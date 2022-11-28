Read full article on original website
BBC
Climate change: Environmental groups need more diversity
When you think of climate campaigners, David Attenborough, Greta Thunberg and Leonardo Di Caprio may come to mind. In the UK, the environment industry is thought to be one of the least racially diverse, but some young campaigners are trying to change that. "I didn't feel connected to the environmental...
myscience.org
How human mobility affects the climate crisis - and vice versa
As the world celebrates the historic COP27 deal that will see rich nations pay developing countries for loss and damage related to climate change, an expert from The University of Manchester has released a new book which argues that an ecological approach to mobility will make communities more resilient to severe weather.
Phys.org
Leading plastics scientists call for inclusion of all associated chemicals in global plastics treaty
Plastic pollution is a global health and environmental problem, with serious social and economic consequences. Without political intervention, the amount of plastic waste in the environment is expected to double by 2030 to around 53 million tons per year, according to the UNEP. UN member states have therefore agreed to open international negotiations with a view to drawing up a global plastics treaty that would regulate the production, use and disposal of plastics.
Phys.org
Chasing future biotech solutions to climate change risks delaying action in the present. It may even make things worse
The world is under growing pressure to find sustainable options to cut emissions or lessen the impacts of climate change. Technology entrepreneurs from around the globe claim to have the solutions—not just yet, but soon. The biotech sector in particular is now using climate change as an urgent argument for more government funding, public support and fewer regulatory hurdles for their industry.
myscience.org
£2m water quality project to protect river ecosystems
Researchers from the University of Glasgow are lending their support to a new project led by the University of Stirling to explore how pollution and climate change are impacting freshwater ecosystems for the first time. The study, which has been awarded funding of £2 million from the Natural Environment Research...
myscience.org
Western Engineering receives $4 million in funding to improve urban climates
A new Western-led project, developing new tools and technologies to improve accuracy of building energy and climate models, was awarded $4 million by the Canadian government to advance science and technology to fight climate change. Kamran Siddiqui. "Fighting climate change and mitigating its catastrophic consequences require a collective approach involving...
Mastering Scope 3, an Essential Part of Successful Climate Mitigation
Is the fashion industry on track to achieve its climate targets? The new Emissions Gap Report from the United Nations (UN) shows that countries are bending the curve of global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions downward but underlines that these efforts remain insufficient to limit global temperature rise of 34.7°F by the end of the century. Many net-zero targets remain uncertain and postpone into the future critical action that needs to take place now. With COP27 recently concluded, it’s the moment to look beyond commitments to action and accountability. Given the significance from the apparel and footwear sector—fashion is responsible for 2 to 8...
myscience.org
An ecological rule breaker shows the effects of climate change on body size evolution
Does evolution follow certain rules? Can these rules be predicted? Southeast Asia’s tree shrews break multiple rules when it comes to body size variation - with an unexpected twist - according to researchers from McGill University, University of Cambridge, and Yale University. The findings shed new light on the effects of climate change on the evolution of body size in animals.
Climate 'tragedy': Vanuatu to relocate 'dozens' of villages
Vanuatu is drawing up plans to relocate "dozens" of villages within the next two years, as they come under threat from rising seas, the Pacific nation's climate chief told AFP Thursday. Other Pacific nations are also looking to move under-threat communities, including Fiji where dozens of villages have been earmarked for relocation owing to the impacts of the climate crisis.
myscience.org
To Battle Climate Change, Scientists Tap Into Carbon-Hungry Microorganisms for Clues
Scientists at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory ÜBerkeley Lab) have demonstrated a new technique, modeled after a metabolic process found in some bacteria , for converting carbon dioxide (CO2) into liquid acetate, a key ingredient in "liquid sunlight" or solar fuels produced through artificial photosynthesis. The new approach, reported in...
myscience.org
New Project at University of Freiburg to Study Regional Forest Policies
A comparative analysis will examine which approaches regional regimes are successful with and why. It is now generally recognized that forest policy does not end at national borders: globalization and environmental challenges like climate change and threats to biodiversity demand an international approach. However, little is known about the forest policies regional organizations pursue, the scale on which they are implemented, and their effectiveness. The project "Forest Governance Performances of Regional Regimes" aims to close these gaps: A comprehensive comparative analysis by the political scientist Diana Panke and the forest and environmental policy scientist Daniela Kleinschmit, both of the University of Freiburg, will receive funding from the German Research Foundation (DFG).
myscience.org
Urban planning helps mitigate extreme weather effects in Haut-Valais
Olivier Lalancette, an EPFL Master’s student in architecture, has come up with some development proposals for the Brig-Visp-Naters conurbation. His suggestions, relatively modest in scope, could help these cities better withstand the droughts and heavy rainfall that are expected to intensify by 2050. Lalancette hopes his study will start a conversation about the region’s future.
fintechnexus.com
Sustainability in financial services is progressing, but help needed
While financial institutions are starting to progress on sustainability, there are several ways they can accelerate that progress. That finding is one takeaway from A global benchmark for sustainable banking, an annual report published by Mobiquity. Senior advisor for digital banking Ruby Walia said the report, now in its second...
myscience.org
Discover the Observatory of audiences and cultural practices
Culture in all its forms, the dissemination and construction of knowledge are among the fundamental missions of universities. The creation of an Observatory of cultural audiences and practices aims to evaluate the institution’s actions and to respond to a growing demand for audience studies, both internally and from partners within the Aix-Marseille Université perimeter. This introductory morning will be an opportunity to introduce this quantitative, qualitative, exploratory and interdisciplinary evaluation system and its missions.
myscience.org
Industry Minister visits UK Dementia Research Institute in White City
Minister for Industry and Investment Security Nusrat Ghani MP visited the White City Campus last week. Minister for Industry and Investment Security Nusrat Ghani MP visited the last week, hosted by Professor Mary Ryan , Vice Provost (Research and Enterprise). The visit was focused on the work of the two Imperial-hosted UK Dementia Research Institute centres—the UK DRI at Imperial and the UK DRI Care Research and Technology centres, which are based at the Sir Michael Uren Hub. The hub is the College’s multidisciplinary biomedical engineering research hub which brings together clinicians and scientists involved in the development of medical technologies to improve the treatment and diagnosis of diverse medical conditions.
myscience.org
University of Manchester graphene partnership with Khalifa University aims to tackle global challenges
An ambitious partnership between The University of Manchester and Abu Dhabi-based Khalifa University of Science and Technology has been agreed with the aim to deliver a funding boost to graphene innovation that will help tackle the planet’s big challenges. Professor Dame Nancy Rothwell, President & Vice-Chancellor of The University...
myscience.org
Rhodes Scholar on a mission to improve rural and remote health
A Curtin medical school graduate is bound for Oxford University in the UK after winning a prestigious ’Australia at Large’ Rhodes Scholarship to study the use of digital technology to improve health services in rural and remote areas of Australia. Dr James Leigh, aged 23, was part of...
myscience.org
Climate Expert William Collins Selected as New Associate Laboratory Director?
William Collins, an internationally renowned climate scientist, has been appointed Associate Laboratory Director (ALD) of the Earth and Environmental Sciences Area (EESA). The staff scientists and affiliates in EESA work collaboratively across a wide range of climate, geological, energy, and ecological science disciplines to increase our understanding of fundamental Earth processes, and to provide solutions for urgent energy and environmental challenges.
myscience.org
Helping students appreciate their cultural and intersectional identities
Meet Dr. Sandra Lopez-Rocha from the Student Success Office. Born in Mexico, Dr. Sandra Lopez-Rocha has been working in the field of intercultural learning since the mid 1990s, at a time when the field experienced exponential growth. Since then, she has accumulated a wealth of both professional and academic knowledge on the subject matter. After completing an MA in Intercultural Communication and a PhD in Language, Literacy and Culture at the University of Maryland Baltimore County, she ambitiously pursued a second PhD in Social Anthropology in the United Kingdom.
myscience.org
COVID has ’ruptured’ social skills of the world’s poorest children
Two interlinked studies, involving 8,000 primary pupils altogether, indicate children lost at least a third of a year in learning during lockdown. Education aid and government funding must focus on supporting both the academic and socio-emotional recovery of the most disadvantaged children first. Pauline Rose. School closures during the COVID-19...
