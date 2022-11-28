ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Markets Insider

Senate Democrats laugh off Trump's endorsement of banning congressional stock trading. But there's still no consensus on passing their proposals in the lame duck session.

Senate Democrats have been wrestling with a proposed congressional stock trading ban. Donald Trump endorsed banning congressional stock trading in his 2024 campaign launch. Democratic leaders rejected Trump's ethical advice but aren't above using it to woo GOP support. Senate Democratic leaders have no interest in taking advice on financial...
GEORGIA STATE
CBS Philly

Larry Krasner impeachment: Pa. Senate voting on two resolutions to continue process

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Pennsylvania lawmakers will move forward with the impeachment process for Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner on Tuesday.Krasner, a Democrat, was formally impeached by the Republican-controlled Pennsylvania House earlier this month, and now the state Senate is required to step in.On Tuesday, the Senate will vote on two resolutions that are necessary to move the impeachment process along.Removing Krasner from office requires a two-thirds majority vote in the state Senate.So far, no trial date has been set.GOP politicians want Krasner removed from office, arguing his bail policies and declining or failing to prosecute some minor crimes have contributed to crime in Philadelphia.The impeachment vote followed reports from the House Select Committee on Restoring Law and Order, which blamed a rise in crime on Krasner's progressive policies.  Krasner's office has called the impeachment process a "nakedly politicized" attempt to erase the will of the voters who have elected him to his office twice. A statement released earlier this month detailed the office's processes for trying homicide and shooting cases, the scrutiny on other progressive DAs and reforms that Krasner says would help reduce crime.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Independent

Hakeem Jeffries officially declares candidacy to succeed Nancy Pelosi as House Democratic leader

House Democratic Caucus Chair Hakeem Jeffries, the New York representative who is widely expected to succeed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as leader of the House Democrats next year, officially threw his hat into the ring on Friday for the upcoming Democratic leadership elections taking place on 30 November.In a letter to incoming Democratic members of the 118th Congress, Mr Jeffries said he was “humbly” asking his colleagues for support as they “once again prepare to meet the moment” when the 118th Congress convenes on 3 January 2023.The Brooklyn Democrat, who has served in the House since 2013, said he...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
BBC

Nancy Pelosi stands down as leader of US House Democrats

Nancy Pelosi, who has led Democrats in the US House of Representatives for almost two decades, has announced she is standing down from the role. The 82-year-old is the most powerful Democrat in Congress and the first woman to serve as speaker of the House. She will continue to represent...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Business Insider

Retired conservative federal judge calls the 2022 midterm elections a 'resounding victory for American democracy' after many election deniers lose races across the country

J. Michael Luttig called the 2022 midterm results a "resounding victory for American democracy." Luttig, a former conservative judge, said he did not view the results through a partisan lens. He said American voters decided to "dispossess those politicians who have betrayed them." A retired conservative federal judge on Saturday...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Independent

Trump news - today: House Democrats obtain Trump’s tax returns as Fuentes meeting backlash grows

A powerful House committee has finally obtained Donald Trump’s tax returns — six years’ worth — after a protracted legal battle that ended at the Supreme Court.The US Treasury Department confirmed to CNN that it had completed a request from the House Ways and Means Committee to produce the forms. Lawmakers on the panel will now have until January to take any actions with the power of the committee’s chair before Republicans take power.Meanwhile, criticism continues to pour in after the former president hosted a meeting at Mar-a-Lago with Kanye West, who has gone on an antisemitic rampage of...
The Hill

GOP senator hails House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer

Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.) on Tuesday hailed House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) in a rare show of bipartisan support for a congressional member on the other side of the political aisle. Blunt praised Hoyer following a Washington Post editorial about Hoyer deciding to step down from Democratic leadership in...
WASHINGTON STATE
Rolling Stone

Hakeem Jeffries Becomes First Black Congressional Party Leader

New York Representative Hakeem Jeffries has been elected head of the House Democratic caucus, becoming the first Black lawmaker to lead a major American party in Congress.  Jeffries was elected in a unanimous, closed-door vote on Wednesday. Jeffies will become the House minority leader following the November midterm elections, in which Republicans managed to secure a slim House majority.  In his first press conference following his election, Jeffries said he stood “on the shoulders of people like Shirley Chisholm and so many others.” Chisholm, a Democrat, was the first Black woman ever elected to congress in 1968, and was the first...

Comments / 0

Community Policy