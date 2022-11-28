ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IBTimes

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Premier League champions Manchester City to face Chelsea in FA Cup third round

Chelsea face the sternest of tests if they are to reach a fourth straight FA Cup final after being drawn away to Premier League rivals Manchester City in the third round.Graham Potter’s men, who headed into the World Cup break sitting eighth in the table, will head for the Etihad Stadium as the big guns enter the competition over the weekend of January 6-9.The Blues have made it to Wembley in each of the last three years, but have ultimately gone down to Arsenal, Leicester and Liverpool respectively.🤜 Two giants of the #EmiratesFACup meet again 🤛 pic.twitter.com/Qk8yvdLnmN— Emirates FA Cup...
Yardbarker

Cristiano Ronaldo close to agreeing £172.9m deal with new club after leaving Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo is close to agreeing a £172.9m deal with Al Nassr after leaving Manchester United. Ronaldo recently left Manchester United after the Premier League club terminated his contract. With Ronaldo currently at the World Cup with Portugal, his focus will be on his country, but there’s no doubt his agent will be working in the background to try and find him a new club.
BBC

Wednesday's gossip: Kane, Dumfries, Rashford, Mendy, Kepa, Ronaldo, Abraham

Bayern Munich are working to sign Tottenham's England striker Harry Kane, 29, in a deal that could cost between 80m and 100m euros. (Sky Sports Germany) Tottenham have made enquiries to Inter Milan over 26-year-old Netherlands wing-back Denzel Dumfries. (90min) Manchester United will offer England forward Marcus Rashford, 25, a...
Yardbarker

Anonymous member of Agnelli family believes Juventus would be sold for right price

Since 1923, Juventus have been associated with the Agnelli family. The famous household purchased the club almost 99 years ago and have been involved in its affairs ever since. But following the shocking developments on Monday, no scenario can be truly ruled out. Andrea Agnelli ended his 12-year tenure as...
BBC

Juventus: Entire board of Serie A club announces resignation

The entire board of Italian club Juventus, including president Andrea Agnelli, resigned on Monday. The Serie A club finished fourth in the league last season and made a €254.3m (£220m) loss - a record in Italy. Last November, Juventus said they were co-operating with police after an investigation...
SkySports

Juventus president Andrea Agnelli and rest of club's board resign

The entire board of directors at Juventus, including president Andrea Agnelli, have resigned with the Italian club set to replace him with Gianluca Ferrero. The collective resignation comes after Juventus' financial statements underwent scrutiny by prosecutors and Italian market regulator Consob in recent months for alleged false accounting and market manipulation. The company has denied any wrongdoing.
Lebanon-Express

Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly offered $225 million contract to play for Saudi Arabian club

According to CBS Sports, Al Nassr, a Saudi Arabian club is offering the Portuguese soccer superstar the six-figure three-year contract following his departure from Manchester United. The reported deal would allow Ronaldo, who is currently playing in his fifth World Cup, to earn $75 million (£62 million) per year into his 40s. CBS Sports also reported the two parties discussed the potential deal over the summer, implying that a contract would be signed soon. Al Nassr has won nine league championships.
The Guardian

Juventus in turmoil as sudden Andrea Agnelli departure marks end of an era

News that the entire Juventus board had resigned on Monday appeared, in the Italian phrasing, like lightning from a calm sky. Even the official statement published on the club’s website just before 10pm local time buried the departures of the club president, Andrea Agnelli, and his team of directors 10 paragraphs deep in a summary of their meeting that evening.
Yardbarker

Boost for Juventus as Real Madrid decides to replace their target

Juventus has been handed a transfer boost in their bid to sign Marco Asensio as Real Madrid now looks set to replace the attacker. The Bianconeri have been interested in a move for the Spaniard since last season, but he was focused on earning a new deal at Madrid. Los...
Yardbarker

Manchester United turn attention to Real Sociedad midfielder with €60m release clause

Manchester United have been linked with a move for Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi. Erik ten Hag began his rebuilding process last summer and fans will hope he gets the chance to continue that with one or two additions in January. Tyrell Malacia, Lisandro Martinez, Casemiro, Christian Eriksen and Antony all signed in the summer transfer window.
Yardbarker

“Thank you for everything,” Pjanic hails Agnelli after his resignation

Miralem Pjanic has penned an open letter to Andrea Agnelli after the latter resigned as the president of Juventus. Pjanic played for the Bianconeri between 2016 and 2020 and won several trophies as a part of the club’s celebrated midfield under Max Allegri. He moved to Barcelona in a...
SB Nation

Made in Manchester: City And United Fire England Into World Cup Knock-Out Stage

Manchester City’s England stars were instrumental as the Three Lions progressed to the knock-out stage of the World Cup in Qatar. Phil Foden was on target for his third England goal, while Kalvin Phillips’ second-half appearance set up the third. Manager Gareth Southgate came under fire for failing...
Daily Mail

Former Arsenal sporting director Sven Mislintat 'is wanted by Liverpool to replace outgoing Julian Ward' - and he still has a 'brilliant' relationship with former Borussia Dortmund colleague Jurgen Klopp

Sven Mislintat is a candidate to takeover as Liverpool sporting Director in summer 2023, with Julian Ward already informing the club that he will vacate his post at the end of the season. The former Borussia Dortmund chief scout is currently with fellow Bundesliga outfit Stuttgart as their sporting director,...
IBTimes

IBTimes

New York City, NY
87K+
Followers
70K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

 https://www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy