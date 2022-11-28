With 2023 bringing divided government and inflation at levels not seen in decades, lowering the cost of health care is a political and moral necessity. Over the years, Americans have found that insurance coverage alone does not equal access, and that despite near universal health insurance coverage, according to the U.S. Census Bureau more than one in five Americans still struggle to pay for their health care. To be treated, patients must be able to afford the care that they need.

