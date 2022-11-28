Read full article on original website
Holiday tradition of Yuletide Feaste returning Dec. 2-3
Northwest Missouri State University’s Department of Fine and Performing Arts will host its 47th Yuletide Feaste with an elegant royal meal and performances by the Madraliers chamber choir, the Recorder Consort and the Royale Brass Quintet. This year’s Feaste, which is returning at Northwest for the first time since...
Area schools sparkle during the holiday season
Whether it’s called holiday, winter or Christmas festivities, Nodaway County schools sparkle during December with special memory-making activities. Horace Mann Winter Concert 7 pm, Tuesday, December 13 at the Ron Houston Performing Arts Center. Leet Center Winter Showcase in classrooms, TBA. Jefferson. Books and Bears collection starts, Monday, November...
Tour of Lights, Maryville
The Tour of Lights in Maryville sign up now until midnight, Wednesday, November 30 at the Facebook Make It Maryville page. The grand prize has been donated by Dr. Stan and Debbie Snyder. This year’s lucky winner will get December’s electric bill paid. Judging will begin promptly after...
Holiday Shop Hop comes to Maryville
Maryville retail businesses will welcome shoppers during the annual Holiday Shop Hop from 9 am to 4 pm, Saturday, December 3. The “Shop Local” event that is sponsored by Downtown Maryville will have door prizes, discounts, snacks and more to entice customers to the 11 shops. Businesses participating...
History Alive!
Nodaway County Historical Society Museum free program, 7 to 8 pm, Wednesday, November 30 at 110 North Walnut Street, Maryville. Get up close and personal with notable figures in Nodaway County history with this living history program featuring students from Northwest Missouri State University and historical society volunteers. Visitors can tour museum buildings. This program is made possible with funding from the Missouri Humanities Council.
Officials believe St. Joseph Children's Discovery Center could be a game changer
County and city officials are pinning a lot of hopes on creation of the Children’s Discovery Center in downtown St. Joseph. Buchanan County Presiding Commissioner Lee Sawyer says creation of the Children’s Discovery Center will give the area an attraction once only available in much larger cities. Sawyer...
Barnes Baker Motors sells to Pettijohn Auto Center in Bethany
A change in ownership has been announced for a long time Trenton business. Barnes Baker Motors is being sold to the Pettijohn Auto Center in Bethany. The deal is effective December 1, 2022. After a career spanning 41 and a half years in the automobile business, Brent Wyant is retiring....
Maysville business owners pushing for state audit of school district
A Maysville business owner is calling for a state audit of the Maysville School District. Paul Hamby claims a number of questions have been circulating in the community and says answers have been hard to find. “It could be that it’s just (the) appearance of things not being right or...
Health dept to finish year with strong finances
During the November 16 Nodaway County Health Center board meeting, Administrator Tom Patterson reviewed the budget. The health center has received less income than the budget for the year due to not needing and receiving COVID-19 funds compared to the previous year. Expenses are also less than the budgeted amount because of less COVID-19 expenses. The health center will finish the year with approximately $75,000 in reserve.
Police: Cash, blank business checks taken from Humane Society
ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating the theft of cash and blank business checks from the Human Society in the 100 North 21st in Atchison, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. The theft occurred sometime between November 23 and November 28. Police released no additional details. The Humane Society...
All-MEC football teams, honorees announced Tuesday
The All-MEC football teams were announced on Tuesday. Maryville head coach Matt Webb was unanimously chosen as the MEC Coach of the Year. First-team offensive performers include Savannah lineman Jackson Hagler, Benton receiver Devon Hoffmann, Savannah running back Cade Chappell, Savannah specialist Alex Hopper and Benton tight end Denver Domann.
Hall Scheduled For Court Appearance December 6th
The next appearance for 41-year-old Jennifer Ann Hall in the 2002 death of a patient at a hospital in Chillicothe will be December 6th in Clinton County Court. The Change of Venue was approved in October by Judge Ryan Horsman. Hall has remained in custody at the Clinton County Detention Center with no bond allowed on a charge of alleged 1st Degree Murder.
Nodaway County wreck injures 2
(Maryville) -- Two people were injured in a two-vehicle accident in Nodaway County Monday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a 2000 Ford Expedition driven by 41-year-old Sarah Germann of Council Bluffs and a 2014 Toyota Hylander driven by 25-year-old Leetta Yoder of Maryville were northbound on Highway 71 5 miles northwest of Maryville when Yoder's vehicle slowed and stopped in the northbound lane to allow traffic to pass and make a left turn. Despite attempts to slow down, Germann's vehicle rear-ended Yoder's vehicle. Germann's vehicle came to rest in the northbound lane of 71, while Yoder's vehicle crossed the center lane and traveled off the west side of the highway before coming to rest facing west with its wheels off the roadway.
November 22, 2022
Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker and Chris Burns, associate commissioner, and Melinda Patton, county clerk. Burns made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Burns made a motion to...
Thanksgiving Day arrest on U.S. Marshal's Service warrant
ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man on new charges after a holiday-weekend arrest. On Thanksgiving Day, Devaries T. Smith, 37, Atchison, was arrested on on a U.S. Marshal’s Service warrant for an alleged probation violation, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. He remains in custody...
Cameron PD make child exploitation arrest
The Cameron Police Department was alerted in reference to an incident of possible sexual misconduct in the 500 block of E. Fifth Street in Cameron. Cameron Detectives began the investigation and while working with the Clinton County Prosecutors Office, Brandi McClain issued an arrest warrant for the suspect. On November...
