Senate Democrats laugh off Trump's endorsement of banning congressional stock trading. But there's still no consensus on passing their proposals in the lame duck session.
Senate Democrats have been wrestling with a proposed congressional stock trading ban. Donald Trump endorsed banning congressional stock trading in his 2024 campaign launch. Democratic leaders rejected Trump's ethical advice but aren't above using it to woo GOP support. Senate Democratic leaders have no interest in taking advice on financial...
POLITICO
Donald Trump is calling for the impeachment of Mitch McConnell. One problem: You cannot impeach a senator.
Trump also promised that if he runs and wins in 2024, McConnell will not return as majority leader. What's happening: Former President Donald Trump is calling for the impeachment of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell — even though there is no mechanism for impeaching a senator. The details: During...
Barack Obama, Chuck Schumer, Elizabeth Warren and more thank House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for her service
U.S. political leaders are thanking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for her service after she announced Thursday that she will not seek another term as the House Democratic leader. CBS News projected Wednesday that the Republicans had clinched a majority of seats in the House in the midterm elections. Pelosi will...
Warren urges Democrats to get 'aggressive' against Republicans after Senate triumph
Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) is calling on her fellow Democrats to be "aggressive" and put Republicans on the defensive now that her party has secured the Senate for two more years.
Democrats prepare for a chaotic Congress where Kevin McCarthy and Mitch McConnell clash and fail to rein in the Trump wing of the GOP
Democrats expect chaos next Congress as they face losing control of the House and possibly the Senate. They say far-right House members will be running the show as Kevin McCarthy struggles to control them. The prospect concerns them, but they say it will also help them defeat Republicans in 2024.
Trump Sat On $94 Million As His Chosen Candidates Lost The Senate For Republicans
The coup-attempting former president, expected to run for the 2024 nomination, spent just a small fraction of the $151 million he raised on GOP candidates.
Larry Krasner impeachment: Pa. Senate voting on two resolutions to continue process
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Pennsylvania lawmakers will move forward with the impeachment process for Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner on Tuesday.Krasner, a Democrat, was formally impeached by the Republican-controlled Pennsylvania House earlier this month, and now the state Senate is required to step in.On Tuesday, the Senate will vote on two resolutions that are necessary to move the impeachment process along.Removing Krasner from office requires a two-thirds majority vote in the state Senate.So far, no trial date has been set.GOP politicians want Krasner removed from office, arguing his bail policies and declining or failing to prosecute some minor crimes have contributed to crime in Philadelphia.The impeachment vote followed reports from the House Select Committee on Restoring Law and Order, which blamed a rise in crime on Krasner's progressive policies. Krasner's office has called the impeachment process a "nakedly politicized" attempt to erase the will of the voters who have elected him to his office twice. A statement released earlier this month detailed the office's processes for trying homicide and shooting cases, the scrutiny on other progressive DAs and reforms that Krasner says would help reduce crime.
2022 midterms: Republican hopes dashed as control of Congress remains in doubt
As a long Tuesday night bled into a bleary Wednesday morning, it was still unclear whether Democrats or Republicans had won control of Congress in the pivotal 2022 midterms. Yet even amid all the electoral confusion, one thing was already abundantly clear: It was not the night Republicans were hoping for.
House Democrats pick Hakeem Jeffries to succeed Nancy Pelosi, the first Black lawmaker to lead a party in Congress
House Democrats chose caucus chair Hakeem Jeffries of New York to succeed Nancy Pelosi as leader of the Democrats in the chamber next year, a historic move that will make him the first Black person to lead one of the two major parties in either chamber of Congress.
GOP eager to take Congress; Pelosi says Dems intend to win
WASHINGTON — (AP) — Eager to claw back power in Congress, energized Republicans worked Tuesday to break the Democrats' one-party hold on Washington and threaten the future of President Joe Biden's once-lofty agenda. As polls began closing on the East Coast, the Democrats' fragile grasp on power was...
If Democrats Call This 'Winning,' I'd Hate to See Losing | Opinion
As 2022 turns to 2024—in election terms—the Democrats are still busy congratulating themselves over not being mauled on Nov. 8. But if they continue winning like this, it'll be a Republican sitting behind the big desk in the Oval Office
Hakeem Jeffries officially declares candidacy to succeed Nancy Pelosi as House Democratic leader
House Democratic Caucus Chair Hakeem Jeffries, the New York representative who is widely expected to succeed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as leader of the House Democrats next year, officially threw his hat into the ring on Friday for the upcoming Democratic leadership elections taking place on 30 November.In a letter to incoming Democratic members of the 118th Congress, Mr Jeffries said he was “humbly” asking his colleagues for support as they “once again prepare to meet the moment” when the 118th Congress convenes on 3 January 2023.The Brooklyn Democrat, who has served in the House since 2013, said he...
BBC
Nancy Pelosi stands down as leader of US House Democrats
Nancy Pelosi, who has led Democrats in the US House of Representatives for almost two decades, has announced she is standing down from the role. The 82-year-old is the most powerful Democrat in Congress and the first woman to serve as speaker of the House. She will continue to represent...
Biden meets with congressional leaders to discuss year-end agenda at White House
Washington — President Biden met with top congressional leaders to discuss his legislative priorities for the rest of the year, with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer saying the group "made some good progress" as lawmakers return to Washington for their lame-duck session ahead of the new Congress. Schumer, Senate...
Retired conservative federal judge calls the 2022 midterm elections a 'resounding victory for American democracy' after many election deniers lose races across the country
J. Michael Luttig called the 2022 midterm results a "resounding victory for American democracy." Luttig, a former conservative judge, said he did not view the results through a partisan lens. He said American voters decided to "dispossess those politicians who have betrayed them." A retired conservative federal judge on Saturday...
Trump news - today: House Democrats obtain Trump’s tax returns as Fuentes meeting backlash grows
A powerful House committee has finally obtained Donald Trump’s tax returns — six years’ worth — after a protracted legal battle that ended at the Supreme Court.The US Treasury Department confirmed to CNN that it had completed a request from the House Ways and Means Committee to produce the forms. Lawmakers on the panel will now have until January to take any actions with the power of the committee’s chair before Republicans take power.Meanwhile, criticism continues to pour in after the former president hosted a meeting at Mar-a-Lago with Kanye West, who has gone on an antisemitic rampage of...
Pelosi, Schumer agree to move railroad union bill ‘ASAP’ after White House meeting
President Biden is set to meet with congressional leaders at the White House Tuesday morning to discuss legislative priorities for the final weeks of the year.
GOP senator hails House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer
Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.) on Tuesday hailed House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) in a rare show of bipartisan support for a congressional member on the other side of the political aisle. Blunt praised Hoyer following a Washington Post editorial about Hoyer deciding to step down from Democratic leadership in...
Biden hosts Macron amid friction over US climate law
WASHINGTON (AP) — Presidents Joe Biden and Emmanuel Macron are celebrating the longstanding U.S.-French relationship — but these are friends with differences. The French president is using his visit to Washington to sharply criticize aspects of the U.S. president’s signature climate law as a bad deal for Europe.
Hakeem Jeffries Becomes First Black Congressional Party Leader
New York Representative Hakeem Jeffries has been elected head of the House Democratic caucus, becoming the first Black lawmaker to lead a major American party in Congress. Jeffries was elected in a unanimous, closed-door vote on Wednesday. Jeffies will become the House minority leader following the November midterm elections, in which Republicans managed to secure a slim House majority. In his first press conference following his election, Jeffries said he stood “on the shoulders of people like Shirley Chisholm and so many others.” Chisholm, a Democrat, was the first Black woman ever elected to congress in 1968, and was the first...
