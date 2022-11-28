ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheikh Lô voice takes you on a journey: Rosalind Eleazar’s playlist

By As told to Elle Hunt
 3 days ago
Rosalind Eleazar

My karaoke go-to
Wannabe by the Spice Girls, but mainly because we would always do it at school, when we did dress-up or a skit. And I would always play Scary Spice – for obvious reasons. I was telling my boyfriend about this and I found out that he thinks the next line in that song is: “If you wanna be my lover / Sex is 50p”. I was like: “What?! Where did you get that?” He said: “Is that not the line?” The Spice Girls were for kids! Who would come up with a line like that?

The song that made my best ever gig experience
Purple Rain by Prince. I went to see him at the O2, it must have been 15 years ago. I liked Prince, but I wasn’t a hardcore fan – my friend got me tickets – but when that song came on, there was just utter silence. It was meant to be played in an arena, with the bass and your whole body feeling the music. I had goosebumps, I was just so moved by that song and how he performed it.

The song I inexplicably know every lyric to
This is the West Ham theme tune: I’m Forever Blowing Bubbles. My boyfriend is a West Ham fan, and it’s all he ever sings. However, West Ham are only blowing bubbles, and not playing good, which is very frustrating for us. I go with him to the stadium, and I sigh now when we have to sing. Get your shit together. Start passing properly and accurately – this isn’t amateur hour. But even the theme tune is a bit weak, for a football team. “I’m forever blowing bubbles!” It feels like it should be a theme tune for Teletubbies. God, he’s going to kill me.

The song I’ve streamed the most
Tornerai by Olmo. I went to see Alice Phoebe Lou perform and Olmo was the support act. Everyone was chatting, but when he started singing this song they all went quiet. If you play it, you will see why. It’s one of the most beautiful songs I have ever heard. It’s so simple, yet it just makes me cry – in a positive way. You know when you’re really down, and you’re just thinking: “What’s the point?” This song makes me acknowledge how sad I am, but also that it’s OK.

The best song to have sex to
Tu Pum Pum by El General. I feel like you could really switch up the rhythms, if you were playing this song; like stop-and-freeze vibes, ha ha! I would probably play it if I wanted to find out if someone was good in bed, just to see how they moved to the beat, and if they couldn’t, I would think: “OK, I need to end this date.”

My actual favourite song
Dari Dari by Giannis Parios. It’s probably the most famous Greek song there is. Any Greeks who see that I’ve picked it will think I’m cheesy as hell, like: “Oh God, really? You chose that one?” But my mum lived and worked in Greece for much of her life, and I would say that I feel part Greek: my godparents are Greek, I’ve spent a lot of time there. That song reminds me of my childhood.

The song I want played at my funeral
Happy Day by Sarkodie. I’m half Ghanaian, and in Ghana funerals really are a celebration of life. You dance and sing; it’s just a completely different vibe to over here in the UK. I would hope at my funeral that everyone’s on their feet, having a good time.

The song I tell people is my favourite
Guiss Guiss by Cheikh Lô. I just think this is one of the most beautiful pieces of music. The way that Cheikh Lô uses his voice, he just takes you on a journey. I put this song on if I’m driving a long distance in a car and it reminds me of freedom.

Season two of Slow Horses is on Apple TV+ from 2 December.

