At about 7:30 AM on Sunday, November 27th, Prescott Regional Communications Center received a 911 call about a possible chimney fire in the 1700 block of East Chisolm Trail in Prescott. When the initial Prescott Fire Engine arrived on the scene they noticed smoke coming from around the chimney of a 2200 ft² house. The scene was made a little more complex as the driveway was about 600 feet long and there were no dedicated fire hydrants in the area. When crews entered the house, they noticed that there was burning in the drywall space around that chimney. They pulled down that drywall in an attempt to knock down the fire. They were successful in confining it to a small area of the attic and living room. On scene, they were three Prescott Fire engines, one CAFMA water tender, a battalion chief, Lifeline Ambulance, and law enforcement. In total, fire department crews were on the scene checking for fire extensions for a couple of hours.

