Social Security beneficiaries will see the largest payment increase on their checks in more than 40 years in 2023. As a result of ongoing inflation, the 2023 cost of living adjustment, or COLA, will be 8.7%, the biggest bump since 1981 when it went up by 11.2%, the all-time record.
Social Security is changing for the better in many ways next year. But two changes could cost you more in taxes or make it harder to qualify for benefits.
Social Security will look pretty different once the new year kicks in. It's important to be aware of changes to the program, even if you're collecting benefits.
Earning the maximum Social Security benefit is no easy feat; you not only need to earn quite a bit over the course of your career, you have to do it consistently. On top of that, you need to wait until age 70 to earn more deferred retirement credits and ultimately maximize your monthly check.
Slide 1 of 8: Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on The Penny Hoarder. Most of us never see the first 6.2% of our paychecks. That money goes straight to Social Security, with the primary goal of giving you a monthly retirement benefit someday. But what if you suddenly died tomorrow? What happens to all that money you’ve paid into the system? First, let’s address a common misconception: Social Security doesn’t set money aside in an account for you. Your payroll taxes fund the Social Security trust. Once you’re eligible, you receive benefits from the trust. But the Social Security Administration doesn’t have a pot of money with your name on it. When you die, your Social Security payments will stop. If you die before starting benefits, you won’t get the money you’ve paid in. But sometimes, someone else can receive Social Security benefits based on your record. That’s the case with spousal benefits, ex-spouse benefits and survivor benefits. Another person may be able to receive a Social Security benefit based on your benefit — but they aren’t taking your Social Security. If you have a spouse, ex-spouse or dependents, they may be able to use your record to qualify for survivor benefits when you die. Here’s who gets what. It’s not the usual blah, blah, blah. Click here to sign up for our free newsletter. Sponsored: Add $1.7 million to your retirement A recent Vanguard study revealed a self-managed $500,000 investment grows into an average $1.7 million in 25 years. But under the care of a pro, the average is $3.4 million. That’s an extra $1.7 million! Maybe that’s why the wealthy use investment pros and why you should too. How? With SmartAsset’s free financial adviser matching tool. In five minutes you’ll have up to three qualified local pros, each legally required to act in your best interests. Most offer free first consultations. What have you got to lose? Click here to check it out right now.
In order to earn the maximum $4,555 Social Security check next year, you need to have worked for a certain amount of years. Earning the maximum check also requires delaying benefits for as long as possible. Retirees must also have high annual earnings for many, many years.
Only one more payment is left to be disbursed to Social Security beneficiaries this month. You'll then receive one more payment next month before you see your increased benefit amount on your check, which starts in January 2023. For SSI recipients, you'll get your increase in December. We'll explain why below and how the timing of Social Security payments works. (Here's the schedule for Social Security Disability Insurance beneficiaries.)
You may have already heard the news about the cost-of-living adjustment of 8.7 percent for Social Security benefits in 2023. The base Medicare Part B premiums for 2023 will decrease to $164.90 per month (2022 rate is $170.10 per month). The highest Medicare Part B premium for 2023 is $560.50 per month (2022 rate is $578.30).
Social Security is a critical source of income for millions of seniors. Checking your benefit amount is a simple way to better prepare for retirement. This step can also help you brace against potential benefit cuts.
Social Security has always been a huge topic of interest, but with the recent 8.7% cost of living adjustment it is drawing even more interest. As of this year, roughly 66 million Americans receive Social Security benefits each month, and their payment amounts will increase in 2023. The same applies to Supplemental Security Income recipients.
For many seniors, Social Security is a primary (or sole) source of income. There are several reasons why your benefits may not go as far as you think. Beefing up your savings could make retirement far more comfortable.
