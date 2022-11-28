It was hard work for Brazil once more but they got the job done. A thumping late volley from Casemiro was enough to secure a berth in the round of 16 for Brazil, who labored to a 1-0 win over Switzerland to make it two wins from two at the World Cup. After the thrills and spills of the days earlier games this was a rather more underwhelming contest with the Swiss more than prepared to sit deep and challenge a Neymar-less opponent to break them down.

