Related
Medicare cuts to physicians threaten patient access and physicians’ stability
America’s physicians are among the everyday heroes who consistently go above and beyond to ensure the health and safety of their communities. They dedicate many years to intense education and training before entering the field, and often face long hours and high stress levels once they begin practicing. Through...
POLITICO
Providers stare down a litany of Medicare cuts
PROGRAMMING NOTE: We’ll be off for Thanksgiving this Thursday and Friday but back to our normal schedule on Monday, Nov. 28. DOCTORS TRY TO THWART CUTS TO MEDICARE — As the countdown to year’s end continues, health care providers are racing to avert a tsunami of potential Medicare reimbursement cuts that kick in unless Congress acts.
Standalone drug plans broached for frail seniors in community-based care
Patient advocates are pressing Congress to use the lame duck session to give standalone Medicare drug coverage to some senior citizens who qualify for nursing-level care. Why it matters: The "fix" would make up for how the Inflation Reduction Act's drug price controls stopped short of applying to the PACE Program, a comprehensive care alternative to nursing homes.
Health Care — Senate bill aims to lower monthly premiums
You may soon be able to get a taste of meat that was grown in a lab. The FDA has approved lab-grown meat for human consumption for the first time. Today in health, we look at a new bipartisan bill that two senators are hoping to pass before the end of the year that could dramatically lower monthly prescription drug costs for Medicare Part D enrollees.
Stop hospital consolidations to lower health care prices for all Americans
With 2023 bringing divided government and inflation at levels not seen in decades, lowering the cost of health care is a political and moral necessity. Over the years, Americans have found that insurance coverage alone does not equal access, and that despite near universal health insurance coverage, according to the U.S. Census Bureau more than one in five Americans still struggle to pay for their health care. To be treated, patients must be able to afford the care that they need.
Yakima Herald Republic
How to Become a Paid Caregiver for a Family Member
Children, spouses, siblings and friends of elderly people can get paid by Medicaid to help take care of their loved ones. Medicaid would rather pay a friend or family member to help someone while they are still living in their own home, instead of paying for them to be in a long term care facility.
AMA
Reducing physician burden with Medicare payment with Todd Askew
AMA Update covers a range of health care topics affecting the lives of physicians, residents, medical students and patients. From private practice and health system leaders to scientists and public health officials, hear from the experts in medicine on COVID-19, monkeypox, medical education, advocacy issues, burnout, vaccines and more. Featured...
beckerspayer.com
AHIP says Medicare Advantage audit reports 'fail to provide context'
AHIP is pushing back on claims that Medicare Advantage plans are overcharging the government. In a Nov. 28 press release, the trade association rebutted a Nov. 21 story from Kaiser Health News detailing CMS audits of Medicare Advantage plans conducted between 2011 and 2013. The audits showed some plans overbilled...
Vox
Community hospitals are facing an impossible dilemma
Locally owned and operated community hospitals these days often face an impossible dilemma: Should they allow a larger hospital system to take over their operations, which can mean cuts to staff and services — or close entirely?. These hospitals are an essential lifeline for health care, often the only...
KevinMD.com
The slow death of primary care: a Canadian perspective
Loss of autonomy, gaslighting, abuse, exploitation, and hypocrisy are all strong words. Just writing them brings to my mind the harsh reality of my experience and the collective experience of others who have dared to speak up. These words come to mind when I think about primary care in Canada. I recognize similar sentiments are heralded by my U.S. colleagues and those in the United Kingdom.
ceoworld.biz
A Revolution Has Begun in America’s Health Care Coverage
Americans spend more on medical care as a percentage of GDP than any other nation. For the decade ending in 2020, insurance premiums rose 47 percent and deductibles jumped nearly 69 percent. Even with employer-based medical insurance benefits, employees now pay on average nearly $6,000 toward their employers’ average of $22,221 for family coverage.
Readers respond: Congressional delegation should protect medical care for seniors
As a senior citizen, I have been enrolled in Medicare and Medicare Advantage programs for a number of years. I have affordable access to treat my ongoing medical problems and address the maladies that come with my aging process. One feature that has become very valuable to me during the...
Scrubs Magazine
CMS Warns Hospitals Must Do More to Protect Staff
The Centers for Medicaid/Medicare Services (CMS) recently sent a memo to hospitals reminding them of their duty to protect patients and staff from on-site violence. The warning comes amid growing threats of violence against nurses. According to the American Hospital Association, 44% of nurses saw an increase in physical violence since the pandemic and 68% reported an increase in verbal abuse.
babyboomers.com
WHY HIPAA TRAINING IS ESSENTIAL FOR HEALTHCARE WORKERS
The healthcare industry is home to various providers who improve and care for many people's well-being. They not only provide health services but also ensure safety and health for their patients. Regardless of the type or service they provide, all healthcare businesses place importance on their patients. Patients are more important than you and your coworkers. They drive your business' success.
beckerspayer.com
'A disaster scenario': Payers, providers urge Congress to extend HDHP telehealth flexibilities as expiration looms
The Connected Health Initiative, a coalition of medical groups, payers, universities and technology companies, wrote to congressional leaders Nov. 28 urging them to extend telehealth coverage and flexibilities for high deductible health plans, which expire at the end of this year. "If Congress does not act before this deadline, coverage...
Kaiser Family Foundation
Ongoing Impacts of the Pandemic on Medicaid Home & Community-Based Services (HCBS) Programs: Findings from a 50-State Survey
Widespread workforce shortages are the biggest challenges facing state Medicaid home and community-based (HCBS) programs and those shortages were greatly amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic, which reduced the number of potential workers and increased the demand for services. The American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and COVID-19 public health emergency (PHE) authorities gave states new—but temporary—flexibility and funding to address pandemic-related challenges, which all states used. Those initiatives enabled states to respond to the pandemic and invest in HCBS programs, helping millions of seniors and people with disabilities who rely on Medicaid HCBS to meet daily self-care and independent living needs in community-based settings.
mcknightsseniorliving.com
CMS throws down ultimatum on HCBS settings final rule compliance
The federal government is giving states and providers an ultimatum to make progress on meeting the requirements of the home- and community-based services settings final rule that goes into effect in the spring. Earlier this month, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services issued a compliance warning after determining that...
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Nursing home industry reacts to White House ‘all-hands-on-deck’ approach in promoting COVID-19 booster shots
The American Health Care Association / National Center for Assisted Living and LeadingAge applaud the White House for being proactive in encouraging Americans and especially older adults to get their updated COVID-19 vaccine. The Biden administration announced a six-week booster push last week. “Nursing homes have done a remarkable job...
campussafetymagazine.com
CMS Warns Hospitals to Prioritize Patient, Employee Security
The Department of Health and Human Services Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) is warning hospitals that they must protect their employees and patients from violence that is increasingly happening at healthcare facilities. The memo, issued by CMS on Monday, cited statistics from an April 2020 Bureau of Labor...
