University researchers in Arizona, Washington collaborate to create a Valley fever vaccine – Cronkite News
Photo: Bridget Barker, a biology professor at Northern Arizona University, has been studying Valley fever for 20 years. A new research program combining the efforts of Northern Arizona University and the University of Washington aims to create a vaccine for Valley fever, an infectious fungal disease that poses an increasing threat as the climate continues to warm and dry.
A Big Thank You from Yavapai County Recorder
A Big Thank You from Yavapai County Recorder, Voter Registration and Elections!. Yavapai County Recorder, Michelle Burchill along with the Voter Registration and Elections Department would like to personally thank the Full-Time Staff, Seasonal Staff, Poll Workers, County Departments, Sheriff’s Department, County Attorneys, the local Political Parties, County Administration, and the BOS for their support.
Yavapai College District Governing Board Approves College Campus Master Plan
The Yavapai College District Governing Board approved the College’s proposed Campus Master Plan at its November regular board meeting. The Campus Master Plan is a road map to help guide the next seven years of capital investments for college facilities. It incorporates the College’s Strategic Plan to determine where and when to invest resources at the campuses and centers to ensure our facilities remain a source of competitive advantage for our college and the communities we serve.
Yavapai County Community Health Services COVID-19 Update – November 30th, 2022
The Yavapai County Community Health Services updates the number of cases of COVID-19 in Yavapai County daily. This information, located on www.yavapai.us/chs, is updated frequently and is a credible source of data providing real information on how many people are testing positive for COVID. This site is often referenced and used as a source by both state and local leaders for reliable information.
Here are recent economic development wins from Tucson and Flagstaff
One city is nestled in Arizona’s northern region, the other in the south, but both Flagstaff and Tucson are experiencing economic expansion, innovation and growth in several markets, including aviation and autonomous vehicles. Here are the recent economic development wins from Tucson and Flagstaff. Tucson economic wins. As 2022...
Sharlot Hall Museum Prepares to Ring In The Season With Holiday Events
Christmastime brought abundant celebration to the young town of Prescott during Victorian times, along with classic holiday traditions that live on today in Sharlot Hall Museum’s family Christmas events. Frontier Christmas will take place Saturday, December 3, immediately after the Courthouse Lighting Ceremony, from 6:00-8:30 p.m. The event welcomes...
Acker Night 2022 Brings Prescott to Life with Music
Acker Night returns for its 34th year in Prescott on Friday, December 9. The Opening Ceremony begins at 5:00 pm on Gurley Street, with carols sung by local schoolchildren. From 5:30 to 8:30 pm, 120 downtown businesses open their doors to hundreds of talented musicians who donate their time, performing everything from rock and roll to bluegrass to country music.
Search crews say body found offshore in Mexico identified as wife of missing Flagstaff couple
A researcher with the cybersecurity company Norton is giving tips on what scams to look out for and tricks to protect yourself. Phoenix woman volunteers in Ukraine after seeing Arizona's Family story. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Sonyia Santana is now on her way to Ukraine to use her medical...
Flagstaff Camera Store Founder Goes Missing Off the Coast of Mexico
Corey Allen, the co-founder of the Flagstaff Camera Store Hidden Light, is currently missing after he tried to help his wife Yeon-Su Kim who was swept away from shore due to high winds and strong tides on Thanksgiving. Kim’s body was found Sunday. Kim was a professor at Northern...
Yavapai father arrested in connection with shooting of his son
PAULDEN, Ariz. — A Paulden father has been arrested after his son was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound earlier in November, the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) announced. Deputies were called to a trailer in Paulden for reports that a man had been shot around 10 p.m. on...
These 9 Arizona Downtown Areas Are Pure Christmas Magic
These nine streets are the perfect winter wonderland.
Man arrested in shooting death of his son in Yavapai County
PAULDEN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office says a man has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of his adult son that happened on the day before Thanksgiving. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to a home on Alpine Drive in Paulden...
Portions of Arizona's I-17 Highway To and From Flagstaff Will Be Closed at Night for Rock Blasting
On Nov. 28, the Arizona Dept. of Transportation announced that a 23-mile portion of heavily used Interstate I-17 will be closed for rock blasting at night. The blasting will close down both sides of the highway going north and south for 1 hour periods at night every week for 2 or 3 nights a week over the next 8 months.
2022 Prescott Christmas Parade Route
Prescott Christmas Parade and Courthouse Lighting Road Closures. The 40th Prescott Christmas Parade, presented by the Prescott Chamber of Commerce, will take place on Saturday, December 3 at 1 p.m. The City of Prescott will be implementing enhanced security protocols and street closures for the Christmas Parade and the Courthouse Lighting which takes place December 3, 2022 at 6 p.m.. Some streets will remain closed longer than usual, to promote enhanced security for visitors and parade units. Below is a list of affected streets and times. Also included are street closure maps.
Multi Agency Speed Enforcement Detail
On Wednesday, November 23rd, 2022, officers from the Arizona Department of Public Safety, Yavapai County Sheriff’s Department, Prescott Valley Police Department, Chino Valley Police Department and the Prescott Police Department conducted a speed enforcement detail from 7:00 AM to 11:00 AM focusing on Willow Creek Road, Pioneer Parkway, Williamson Valley Road and State Route 89.
Arizona minimum wage set to increase January 1
Low-wage earners will get a small pay raise as Arizona's minimum wage is set to increase January 1. The current minimum is $12.80 an hour. The state's minimum wage is set to rise to $13.85 an hour — an increase of $1.05 — starting Jan. 1. It’s tied...
I live in Michigan and visited Sedona, Arizona, for the first time. Here are 8 reasons why I'm already planning a trip back.
From seeing sandstone formations to searching for vortexes, Insider's writer says there's still so much she wants to do in Sedona, Arizona.
PV Police Seek Public Help Finding Missing and Endangered Woman
Prescott Valley Police are asking the public’s help to locate a missing, endangered woman. On November 28 at approximately 1:22 p.m., hours, Gabriela Hernandez took her sister’s 2014 silver Ford Fusion without her permission. Hernandez is 31 years old, 5’5” tall, about 130 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes. Hernandez’s sister stated the last time she had seen Hernandez, she was wearing blue jeans, a navy jacket, orange scarf, slip on sandals with white socks, and sunglasses with cheetah print. Cameras show Hernandez leaving the house and driving away. Anyone with information about Hernandez’s whereabouts or who may see her is asked to contact the Prescott Valley Police Department at 928-772-9267. Prescott Valley Police Department can be contacted at (928) 772-9267 for non-emergencies, 911 for emergencies. Yavapai Silent witness is 1-800-932-3232.
Prescott Fire Department News – Chimney Fire Extends into Attic in Prescott Home
At about 7:30 AM on Sunday, November 27th, Prescott Regional Communications Center received a 911 call about a possible chimney fire in the 1700 block of East Chisolm Trail in Prescott. When the initial Prescott Fire Engine arrived on the scene they noticed smoke coming from around the chimney of a 2200 ft² house. The scene was made a little more complex as the driveway was about 600 feet long and there were no dedicated fire hydrants in the area. When crews entered the house, they noticed that there was burning in the drywall space around that chimney. They pulled down that drywall in an attempt to knock down the fire. They were successful in confining it to a small area of the attic and living room. On scene, they were three Prescott Fire engines, one CAFMA water tender, a battalion chief, Lifeline Ambulance, and law enforcement. In total, fire department crews were on the scene checking for fire extensions for a couple of hours.
Ryan Ellman (33) Found with 53LBS METH, 120,000 FENTANYL PILLS
PRESCOTT ARIZONA (November 23, 2022) – The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office K9 Deputies conducted a vehicle traffic stop northbound on Interstate 17 in Cordes Lakes yesterday evening and found 53 pounds of methamphetamine, 36 pounds of multicolored m-30 fentanyl pills, and 5 kilograms of cocaine. When Deputies approached...
