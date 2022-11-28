ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisonburg, VA

Eastern Mennonite Women’s Basketball loses at Shenandoah

WINCHESTER, Va. – The EMU women’s basketball team made the trek to Winchester Wednesday night, taking on the reigning ODAC Champions, Shenandoah University. The Royals kept it close in the second half, but it was a big first half by the Hornets that led -them to a 75-53 win.
WINCHESTER, VA
BC Women’s Basketball team loses to No. 2 CNU, 78-50

BRIDGEWATER, Va. – The Bridgewater women’s basketball team dropped their first game of the season to No. 2/5 Christopher Newport on Wednesday. Final Score: No. 2/5 Christopher Newport 78, Bridgewater 50. Records: Bridgewater 5-1, No. 2/5 Christopher Newport 7-0 How It Happened. • The opening seven minutes featured...
BRIDGEWATER, VA
Bridgewater Men’s Basketball falls at Roanoke, 78-60

SALEM, Va. – The Bridgewater College men’s basketball team fell to Roanoke, 78-60, in ODAC action at the Cregger Center on Wednesday night. Records: Bridgewater 2-4, 0-2 ODAC; Roanoke 4-1, 1-0 ODAC. HOW IT HAPPENED. • The Maroons got the first basket of the game nearly 90 seconds...
BRIDGEWATER, VA
Three Bridgewater Women’s Soccer players earn All-Region honors

KANSAS CITY, M0. – Three Members of the Bridgewater College women’s soccer team have been named to the United Soccer Coaches All-Region teams, the association announced on Tuesday. Hanna Randolph took home first team honors for the second consecutive season and landed on the all-region honor roll for...
BRIDGEWATER, VA
Crash sends woman to UVA

A head on collision on a rain covered Erikson Avenue this morning sent a Harrisonburg woman to UVA Medical Center with serious injuries. Harrisonburg police say the accident occurred around 7 a.m. when an east bound vehicle crossed the center lane and struck the woman’s car head-on. The driver of the east bound, as well as a passenger in the other car were treated for minor injuries.
HARRISONBURG, VA
First Friday’s featuring 16-holiday theme events

Sixteen Harrisonburg venues will host mostly holiday-themed exhibits and performances as part of the December First Fridays of the Valley. Most events will run from 5 to 7 p.m. at localities like Arts Incarnate, the Duke Hall Gallery of Fine Art and the Friendly Fermenter downtown. A full breakdown of...
HARRISONBURG, VA
Name of pedestrian killed released

Virginia State Police released the name of the pedestrian who was struck and killed last week on Interstate 81 in the Staunton area. Spokesperson Corinne Geller reported that 36-year-old Bradley O’Brian Reid of Lynchburg died when he was hit by a passenger shuttle bus while walking in the northbound travel lane of I-81 at mile marker 225 during the late night hour of November, 21st.
STAUNTON, VA
Staunton mans case delayed

Another hearing and another delay in the case of a Staunton man accused of pointing a gun at an Augusta County’s Sheriff’s deputy. According to online records, a hearing scheduled yesterday afternoon for Allen Dale Kisamore was postponed until December 6th in the General District Court. It is the fourth time such a hearing has been continued.
STAUNTON, VA
Comment period closing on solar facility proposal

Time is running out for the public to comment on a proposed solar energy facility in Rockingham County. The Endless Caverns South project would occupy 142 acres near the intersection of Craney Island Road and Mountain Valley Road in New Market. The project has been approved by the Board of...

