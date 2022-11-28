Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
news3lv.com
Max Pawn, EZPAWN launch holiday clothing drive to support those in need
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Community members are being encouraged to give back to those in need with the help of some local pawn shops. Max Pawn and EZPAWN are partnering with Dress for Success Southern Nevada to provide clothing and workwear for women in need this holiday season. Locals...
news3lv.com
Budweiser Clydesdales to make appearance at Downtown Summerlin holiday parade
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales will help lead the arrival of the holidays at Downtown Summerlin. The iconic team of eight horses will serve as Grand Marshal for the Holiday Parade on Saturday, Dec. 3. They will pull the famous red, white and gold beer wagon...
news3lv.com
Locals reminded to be cautious when cutting trees at Mt. Charleston this holiday season
Las Vegas (KSNV) — It's time to pick out a Christmas tree, but those looking to cut down their own this holiday season are reminded of the restrictions in one area of Mt. Charleston. According to Mt. Charleston, cutting trees and removing them from the Spring Mountains National Recreational...
news3lv.com
Glittering Lights named one of top 23 nationwide Christmas light displays
Las Vegas (KSNV) — One of the largest Christmas lights displays in Southern Nevada just got some national recognition. US News and World Report's travel experts ranked the Glittering Lights display at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway as one of the top 23 displays in the country. MORE ON...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas airport hosts Christmas tree lighting ceremony
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas is getting into the holiday spirit. The airport hosted a Christmas tree lighting ceremony, its first since 2019 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The program featured the Doris French Elementary School choir performing a selection of...
news3lv.com
Celebrate the holidays at the Las Vegas North & South Premium Outlets
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Two local shopping centers are getting into the holiday fun as they prepare to host several Christmas events in December. The Las Vegas North and South Premium Outlets will host several holiday events, including cookies with Santa, hands-free shopping, and more. Both locations will offer...
news3lv.com
Bad Elf pop-up bar returns to the Silverton Casino
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Where do the bad elves from the North Pole end up?. The bad elf pop-up bar is back, and joining me now with more is beverage manager Gina Garcia and bartender Samantha Barrow.
pvtimes.com
Gold Town Casino will add this popular potato eatery
Mister Tater’s Tater Shack will open a location in Gold Town Casino on Dec. 6, according to a spokesperson for the brand. Set to celebrate its grand opening at 11 a.m., the restaurant will serve gourmet loaded baked potatoes, snacks, salads, vegan and breakfast options. Mister Tater’s Tater Shack...
news3lv.com
Is 'retail therapy' harmful or helpful?
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A new report shows a record number of shoppers over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. According to the National Retail Federation, over 196 million people shopped in stores and online during the 5-day period from thanksgiving through CyberMonday. That's up nearly 17 million people from last...
news3lv.com
Resorts World will become 'Hotel EDC' for 2023 Electric Daisy Carnival
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Insomniac has announced details for a brand-new, hotel experience Electric Daisy Carnival, which returns to Las Vegas in 2023. Hotel EDC, presented by Vibee, prominently features a range of unique fan experiences, entertainment, and epic perks for festival Headliners to enjoy for three nights and four days, May 19-22, 2023.
news3lv.com
Clark County fire stations to host holiday toy drive in December
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Clark County firefighters are gearing up to host a three-week-long toy drive, benefitting local families. Starting Thursday, December 1, the community is encouraged to drop off new, unwrapped toys or gift cards at any Clark County fire station during business hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week through Sunday, December 18.
news3lv.com
Enchant Christmas returns to the Las Vegas Ballpark
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Enchant has returned to the Las Vegas Ballpark this holiday season with an amazing light display and an ice rink for the family to enjoy. Our Kyle Wilcox takes us inside for a behind-the-scenes look at the attraction's second year. Check out the video above...
Maine Family Moves to Las Vegas and Immediately Regrets It After U-Haul is Stolen
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. A little over a week ago, Mainers Adam, Melissa Bair, and their six children packed up and moved everything they had from Maine to Las Vegas.
news3lv.com
Help UMC patients this Giving Tuesday
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — This Giving Tuesday, the UMC Foundation is looking to raise money to establish a Patient Activity Cart. Being in the hospital, especially over the holiday season, can be stressful and depressing for many patients. They are hoping to stock this cart with comforting items, like...
news3lv.com
Seven Lions to perform in Downtown Las Vegas for 2023 tour
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Get ready to light up the night sky as DJ Seven Lions makes their way to Las Vegas. The EDM artist announced the dates for its 2023 tour Beyond the Veil - The Journey III Tour. Each performance features a night of LED light shows...
Fox5 KVVU
Beard Papa’s Cream Puffs set to open Las Vegas location
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Japanese cream puffs chain with a cult following is set to open a location in Las Vegas. According to a news release, Beard Papa’s Cream Puffs will expand to Las Vegas with an eatery openings on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 10 a.m. Beard...
news3lv.com
Carpenters Legacy: A Christmas Portrait
Las Vegas (KSNV) — They're the only carpenter's tribute with not only a Karen Carpenter, but also a Richard Carpenter and they're back with their holiday special. Sally Olson and Ned Mills join us live now.
news3lv.com
The Animal Foundation waiving adoption fees for cats and dogs this December
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The time to adopt a new furry family member is now. The Animal Foundation has just announced its “Empty the Shelters - Holiday Hope” adoption event in partnership with BISSELL Pet Foundation. The event will take place Thursday, December 1, through Sunday, December...
Fox5 KVVU
Free pet vaccines, microchipping offered at Clark County’s ‘Animals at the Amp’
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County has announced that it will offer free pet vaccines and microchipping at its upcoming “Animals at the Amp” event. According to a news release, to “celebrate our furry friends,” the event will be held Saturday, Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Clark County Amphitheater in downtown Las Vegas.
Huge Las Vegas Strip Music Event Gets Even Bigger
Over the past few decades, Las Vegas has changed. The city, which was once the home to outdated, sort-of-nostalgic entertainment like Wayne Newton, Carrot Top, and Donny and Marie Osmond, has become the place where huge stars go for residencies. Those old-school Vegas acts still have a home on the...
Comments / 0