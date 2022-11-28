Read full article on original website
UK warns China after BBC journalist ‘beaten’ by police during protests
The UK has warned Beijing there was “absolutely no excuse” for a BBC journalist covering protests in China to be “beaten by the police”.Foreign Secretary James Cleverly on Monday described the incident as “deeply disturbing” and Cabinet colleague Grant Shapps said it was of “considerable concern”, after the BBC said Edward Lawrence was “attacked” in Shanghai.The broadcaster said the cameraman was “arrested and handcuffed” while covering demonstrations over China’s Covid-19 restrictions, and then “beaten and kicked” by police.Freedom of press and freedom to report should be sacrosanctGrant ShappsMr Shapps told Sky News: “There can be absolutely no excuse whatsoever for...
White House weighs in as China gripped by large-scale protests over Xi's COVID-19 policies
Three years into the pandemic, China remains the only major economy pursuing a zero-COVID policy. It has led to widespread disaffection and protests.
China virus protests hit Hong Kong after mainland rallies
HONG KONG — (AP) — Students in Hong Kong chanted "oppose dictatorship" in a protest of China's COVID-19 rules Monday after demonstrators on the mainland issued an unprecedented call for President Xi Jinping to resign in the biggest show of opposition to the ruling Communist Party in decades.
Videos Show Huge Protests in China as Xi Jinping Comes Under Pressure
The country was already experiencing unrest among Foxconn workers, with thousands of employees resigning over delayed bonuses and poor conditions.
Washington Examiner
Apple helps the Chinese communists suppress protests
While journalists are trying to pressure Apple into dumping Twitter from the app store, Apple is already bending its knee to the Chinese Communist Party, at the expense of protesters in China. With protests spreading across China over Xi Jinping’s zero-COVID strategy, Apple has restricted the use of AirDrop on...
France 24
Protests across China as anger mounts over zero-Covid policy
A deadly fire on Thursday in Urumqi, the capital of northwest China's Xinjiang region, has spurred an outpouring of anger as many social media users blamed lengthy Covid lockdowns for hampering rescue efforts. China is the last major economy wedded to a zero-Covid strategy, with authorities wielding snap lockdowns, lengthy...
'Violent' Response to China Protests Could Be End for Xi: Tiananmen Leader
Wang Dan told Newsweek that even if the Chinese Communist Party sends in armed troops like it did 33 years ago, "the end will be different from 1989."
Protests erupt in China over COVID restrictions
Chinese President Xi Jinping's administration is receiving backlash from Chinese citizens over new COVID lockdowns. Elizabeth Palmer reports.
Taylor Lorenz defending China lockdowns latest instance of media shielding communist regime
Numerous media figures from MSNBC, CNN, The New York Times, and more, have repeatedly defended or even praised China's response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Protests break out in China against COVID-19 lockdowns after deadly fire kills 10
Protests broke out in Xinjiang, China, over the country's strict lockdown measures after they contributed to a deadly fire that killed 10.
BBC
China Covid protests: UK summons ambassador over journalist arrest
The Chinese ambassador to the UK, Zheng Zeguang, was summoned to the Foreign Office for a meeting following the arrest of a BBC journalist in Shanghai. Ed Lawrence was beaten and briefly detained while covering anti-government lockdown protests on Sunday. A Foreign Office source said this was "completely unacceptable". The...
China responds to rare protests with a security "crackdown"
Beijing — The federal agency in charge of China's law enforcement authorities, including the police, issued a stern warning Tuesday calling for a "crackdown" against "hostile forces and infiltrative activities" just days after unprecedented demonstrations over the country's intense anti-COVID-19 measures bubbled up in more than 10 cities. Public protests in China's tightly controlled society are incredibly rare, but last weekend people not only took to the streets to voice their frustration over the draconian "zero-COVID" policy of President Xi Jinping, but they called for him to step down over it. The Central Political and Legal Affairs Commission said it...
americanmilitarynews.com
Videos: Chinese riots break out in cities; demand Xi, CCP resign over COVID lockdowns, chanting freedom and more
Protests and riots sprung up across cities China in recent days as people are reportedly demanding an end to the country’s strict COVID-19 lockdown measures and even calling for Xi Jinping and other leaders of the ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP) to resign. These demonstrations against CCP rule and the strict COVID-19 restrictions come as a potential challenge to Xi’s consolidation of power in China’s campaign to overtake the U.S. as the dominant world power.
China’s vice-premier signals shift in Covid stance as some lockdowns eased
One of China’s most senior pandemic response officials has said the country is entering a “new stage and mission” in the latest indication of the government’s changing approach after mass protests against its zero-Covid policy. Sun Chunlan, China’s vice-premier, made the comments to national health officials...
Will Jiang Zemin Get a State Funeral in China?
China's former paramount leader died on Wednesday from multiple organ failure at age 96, the Chinese Communist Party said.
Apple silent on China protests at iPhone manufacturer but issued lengthy statement on George Floyd’s death
Tech giant Apple's CEO Tim Cook issued a lengthy statement on the murder of George Floyd in 2020, but Apple has been silent on the anti-government protests currently rocking China.
brytfmonline.com
The protests that China can’t hide – VG
There is pent-up frustration in China. This was expressed this week in a violent confrontation between several hundred workers and the police at the world’s largest iPhone factory. That’s a comment. The comment expresses the writer’s position. The Chinese are subject to the most stringent Corona measures...
