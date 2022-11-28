Second-generation K-pop group KARA has officially reunited for the first time in seven years, taking fans on a nostalgic trip to the late 2000s and early 2010s. The quintet, currently comprised of members Seungyeon, Gyuri, Youngji, Nicole and Jiyoung, announced their grand comeback last month, sharing with fans that they would release a 15th-anniversary album titled Move Again. On the same day as the release of the record, the group reunited on stage at the 2022 MAMA Awards, serving fans with a medley of some of their biggest hits — “Lupin,” “Step” and “Mr.” “We missed you so much,” Nicole told fans during the performance, which additionally included “WHEN I MOVE” off of their latest album.

23 HOURS AGO