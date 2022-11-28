Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
969wsig.com
Eastern Mennonite Women’s Basketball loses at Shenandoah
WINCHESTER, Va. – The EMU women’s basketball team made the trek to Winchester Wednesday night, taking on the reigning ODAC Champions, Shenandoah University. The Royals kept it close in the second half, but it was a big first half by the Hornets that led -them to a 75-53 win.
969wsig.com
BC Women’s Basketball team loses to No. 2 CNU, 78-50
BRIDGEWATER, Va. – The Bridgewater women’s basketball team dropped their first game of the season to No. 2/5 Christopher Newport on Wednesday. Final Score: No. 2/5 Christopher Newport 78, Bridgewater 50. Records: Bridgewater 5-1, No. 2/5 Christopher Newport 7-0 How It Happened. • The opening seven minutes featured...
969wsig.com
Bridgewater Men’s Basketball falls at Roanoke, 78-60
SALEM, Va. – The Bridgewater College men’s basketball team fell to Roanoke, 78-60, in ODAC action at the Cregger Center on Wednesday night. Records: Bridgewater 2-4, 0-2 ODAC; Roanoke 4-1, 1-0 ODAC. HOW IT HAPPENED. • The Maroons got the first basket of the game nearly 90 seconds...
969wsig.com
Three Bridgewater Women’s Soccer players earn All-Region honors
KANSAS CITY, M0. – Three Members of the Bridgewater College women’s soccer team have been named to the United Soccer Coaches All-Region teams, the association announced on Tuesday. Hanna Randolph took home first team honors for the second consecutive season and landed on the all-region honor roll for...
969wsig.com
JMU’s Centeio caps season with another SBC Player of the Week honor
NEW ORLEANS – James Madison quarterback Todd Centeio closed out his collegiate career in a big way and was honored Monday as the Sun Belt Conference’s final Offensive Player of the Week for the 2022 season. This is Centeio’s SBC-leading fourth Offensive Player of the Week of the...
969wsig.com
Crash sends woman to UVA
A head on collision on a rain covered Erikson Avenue this morning sent a Harrisonburg woman to UVA Medical Center with serious injuries. Harrisonburg police say the accident occurred around 7 a.m. when an east bound vehicle crossed the center lane and struck the woman’s car head-on. The driver of the east bound, as well as a passenger in the other car were treated for minor injuries.
969wsig.com
First Friday’s featuring 16-holiday theme events
Sixteen Harrisonburg venues will host mostly holiday-themed exhibits and performances as part of the December First Fridays of the Valley. Most events will run from 5 to 7 p.m. at localities like Arts Incarnate, the Duke Hall Gallery of Fine Art and the Friendly Fermenter downtown. A full breakdown of...
969wsig.com
Name of pedestrian killed released
Virginia State Police released the name of the pedestrian who was struck and killed last week on Interstate 81 in the Staunton area. Spokesperson Corinne Geller reported that 36-year-old Bradley O’Brian Reid of Lynchburg died when he was hit by a passenger shuttle bus while walking in the northbound travel lane of I-81 at mile marker 225 during the late night hour of November, 21st.
969wsig.com
Staunton mans case delayed
Another hearing and another delay in the case of a Staunton man accused of pointing a gun at an Augusta County’s Sheriff’s deputy. According to online records, a hearing scheduled yesterday afternoon for Allen Dale Kisamore was postponed until December 6th in the General District Court. It is the fourth time such a hearing has been continued.
969wsig.com
Comment period closing on solar facility proposal
Time is running out for the public to comment on a proposed solar energy facility in Rockingham County. The Endless Caverns South project would occupy 142 acres near the intersection of Craney Island Road and Mountain Valley Road in New Market. The project has been approved by the Board of...
