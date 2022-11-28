Read full article on original website
Related
Meet a mom of 2 who got $1,000 a month through a basic income program for a year — it helped her family pay their bills after an unexpected crisis
Kimberly McNair also has a full-time job, but it's not enough for her and her two sons — especially after a car crash added to her bills.
BBC
Cost of living: Disabled people at breaking point, says MS patient
A man with multiple sclerosis, who says he has to choose between paying for a carer or medication, has said disabled people are at "breaking point". Martin Pridgeon, from Grimsby, called on the government to increase financial help during the cost of living crisis. Mr Pridgeon uses a private carer...
A record number of parents are missing work due to a 'trifecta' of kids sick with COVID, flu, and RSV. It leaves them vulnerable as a possible recession looms.
104,000 Americans missed work in October due to "childcare problems." The record figure was driven by many children falling sick COVID, the flu, or RSV. Missing work could have serious financial impacts for workers without paid sick leave. During the height of the pandemic, thousands of Americans were forced to...
How Hospital Emergency Preparedness Is Evolving
From pandemic prep to bracing for catastrophic weather events
myscience.org
Blood thinning drug to treat recovery from severe COVID-19 is not effective
A drug used to reduce the risk of blood clots does not help patients recovering from moderate and severe COVID-19, despite this approach being offered to patients, a UK-wide trial, led by Addenbrooke’s Hospital and the University of Cambridge has found. This finding is important because it will prevent...
myscience.org
Accent discrimination in hiring
A University of Queensland research team has been awarded $5 million from the National Health and Medical Research Council (NHMRC) to help reduce smoking in Australia. The Interdisciplinary Tobacco Endgame Research Network (INTER-Net) is among 10 projects to be awarded funding under the Synergy Grant scheme. Led by Associate Professor...
myscience.org
COVID has ’ruptured’ social skills of the world’s poorest children
Two interlinked studies, involving 8,000 primary pupils altogether, indicate children lost at least a third of a year in learning during lockdown. Education aid and government funding must focus on supporting both the academic and socio-emotional recovery of the most disadvantaged children first. Pauline Rose. School closures during the COVID-19...
myscience.org
Using satellites for faster flood information
The Australian Research Council (ARC) has announced $25 million funding for 51 University of Queensland research teams to support a diverse range of fundamental research projects. The flagship ARC Discovery Project scheme supports projects to expand the knowledge base and research capacity in Australia, and deliver economic, commercial, environmental, social...
Universal free school meals would make a huge difference to the cost-of-living crisis – here’s how
The UK government’s recent autumn statement set out several measures to help people with rapidly rising prices. These including increased benefit payments and an extension to the energy price cap, although at a less generous rate than currently guaranteed. Campaigners will have been disappointed, though, at the lack of...
myscience.org
Developing connection standards for heart-on-chips
Heart-on-a-Chip devices are microfluidic devices that enable the replication of a human heart at the microscale. The adoption of these devices has not reached its full potential. For his doctoral thesis, Aisen Gabriel de Sá Vivas developed a fluidic circuit board with standard connections to connect Heart-on-a-Chip devices without tubes. He will defend his thesis on 30 November.
myscience.org
Multi-million-pound trial will help rapidly find flu treatments this winter
A new national trial, launched today, aims to use pandemic lessons to help quickly find effective treatments for people hospitalised with severe flu. There may be record numbers of flu cases this winter, and there is no clear evidence about which treatments are best for severe cases. Although many people with flu get better on their own without needing hospital treatment, it can make some people seriously ill and even be life-threatening.
myscience.org
Utrecht University best Dutch broad classical university
On 24 November, the ’Keuzegids’ (Selection Guide) Universities 2023 was published. In the Keuzegids, 20 UU Bachelor’s degrees are rated best compared to similar programmes at other Dutch universities. In addition, 17 UU Bachelor’s programmes receive a quality seal ’Top programme’. At the institutional level, Utrecht ends in first place in the ranking of six Dutch broad classical universities, just like last year.
myscience.org
Rhodes Scholar on a mission to improve rural and remote health
A Curtin medical school graduate is bound for Oxford University in the UK after winning a prestigious ’Australia at Large’ Rhodes Scholarship to study the use of digital technology to improve health services in rural and remote areas of Australia. Dr James Leigh, aged 23, was part of...
myscience.org
Smartphone tech that responds to breathing could benefit asthma, COPD and long Covid patients
People with respiratory problems could benefit from new technology created by a UCL researcher that uses smartphone sensors to recognise and respond to breathing. A wellness app - Lungy - created by NHS Doctor Luke Hale (UCL Division of Medicine) has been released today (Wednesday 30 November 2022), helping users to self-manage anxiety, stress, sleep problems and training for sports.
myscience.org
Organic cation transporters: study provides insights for the first time
Monoamines are neurotransmitters in the central and peripheral nervous systems and they also transmit signals between cells and the brain. This transmission is followed by their reuptake into the cells by means of transporters. While the specific monoamine transporters have already been well studied, not enough is known about the organic cation transporters, which are high-capacity monoamine transporters. A research team led by Julian Maier and supervised by Harald Sitte from MedUni Vienna’s Center for Physiology and Pharmacology has now succeeded in mapping the structure of a hitherto little-studied cation transporter and has also investigated mutations found in neuropsychiatric patients. The study was published in the prestigious journal "Nature Communications".
myscience.org
Ancient viruses may hold key to effective gene therapy treatments
- Scientists have unlocked key insights into virus evolution, revealing new information that could help develop treatments for a wide variety of genetic diseases. The research, which was led by scientists at the MRC-University of Glasgow Centre for Virus Research (CVR) and University of Massachusetts Chan Medical School, focuses on a group of small, ubiquitous viruses called ’parvoviruses’ (from the Latin word "parvus" meaning ’small’, ’puny’ or ’unimportant’).
KevinMD.com
The slow death of primary care: a Canadian perspective
Loss of autonomy, gaslighting, abuse, exploitation, and hypocrisy are all strong words. Just writing them brings to my mind the harsh reality of my experience and the collective experience of others who have dared to speak up. These words come to mind when I think about primary care in Canada. I recognize similar sentiments are heralded by my U.S. colleagues and those in the United Kingdom.
myscience.org
Industry Minister visits UK Dementia Research Institute in White City
Minister for Industry and Investment Security Nusrat Ghani MP visited the White City Campus last week. Minister for Industry and Investment Security Nusrat Ghani MP visited the last week, hosted by Professor Mary Ryan , Vice Provost (Research and Enterprise). The visit was focused on the work of the two Imperial-hosted UK Dementia Research Institute centres—the UK DRI at Imperial and the UK DRI Care Research and Technology centres, which are based at the Sir Michael Uren Hub. The hub is the College’s multidisciplinary biomedical engineering research hub which brings together clinicians and scientists involved in the development of medical technologies to improve the treatment and diagnosis of diverse medical conditions.
myscience.org
Secret to waking up alert and refreshed
Many people who find it hard to wake up in the morning blame it on their constitution or their genes. But how you slept, what you ate for breakfast and the amount of physical activity you engaged in the day before have a lot more to do with your ability to wake up alert. (Shutterstock image)
KevinMD.com
Caregiver? Learn how to support older relatives at doctor’s appointments.
As a caregiver or support person for an older parent, partner, or relative, you may be involved in helping that person with medical appointments, perhaps even helping them manage care from several different health care providers. There are a number of strategies that can help you be an effective, respectful advocate for your loved one. These strategies also help ensure that your family member gets the care she or he needs, which in turn can lower the risk of misdiagnosis or inappropriate treatment. You’ll also be better equipped to make sure that his or her wishes surrounding medical care are respected by both providers and family members.
Comments / 0