Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

Las Vegas airport hosts Christmas tree lighting ceremony

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas is getting into the holiday spirit. The airport hosted a Christmas tree lighting ceremony, its first since 2019 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The program featured the Doris French Elementary School choir performing a selection of...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Celebrate the holidays at the Las Vegas North & South Premium Outlets

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Two local shopping centers are getting into the holiday fun as they prepare to host several Christmas events in December. The Las Vegas North and South Premium Outlets will host several holiday events, including cookies with Santa, hands-free shopping, and more. Both locations will offer...
LAS VEGAS, NV
pvtimes.com

Gold Town Casino will add this popular potato eatery

Mister Tater’s Tater Shack will open a location in Gold Town Casino on Dec. 6, according to a spokesperson for the brand. Set to celebrate its grand opening at 11 a.m., the restaurant will serve gourmet loaded baked potatoes, snacks, salads, vegan and breakfast options. Mister Tater’s Tater Shack...
PAHRUMP, NV
news3lv.com

Is 'retail therapy' harmful or helpful?

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A new report shows a record number of shoppers over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. According to the National Retail Federation, over 196 million people shopped in stores and online during the 5-day period from thanksgiving through CyberMonday. That's up nearly 17 million people from last...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Resorts World will become 'Hotel EDC' for 2023 Electric Daisy Carnival

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Insomniac has announced details for a brand-new, hotel experience Electric Daisy Carnival, which returns to Las Vegas in 2023. Hotel EDC, presented by Vibee, prominently features a range of unique fan experiences, entertainment, and epic perks for festival Headliners to enjoy for three nights and four days, May 19-22, 2023.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Clark County fire stations to host holiday toy drive in December

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Clark County firefighters are gearing up to host a three-week-long toy drive, benefitting local families. Starting Thursday, December 1, the community is encouraged to drop off new, unwrapped toys or gift cards at any Clark County fire station during business hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week through Sunday, December 18.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
news3lv.com

Enchant Christmas returns to the Las Vegas Ballpark

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Enchant has returned to the Las Vegas Ballpark this holiday season with an amazing light display and an ice rink for the family to enjoy. Our Kyle Wilcox takes us inside for a behind-the-scenes look at the attraction's second year. Check out the video above...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Help UMC patients this Giving Tuesday

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — This Giving Tuesday, the UMC Foundation is looking to raise money to establish a Patient Activity Cart. Being in the hospital, especially over the holiday season, can be stressful and depressing for many patients. They are hoping to stock this cart with comforting items, like...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Seven Lions to perform in Downtown Las Vegas for 2023 tour

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Get ready to light up the night sky as DJ Seven Lions makes their way to Las Vegas. The EDM artist announced the dates for its 2023 tour Beyond the Veil - The Journey III Tour. Each performance features a night of LED light shows...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Beard Papa’s Cream Puffs set to open Las Vegas location

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Japanese cream puffs chain with a cult following is set to open a location in Las Vegas. According to a news release, Beard Papa’s Cream Puffs will expand to Las Vegas with an eatery openings on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 10 a.m. Beard...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Carpenters Legacy: A Christmas Portrait

Las Vegas (KSNV) — They're the only carpenter's tribute with not only a Karen Carpenter, but also a Richard Carpenter and they're back with their holiday special. Sally Olson and Ned Mills join us live now.
LAS VEGAS, NV
TheStreet

Huge Las Vegas Strip Music Event Gets Even Bigger

Over the past few decades, Las Vegas has changed. The city, which was once the home to outdated, sort-of-nostalgic entertainment like Wayne Newton, Carrot Top, and Donny and Marie Osmond, has become the place where huge stars go for residencies. Those old-school Vegas acts still have a home on the...
LAS VEGAS, NV

