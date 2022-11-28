ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNBC

Putin supporters left reeling by yet another Russian 'surrender' in Ukraine

Russia's military commanders announced another significant withdrawal, this time from Kherson in southern Ukraine, on Wednesday. Russia's withdrawal has been described by even pro-Kremlin commentators as a humiliating and significant defeat for Moscow and President Vladimir Putin. Just six weeks ago, Putin hailed the annexation of Kherson, saying residents there...
Newsweek

Video Shows Ukraine Destroy Three Russian Tanks as Putin's Soldiers Flee

New combat footage continues to emerge from the battlefield in Ukraine, with a recent video showing a successful strike on Russian tanks. The clip was posted to Twitter by the official account of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense on Saturday. Roughly 2 minutes in length, the video is shot from a birds-eye view and shows a convoy of three Russian tanks making their way through the Ukrainian countryside.
SFGate

'Well over' 100,000 Russian troops killed or wounded in Ukraine, U.S. says

More than 100,000 Russian troops - and about as many Ukrainian troops - are estimated to have died or been injured in the war so far, according to Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. "You're looking at well over 100,000 Russian soldiers killed and wounded,"...
The Jewish Press

NATO, US, EU All Say Missiles That Hit Poland Came From Ukraine, Not Russia

Oops. Everyone was a little quick on the trigger Tuesday night when making statements about the missile fire that killed two people in a Polish village three miles from its border with Ukraine. Now, officials from the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and the United States say it is “likely”...
msn.com

Russia may be prepping to abandon embattled nuke plant; Russian says troops need more docs, equipment: Ukraine updates

The Russian military could be preparing to abandon the beleaguered Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant it has occupied since March, a top Ukraine energy official says. Petro Kotin, president of Ukraine's nuclear energy operator Energoatom, told the Ukraine TV show TSN that Russians could transfer control of the plant to the International Atomic Energy Agency, although he provided no timeline.

