that process. In the latest development, V7 Labs, which has built tech to automate notations and other categorizing of data needed for AI training models, has raised $33 million in funding after seeing strong demand for its services.
myscience.org
Rhodes Scholar on a mission to improve rural and remote health
A Curtin medical school graduate is bound for Oxford University in the UK after winning a prestigious ’Australia at Large’ Rhodes Scholarship to study the use of digital technology to improve health services in rural and remote areas of Australia. Dr James Leigh, aged 23, was part of...
myscience.org
For female astronomers, pandemic widened publishing’s gender gap
Women comprise about 20% of all astronomers worldwide, but their productivity, as measured by annual number of publications, has lagged behind that of their male colleagues. The COVID-19 pandemic set them back even more, a new study finds. Before the COVID-19 pandemic abruptly shut down labs and sent scientists home...
myscience.org
Smartphone tech that responds to breathing could benefit asthma, COPD and long Covid patients
People with respiratory problems could benefit from new technology created by a UCL researcher that uses smartphone sensors to recognise and respond to breathing. A wellness app - Lungy - created by NHS Doctor Luke Hale (UCL Division of Medicine) has been released today (Wednesday 30 November 2022), helping users to self-manage anxiety, stress, sleep problems and training for sports.
myscience.org
To Battle Climate Change, Scientists Tap Into Carbon-Hungry Microorganisms for Clues
Scientists at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory ÜBerkeley Lab) have demonstrated a new technique, modeled after a metabolic process found in some bacteria , for converting carbon dioxide (CO2) into liquid acetate, a key ingredient in "liquid sunlight" or solar fuels produced through artificial photosynthesis. The new approach, reported in...
myscience.org
Digital Transformation and Organisational Identity Construction
To examine how digital transformation challenges organisational identity construction: it is the goal of the project "New Ways of Making Sense of Who We Are: How Digital Transformation Challenges Organizational Identity Construction," led by Dr Alessandra Zamparini, professor-researcher at USI Faculty of Communication, Culture and Society. The study is one of eight USI projects that received positive feedback from the Swiss National Science Foundation (SNSF) in the second annual round.
myscience.org
Accent discrimination in hiring
A University of Queensland research team has been awarded $5 million from the National Health and Medical Research Council (NHMRC) to help reduce smoking in Australia. The Interdisciplinary Tobacco Endgame Research Network (INTER-Net) is among 10 projects to be awarded funding under the Synergy Grant scheme. Led by Associate Professor...
myscience.org
Multi-million-pound trial will help rapidly find flu treatments this winter
A new national trial, launched today, aims to use pandemic lessons to help quickly find effective treatments for people hospitalised with severe flu. There may be record numbers of flu cases this winter, and there is no clear evidence about which treatments are best for severe cases. Although many people with flu get better on their own without needing hospital treatment, it can make some people seriously ill and even be life-threatening.
MATRIX Succeeds in Generating Metaverse World Through AI; Prototype Video Released
TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- Metaverse advanced technology research organization “MATRIX GENESIS LABS” operated by MetaReal’s MATRIX Co., Ltd. (Head office: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; Representative Director: Junichi Goishi; hereinafter “MATRIX”) succeeded in automatically generating a Metaverse world using artificial intelligence. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221113005151/en/ “Project Genesis” AI-based Metaverse World Generation Technology (Photo: Business Wire)
myscience.org
Iteroselectivity: the selectivity that organic chemistry was missing
A new type of selectivity to better describe reactivity in organic chemistry has been conceptualized. Researchers from the Laboratory of Organic Chemistry (LCO - ULB) have published their work in Cell Reports Physical Science. An important part of organic chemistry consists of the synthesis of products via a sequence of...
