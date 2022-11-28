Read full article on original website
Standalone drug plans broached for frail seniors in community-based care
Patient advocates are pressing Congress to use the lame duck session to give standalone Medicare drug coverage to some senior citizens who qualify for nursing-level care. Why it matters: The "fix" would make up for how the Inflation Reduction Act's drug price controls stopped short of applying to the PACE Program, a comprehensive care alternative to nursing homes.
ceoworld.biz
A Revolution Has Begun in America’s Health Care Coverage
Americans spend more on medical care as a percentage of GDP than any other nation. For the decade ending in 2020, insurance premiums rose 47 percent and deductibles jumped nearly 69 percent. Even with employer-based medical insurance benefits, employees now pay on average nearly $6,000 toward their employers’ average of $22,221 for family coverage.
