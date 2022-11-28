Read full article on original website
Hypebae
K-Pop Group KARA Reunites on Stage at 2022 MAMA Awards for the First Time in 7 Years
Second-generation K-pop group KARA has officially reunited for the first time in seven years, taking fans on a nostalgic trip to the late 2000s and early 2010s. The quintet, currently comprised of members Seungyeon, Gyuri, Youngji, Nicole and Jiyoung, announced their grand comeback last month, sharing with fans that they would release a 15th-anniversary album titled Move Again. On the same day as the release of the record, the group reunited on stage at the 2022 MAMA Awards, serving fans with a medley of some of their biggest hits — “Lupin,” “Step” and “Mr.” “We missed you so much,” Nicole told fans during the performance, which additionally included “WHEN I MOVE” off of their latest album.
NME
Metallica announce new album ‘72 Seasons’ and massive world tour for 2023 and 2024
Metallica have announced new album ’72 Seasons’ and a huge world tour for 2023 and 2024, as well as sharing first single ‘Lux Æterna’ – find all the details below. The follow-up to 2016’s ‘Hardwired… To Self-Destruct‘ will arrive on April 14, 2023, with the European leg of the metal icons’ world tour – which includes the previously announced Download Festival headline slots – kicking off the same month.
NME
Stormzy announces two intimate shows at PRYZM in Kingston
Stormzy has announced two intimate live shows at PRYZM in Kingston Upon Thames – find all the details below. The Croydon rapper will perform songs from his third studio album ‘This Is What I Mean’ at the 1,950-capacity venue on Thursday, December 22 in partnership with Banquet Records.
Elon Musk 'confident' in Neuralink microchip device, expects to begin human trials in six months
Elon Musk says Neuralink, whose goal is to create brain microchips for people without the ability to communicate or move, will be ready to begin human clinical trials in six months.
NME
Here’s what time ‘World of Warcraft: Dragonflight’ launches globally
There’s not long left until World of Warcraft: Dragonflight launches, with Blizzard‘s next expansion taking fans to the mysterious Dragon Isles. To see the exact time you can play, here’s what time Dragonflight launches across the globe. In America and the UK, World of Warcraft: Dragonflight launches...
BioMed Realty Receives Approval to Deliver Much-Needed Lab Space at Cambridge International Technology Park
CAMBRIDGE, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 30, 2022-- BioMed Realty (“BioMed” or the “Company”), a Blackstone portfolio company and leading provider of real estate solutions to the life science and technology industries, received approval of plans to deliver 600,000 square feet of purpose-built laboratory space in Cambridge. The Company will deliver the new development on the 15-acre Cambridge International Technology Park site, which it acquired in September 2021. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221129006141/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
NME
Giuseppe Ottaviani, John O’Callaghan and more to play Subculture Thailand festival next year
Renowned trance label and brand Subculture will be organising a one-day festival in Bangkok next February. Titled Subculture Thailand, the event’s lineup includes label founder John O’Callaghan, Bryan Kearney, Cold Blue, Craig Connelly, Factor B, Giuseppe Ottaviani, and Maria Healy. John O’Callaghan and Bryan Kearney will also present another set under the collaborative alias Key4050.
NME
Dodie announces debut Australian tour dates for 2023
Dodie has announced her first-ever tour of Australia, locking in three shows along the east coast for next February. Dubbed an “intimate tour experience” in support of their recent fourth EP ‘Hot Mess’, the tour will begin at Melbourne’s Northcote Theatre on Thursday February 23. It continues the following night (February 24) at Sydney’s Metro Theatre, before wrapping up in Brisbane on Saturday February 25, where Dodie will play The Triffid.
Buenos Aires’ Compañía de Cine Swoops on Gender Doc ‘The Way You See Me’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Buenos Aires-based Compañía de Cine (“Lemebel”) has secured world sales rights for director M Sin Título’s absorbing queer documentary “The Way You See Me” (“Como Tú Me Ves”). A standout arthouse distribution outfit, the company will also step-in to co-produce the venture alongside auteur-focused peers Paula Zyngierman at Maravilla Cine (“Amando A Martha”) and Mexico’s Ojo de Vaca (“Say Goodbye”), expanding the depth of their offerings. “‘ ’The Way You See Me’ came to us in a very organic way, at a time when we felt like getting involved from a more active place in creation,” Paulina Portela, managing director at...
BBC
Benin Bronzes: Nigeria hails 'great day' as London museum signs over looted objects
A UK museum's signing over of its collection of objects looted from the Kingdom of Benin is "a really great day", the head of Nigeria's National Commission for Museums and Monuments has told the BBC. The Horniman Museum in south-east London is returning 72 items, including so-called Benin Bronzes, to...
Rundown on Thursday’s four World Cup matches
Here’s a look at Thursday’s World Cup matches: Group F Croatia vs. Belgium, 10 a.m., Fox Belgium, a semifinalist in 2018, has looked over the hill in this World Cup, and midfielder Kevin de Bruyne’s comments in The Guardian calling the team “too old” have become a lightning rod. The Red Devils still can get through to the Round of 16, though, and can even win the group. If they beat Croatia, they will advance, and could top the group depending on what Morocco does against Canada. A draw would leave Belgium dependent on a Canada win and goal differential to get through....
TechCrunch
AWS SimSpace Weaver can run city-sized simulations in the cloud
Amazon’s proposed applications are for city managers simulating a natural disaster to test emergency response systems, as well as the impact of sports games on traffic flow. These are complex situations with a lot of moving parts, which shouldn’t require watching a real-life instance to gain insight. Among the other advantages to running this in the cloud is the ability to have multiple external parties view and interact with the simulation remotely in real time.
TechCrunch
TipTip uses a hyperlocal strategy to help Southeast Asian creators monetize
The latest round was led by East Ventures, with participation from returning investors Vertex, SMDV and B.I.G. Ventures. TipTip founded in October 2021 by Albert Lucius, whose previous startup Kudo was acquired by Grab in 2017. It serves as a marketplace for creators to connect with fans, and monetize content like videos and documents by selling them to their followers, or hosting live video sessions.
NME
The 1975: “Depeche Mode have aesthetically influenced us quite a lot”
The 1975‘s Matty Healy has discussed the aesthetic influence of Depeche Mode on his band. Speaking a new interview with Kyle Meredith on American radio station 91.9 WFPK, Meredith asked Healy directly whether the electro pioneers were an influence on their music videos, having noticed “little things” in their visuals that he had enjoyed in those of Depeche Mode.
Phys.org
Nations must embrace change in order to tackle biodiversity crisis, researchers say
Governments should embrace the realities of shifting biodiversity rather than "investing in futile efforts to return the natural world to its historic state," a new study argues. In a paper published in the run up to the United Nations conference, COP 15, the researchers suggest a new approach to conservation,...
Banning menthol cigarettes and more health warnings are only the start. Australia could look to NZ for how to do tobacco control
This week’s announcement of a raft of new tobacco control measures – including banning menthol products and proposing health warnings on individual cigarettes – are important and welcome. We applaud Australian Health Minister Mark Butler’s aim to re-establish Australia as a global leader in tobacco control alongside fellow OECD nations, such as New Zealand and Canada. His announcement comes a decade after Australia implemented world-leading laws that required all tobacco products to be sold in plain packs. But there is still scope for more comprehensive action to reduce the burden smoking imposes on Australia and particularly on Australia’s Indigenous peoples. ...
The Rossignol Group to Invest $50M in Three Years Targeting Revenue Growth, Sustainability Leadership
ST-JEAN-DE-MOIRANS, France & PARK CITY, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 30, 2022-- Targeting both significant revenue growth and category leadership in sustainable ski and outdoor products, the Rossignol Group this month unveiled a new strategic plan — called Ascension 2026 — that commits to investing $50 million between now and 2026 to achieve its goals. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221130005076/en/ Rossignol Group CEO, Vincent Wauters, with the Essential Ski (Photo: Business Wire)
TechCrunch
Series A rounds are looking a little crunchy in the United States
It’s the last day of the TechCrunch+ Cyber Monday sale! Head here for details, and don’t miss out!. However, further data focused on the U.S. market indicate that the Series A round is also looking green around the gills for domestic startup founders. Data from PitchBook (hat tip to Brex’s Shai Goldman) and Redpoint detail a falling pace for Series A rounds in the United States through Q3 2022. Recent data is even more dismal.
Digital Integrator Cohesive Group Acquires Vetasi, Leading Provider of IBM Maximo Managed Services
EXTON, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 30, 2022-- Bentley Systems, Incorporated (Nasdaq: BSY), the infrastructure engineering software company, today announced that its Cohesive Group digital integrator business has acquired Vetasi, a leading international consultancy specializing in enterprise asset management (EAM) solutions, with a strong focus on IBM Maximo. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221130006068/en/ Image courtesy - Getty Images
NME
‘Grand Theft Auto’ studio voted the title “least likely to succeed”
The studio that created Grand Theft Auto once voted the action-adventure game “least likely to succeed” in an in-house survey of developers. DMA, who went on to become Rockstar North, spent three-and-a-half years developing the original Grand Theft Auto before it was released on November 28, 1997. According...
