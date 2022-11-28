Read full article on original website
HIGHLIGHTS: Legacy Girls Varisty defeat Lubbock Westerners
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland Legacy rebels defeated the Lubbock Westerners 48-42 in a close contest gaining their second win of the season.
UTPB Head Football Coach Justin Carrigan to become Deputy Athletic Director
ODESSA, Texas — The UTPB Falcons football team will be looking for a new head coach as Justin Carrigan will step down from the position he held for seven years and step into a new role. NewsWest 9 Sports has confirmed that Carrigan, the only coach in the history...
New high-end golf community planned on Kelly Road
Last week Avanzada Golf & Ranch Club announced the development of a new 1,100-acre high-end golf community at the intersection of Hwy. 377 and Kelly Road in Parker County. The new golf course community is being referred to as the “crown jewel” of the larger 2,400-acre master-planned Kelly Ranch Estates.
What Chris Klieman is saying ahead of Kansas State's game against TCU for the Big 12 Championship
This is what Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman is saying ahead of the Wildcats' game against TCU for the Big 12 Championship on Saturday, December 3, 2022. "Good afternoon everyone. Excited for the guys last Saturday to come out and play really well and earned the opportunity to represent this program in the Big 12 championship. A lot of distractions last week, a lot of potential distractions. Whether it would be senior day, last game at home to the weather, to playing your rival, all those things and I thought our guys did a really good job of blocking out as much of the outside noise as they could and focus on just playing a really good game against a much improved, really good Kansas team and I thought there was some ups and downs but for the most part I thought our kids handled everything really well and we found a way to get a pretty good win in front have a great crowd, that was a phenomenal crowd. We've had great crowds all year, and that one would be hard to top as loud as they were from the opening kickoff to the very end, seeing our players go and engage with the fans afterwards. I thought it was a great crowd, can't thank them enough."
Source: K-State to play in the Sugar Bowl
MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT)- Kansas State football is practically a lock for the Sugar Bowl. The Wildcats play TCU in the Big 12 Championship this Saturday in Arlington, Texas. K-State is seemingly headed to the Sugar Bowl regardless of this weekend’s outcome. If the ‘Cats win, they will be the automatic selection to the Sugar Bowl, […]
Pecos residents upset over design of a cross in new Reeves Regional Health Hospital
PECOS, Texas (KOSA) - Pecos residents are upset about the design of the cross in the new Reeves Regional Hospital’s chapel. Residents voiced their concerns at last night’s hospital board meeting and their frustration stems from the cross being laid on its side. “It’s not really a cross...
Injuries Reported In Multi-Vehicle Crash In Odessa (Odessa, TX)
Official sources from Odessa state that a crash involving two commercial motor vehicles occurred on Tuesday morning. Reports from the Texas Department of Public Safety personnel, fortunately, stated that there were only minor injuries sustained in the multi-vehicle accident.
4 Great Steakhouses in Texas
Photo byPhoto by behrouz sasani on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Texas and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are around and want to see what a really delicious steak should taste like.
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for 12/1/22
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Thursday 12/1/22: The return of southerly winds will warm temperatures up some on Thursday as mostly sunny skies look to continue. Winds swing around to the southwest on Friday pushing temperatures close to 80 degrees in the afternoon...but that doesn’t look to last long. A strong cold front will arrive first thing Saturday morning dropping temperatures back into the 50s and a passing disturbance will also bring some areas of light rain and maybe a shower to the forecast by the evening hours.
Is This A Wolf? Probably Not
Bobcats, coyotes and deer, oh my! North Texas is a wildlife hotspot, but is a wolf hanging out in the area?. Carrollton resident, Aimee Ramirez, saw what she believed to be a wolf while driving on Midway Road, near President George Bush Turnpike. She quickly snapped a photo of the animal before it was able to run off. Ramirez reported that a firetruck was attempting to locate the animal, driving around the block.
Gary Patterson Reportedly A Candidate For Head Coaching Job
College football's coaching carousel is spinning into overdrive after concluding the regular season. Another vacancy surfaced Monday when UNLV fired Marcus Arroyo despite improving to 5-7 this season. The Rebels could potentially consider a prominent replacement. The Athletic's Bruce Feldman speculated Gary Patterson as an "interesting name" to monitor. Patterson...
Vehicle flips on Highway 158 Tuesday morning
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Tuesday morning, CBS7 News received preliminary reports of a crash on Highway 158. The crash occurred at 8:56 a.m. and involved two commercial motor vehicles. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, there were only minor injuries sustained. This is preliminary information only. The roadway...
First Basin Credit Union hosts 10th annual Adopt a Star fundraiser
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - First Basin Credit Union is hosting the tenth annual Adopt a Star fundraiser for High Sky Children’s Ranch. All money raised is donated to High Sky to purchase Christmas gifts for children up to the age of 17-years-old. “Most of these kids are underserved, underprivileged...
SHOCKING VIDEO: Unidentified Cowboys Fan Destroys Downtown Bench Outside San Angelo Night Club
SAN ANGELO, TX – San Angelo's Downtown night club, the Chadbourne Tavern, is searching for a Dallas Cowboys fan who destroyed their street side bench over the weekend. In the video above you can see a man in a Dak Prescott Dallas Cowboy Jersey attempting to steal the bench. Unknown to him prior to the attempted theft, the bench was nailed to the ground.
West Texas for the Holidays
PERMIAN BASIN, Texas (KOSA) -It is the holiday season, and CBS7 is here to help plan your festivities with a list of all the holiday events happening across the Permian Basin. Odessa: Thursday, December 1st at 6:30 p.m. at Starbright Village. Hobbs: Saturday, December 3rd at 6 p.m. Downtown Hobbs.
Odessa woman sentenced to 20 years for multiple DWI’s
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Bonnie Dessirae Keneson, 38, was sentenced to 20 years in prison for DWI 3rd or more. According to the Ector County District Attorney’s office, Keneson’s sentence was enhanced due to her prior felony convictions. The punishment range, in this case, was 2 to 10...
Hogan Park pipeline replacement project to begin in December
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Centurion Pipeline is scheduled to begin its pipeline replacement project in Hogan Park in December. This will affect the use of several baseball fields in the southwest corner of the park. There will be times during the project when Redfern Parkway will be closed to thru...
What to know about incoming cold front Tuesday night in North Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — Another day, another cold front set to impact North Texas as November is winding down to an abrupt halt and December is about to start bringing the holiday season to the absolute forefront. Tuesday will prove to be a warm day according to the National Weather...
I-35 expansion project completed, I-20 construction set to begin
DALLAS - State and local leaders are marking the beginning and the end of two massive interstate expansion projects. The Southern Gateway Project in Dallas took five years and nearly $700 million to complete. It widened Interstate 35 south of Downtown Dallas to relieve congestion in the area. It also...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Odessa Parade of Lights
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -– Lane closures for the 2022 Parade of Lights will begin at approximately 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3. The parade route will begin at 23rd street on Andrews Highway and travel south to 3rd street. At 3rd street it will take a right towards Medical Center Hospital. Lane closures will be located on Grant Avenue at 2nd street, 8th street at both Lee Avenue and Texas Avenue, and at Andrews Highway at University as well as throughout each side street along the parade route.
