Read full article on original website
Related
Black Couple Wins $1.2 M Grant To Reimagine STEM Education
The HEPH Foundation, an education-focused foundation, is proud to announce that it has been awarded a $1.2 million grant to support its commitment to learners. The grant is provided by the How We Learn Fund, a fund administered by the Oak Park-River Forest Community Foundation. “We are excited to receive support for our mission to prepare learners for the future of work,” said HEPH Foundation founder Steven Conner.
marktechpost.com
Latest Artificial Intelligence (AI) Research Proposes A Method To Transform Faces Through Time
Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Deep Learning (DL) techniques are recently becoming the foundation of applications such as text-to-image generation, super-resolution, and in-image painting. Indeed, it is possible to give them as input the high-detailed description of an image and receive a realistic picture corresponding to the given text as output....
myscience.org
Industry Minister visits UK Dementia Research Institute in White City
Minister for Industry and Investment Security Nusrat Ghani MP visited the White City Campus last week. Minister for Industry and Investment Security Nusrat Ghani MP visited the last week, hosted by Professor Mary Ryan , Vice Provost (Research and Enterprise). The visit was focused on the work of the two Imperial-hosted UK Dementia Research Institute centres—the UK DRI at Imperial and the UK DRI Care Research and Technology centres, which are based at the Sir Michael Uren Hub. The hub is the College’s multidisciplinary biomedical engineering research hub which brings together clinicians and scientists involved in the development of medical technologies to improve the treatment and diagnosis of diverse medical conditions.
myscience.org
Western Engineering receives $4 million in funding to improve urban climates
A new Western-led project, developing new tools and technologies to improve accuracy of building energy and climate models, was awarded $4 million by the Canadian government to advance science and technology to fight climate change. Kamran Siddiqui. "Fighting climate change and mitigating its catastrophic consequences require a collective approach involving...
healthpodcastnetwork.com
Akamai presents: Healthcare and life sciences cybersecurity: Meet the pace of need with the pace of speed in 2023, and beyond
Akamai presents: Healthcare and life sciences cybersecurity: Meet the pace of need with the pace of speed in 2023, and beyond. The accelerated digital transformation in healthcare has extended the healthcare ecosystem exponentially. Wearables and monitoring devices, the acceptance of telehealth as a care modality, and the explosion of patient-facing apps – and more — have all taken cybersecurity from something that was in the backroom in the mid-2000s to the boardroom today.
myscience.org
Linguistic Diversity Collective formally launches with ’Supporting Manchester’s language communities’ public panel event
The Linguistic Diversity Collective and Creative Manchester held a free event in October in the University’s Alliance Manchester Business School penthouse event space. ’Supporting Manchester’s language communities: Language endangerment and maintenance’ included a cross-disciplinary panel and marked the official launch of the Linguistic Diversity Collective. The event was well attended by University staff, students and members of the public both in-person and via Zoom.
myscience.org
Nuclear physics prize awarded to University of Glasgow researcher
- A University of Glasgow nuclear physicist has been presented with a prestigious award and medal in recognition of his pioneering research in the field of muography. Dr David Mahon, of the School of Physics & Astronomy, officially received the National Nuclear Laboratory’s Chief Scientist’s Award & Medal at an event at the University’s Mazumdar-Shaw Advanced Research Centre on Thursday 17 November.
myscience.org
Developing connection standards for heart-on-chips
Heart-on-a-Chip devices are microfluidic devices that enable the replication of a human heart at the microscale. The adoption of these devices has not reached its full potential. For his doctoral thesis, Aisen Gabriel de Sá Vivas developed a fluidic circuit board with standard connections to connect Heart-on-a-Chip devices without tubes. He will defend his thesis on 30 November.
myscience.org
Utrecht University best Dutch broad classical university
On 24 November, the ’Keuzegids’ (Selection Guide) Universities 2023 was published. In the Keuzegids, 20 UU Bachelor’s degrees are rated best compared to similar programmes at other Dutch universities. In addition, 17 UU Bachelor’s programmes receive a quality seal ’Top programme’. At the institutional level, Utrecht ends in first place in the ranking of six Dutch broad classical universities, just like last year.
myscience.org
UT researcher Annemieke Witteveen receives KNAW Early Career Award
Twelve young researchers from all fields of science will receive a KNAW Early Career Award. The award, which is given annually, consists of a sum of 15,000 euros and a work of art for each of the laureates. The Award is intended for researchers in the Netherlands who are at the beginning of their careers and who have innovative, original ideas. UT researcher Annemieke Witteveen receives the award for, among other things, her research on a method to predict the risk of breast cancer recurrence. She is the first UT researcher to receive the award.
myscience.org
’Straight leg-raise’ improves diagnostic accuracy in GERD
A recently published international study involving the Medical University of Vienna demonstrated that a straight leg-raise on the part of the patient significantly improved diagnostic accuracy in the work-up of gastro-oesophageal reflux disease (GORD or GERD). The scientific study by researchers at the University of Milan was published in the journal "Clinical Gastroenterology and Hepatology".
myscience.org
Organic cation transporters: study provides insights for the first time
Monoamines are neurotransmitters in the central and peripheral nervous systems and they also transmit signals between cells and the brain. This transmission is followed by their reuptake into the cells by means of transporters. While the specific monoamine transporters have already been well studied, not enough is known about the organic cation transporters, which are high-capacity monoamine transporters. A research team led by Julian Maier and supervised by Harald Sitte from MedUni Vienna’s Center for Physiology and Pharmacology has now succeeded in mapping the structure of a hitherto little-studied cation transporter and has also investigated mutations found in neuropsychiatric patients. The study was published in the prestigious journal "Nature Communications".
myscience.org
Digital Society: Your Place in a Networked World
Sign up now for this exciting Semester 2 UCIL course unit. Develop your digital communications skills and explore the online world with Digital Society, the UCIL course unit run by the Library. Studying entirely online, you’ll explore the relationship between digital technology, society, and you, from the connectedness of our lives and the machines around us, to how we communicate with each other.
myscience.org
Iteroselectivity: the selectivity that organic chemistry was missing
A new type of selectivity to better describe reactivity in organic chemistry has been conceptualized. Researchers from the Laboratory of Organic Chemistry (LCO - ULB) have published their work in Cell Reports Physical Science. An important part of organic chemistry consists of the synthesis of products via a sequence of...
myscience.org
Bob Rijkers appointed as Professor of Political Economy
As of 1 November 2022, Bob Rijkers has been appointed as Professor of Political Economy at the Utrecht University School of Economics (U.S.E.). Rijkers will join Utrecht University as a part time professor, for a period of five years, and combine this with current position as Senior Economist at the Development Research Group of the World Bank.
myscience.org
Discover the Observatory of audiences and cultural practices
Culture in all its forms, the dissemination and construction of knowledge are among the fundamental missions of universities. The creation of an Observatory of cultural audiences and practices aims to evaluate the institution’s actions and to respond to a growing demand for audience studies, both internally and from partners within the Aix-Marseille Université perimeter. This introductory morning will be an opportunity to introduce this quantitative, qualitative, exploratory and interdisciplinary evaluation system and its missions.
myscience.org
The 10 startups selected to grow in the AgrotecUV incubator present their projects to researchers
The vice-rector for Innovation and Transfer of the University of Valencia, Rosa Donat, and the director of the Science Park, Pedro Carrasco, have revealed to the research community the 10 business projects that will be forged in AgrotecUV, the new high-tech incubator in Sustainable agri-food promoted by the University of Valencia and the UV Science Park Foundation.
myscience.org
Artificial intelligence needs good data to grow the future
Academics and entrepreneurs invited by Canada’s top data steward to partner with government for future growth. Data is the currency of tomorrow, with boundless opportunities, but there needs to be a common standard for how that currency is created and used, says Canada’s chief data steward. Anil Arora,...
myscience.org
Pioneering climate action in architecture education
A University of Queensland School of Architecture lecturer has been awarded a 2022 Churchill Fellowship to further her work pioneering climate action in the profession. Dr Liz Brogden has designed Australia’s first mandatory course focusing on climate change within a Master of Architecture program, to be implemented at UQ from 2023.
myscience.org
The UB and Cornellà create a Chair to promote the study of the gender perspective and feminisms in the field of science
The University of Barcelona and the City Council of Cornellà de Llobregat have created the UB Chair of Gender Perspective and Feminisms Ciutat de Cornellà. Among the objectives of this chair are, for example, to give support and visibility to research with a gender and feminist perspective, to promote feminist and critical scientific knowledge —especially in the most masculinised areas of knowledge such as science— and, in general, to bring this research closer to the public.
Comments / 0