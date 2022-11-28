Arnott's fans 'raging' as another Aussie classic axed: 'Horrible news'

Biscuit enthusiasts have been left outraged again this week as Arnott's confirmed another classic cookie has been discontinued. The brand's social media channels have been flooded with complaints from customers who have noticed packets of Honey Jumbles missing from supermarket shelves.

While the decision to cull the iced gingerbread treats was made back in July 2021, shoppers are only now discovering the product is permanently unavailable. "Arnott's Honey Jumbles got discontinued and I'm just finding out. This is horrible news," wrote one unhappy customer.

"I'm raging. Four flippin' rows of artisanal bloody Tim-Tams and no Jumbles. Get in the bin, Arnotts!" lashed another incensed fan.

Amy Wagner, Arnott's Director of PR and Consumer Experience, confirmed the biscuits were discontinued and the company has no plans to bring them back. "We stopped baking our Honey Jumbles in July 2021. "At this stage, there are no plans to bring the product back to shelf," Ms Wagner said in a statement, citing a drop in sales as the reason for the item's demise.

The news is another blow to Aussie biscuit lovers still reeling from Arnott's decision to discontinue the Classic Assorted packets in October. The office staples were reportedly axed due to "low sales and limited shelf space in supermarkets", but shoppers were furious to find the iconic packs had been replaced by a smaller packet, with less variety and a higher price.

Honey Jumbles Recipe

In a softening grace Arnott's has released a recipe for Honey Jumbles so fans of the defunct treat can cook their own at home.

Preparation time: 10 mins

Cooking time: 12 mins

Makes: 20

Ingredients

75g unsalted butter, softened

1/4 cup honey

1/4 cup treacle syrup

1 1/2 cups plain flour

2 tsp ground ginger

1/2 tsp bicarb soda

1 1/2 tbsp milk

Icing

1 egg white

1 1/2 cups icing sugar

1 tsp lemon juice

Pink food colouring

Method

Pre-heat oven to 170C and line tray with baking paper.

Combine butter, honey and treacle in a small saucepan. Melt and stir on medium heat until smooth, careful not to let boil.

Sift dry ingredients into a mixing bowl, add honey mixture and milk, stir well until combined. Chill for 30 mins or until firm.

Roll mixture into 30cm logs and cut into 7cm lengths. Place on prepared tray and bake for 12 minutes. Leave on the tray for 5 minutes, then move to a cooling tray.

To make the icing, whisk the egg white in a medium bowl until frothy, sift the icing sugar into egg white and whisk until smooth. Dip half the biscuits front-side into the icing and set aside. Add some pink food colouring to the icing and repeat with the remaining biscuits.

