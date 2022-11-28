Read full article on original website
Related
Ukraine Destroys Russian 'Base Point' at Kinburn Spit: Report
The Kinburn Spit, along the Black Sea and just south of the city of Kherson, has played a major role in Russia's ability to control the waterway.
Russian soldiers are reported to be taking over Ukrainians’ homes in Kherson
KYIV, Ukraine — Russian soldiers are forcing Ukrainian civilians from their apartments in the occupied capital of the Kherson region and moving in themselves, a resident said Friday as the southern city became a growing focus of war in Ukraine. His account of soldiers spreading throughout the city of...
CNBC
Putin supporters left reeling by yet another Russian 'surrender' in Ukraine
Russia's military commanders announced another significant withdrawal, this time from Kherson in southern Ukraine, on Wednesday. Russia's withdrawal has been described by even pro-Kremlin commentators as a humiliating and significant defeat for Moscow and President Vladimir Putin. Just six weeks ago, Putin hailed the annexation of Kherson, saying residents there...
Video Shows Ukraine Destroy Three Russian Tanks as Putin's Soldiers Flee
New combat footage continues to emerge from the battlefield in Ukraine, with a recent video showing a successful strike on Russian tanks. The clip was posted to Twitter by the official account of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense on Saturday. Roughly 2 minutes in length, the video is shot from a birds-eye view and shows a convoy of three Russian tanks making their way through the Ukrainian countryside.
Wives of Russian soldiers showed up at Ukraine border and demanded to take their husbands home, report says
Wives of Russian soldiers traveled to a military base at the Ukrainian border, The Insider reported. They said their husbands were wounded on the front and demanded they be taken out of the country. One woman said if officials don't help, she would go to the front to rescue the...
Russian Army Faces 3 Unique Challenges Fighting in Freezing Winter: U.K.
"Winter probably favors the Ukrainians because their supply system is better, and the U.S. and NATO are providing cold-weather gear," one analyst told Newsweek.
msn.com
Russia-Ukraine war live: UK confirms supply of missiles to Kyiv as Russian forces might be preparing to leave Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
LIVE – Updated at 17:59. UK MoD says it has provided Brimstone 2 missiles to Ukraine; reports suggest there are signs troops could be getting ready to leave. That’s it from the UK blog team for today. Thank you for following our coverage. Here is a roundup of...
'The Blood Is Pouring & Pouring': Russian Marines Pen Letter BEGGING Vladimir Putin To Change Strategy In Ukraine
Troops of Russian marines have reportedly penned a letter to Vladimir Putin begging the Russian leader to rethink his strategy in Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned. The startling development comes as upwards of 75,000 Russian soldiers are believed to have fallen since Putin first invaded Ukraine on February 24. Article continues...
Freezing Russian Troops Giving Away Positions by Lighting Fires: Ukraine
"The newly mobilized...have not yet been taught how to properly disguise themselves," said Serhiy Cherevaty, a spokesman for Ukraine's armed forces.
Ukraine's 'People's Satellite' Helping Expose Russian Equipment: Kyiv
The Ukrainian defense intelligence says the satellite bought after a $16.25 million fundraising campaign has uncovered Russian locations in Ukraine.
A Russian soldier wounded in Ukraine said the army rescued his officer but broke a promise to come back for him
A Ukrainian reconnaissance unit found the Russian soldier with wounded legs as it moved through newly retaken Kherson, CNN reported.
SFGate
'Well over' 100,000 Russian troops killed or wounded in Ukraine, U.S. says
More than 100,000 Russian troops - and about as many Ukrainian troops - are estimated to have died or been injured in the war so far, according to Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. "You're looking at well over 100,000 Russian soldiers killed and wounded,"...
Drafted Russian soldiers in Ukraine ‘digging trenches with their bare hands’
Russia summons UK ambassador over Black Sea Fleet drone strike. Relatives of drafted Russian soldiers sent to fight in the war against Ukraine have said that the mobilised troops are suffering huge casualties and were not given weapons. The sister of a Russian soldier said that her brother was drafted...
Ukraine shares video showing a lone paratrooper single-handedly blowing up a Russian tank
Footage appears to show a Ukrainian paratrooper striking and destroying a Russian tank. Ukrainian forces have had success in destroying tanks with handheld weapons. The video was apparently taken in the east of Ukraine, where heavy fighting is taking place. A video appears to show a Ukrainian paratrooper single-handedly striking...
'Degraded' Russian Troops Unlikely to Quickly Encircle Bakhmut: ISW
Moscow's troops have reportedly captured cities surrounding Bakhmut from the east and south, although it is not an indicator of an imminent Russian success.
Staff at a hospital in occupied Ukraine resisted a takeover from Russian troops by faking a COVID-19 outbreak
"Our hospital couldn't become a Russian hospital," Dr. Leonid Remiga of Tropinka Hospital in Kherson told The Wall Street Journal of their resistance.
The Jewish Press
NATO, US, EU All Say Missiles That Hit Poland Came From Ukraine, Not Russia
Oops. Everyone was a little quick on the trigger Tuesday night when making statements about the missile fire that killed two people in a Polish village three miles from its border with Ukraine. Now, officials from the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and the United States say it is “likely”...
msn.com
Russia may be prepping to abandon embattled nuke plant; Russian says troops need more docs, equipment: Ukraine updates
The Russian military could be preparing to abandon the beleaguered Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant it has occupied since March, a top Ukraine energy official says. Petro Kotin, president of Ukraine's nuclear energy operator Energoatom, told the Ukraine TV show TSN that Russians could transfer control of the plant to the International Atomic Energy Agency, although he provided no timeline.
Putin accused of staging event with handpicked relatives of Russian soldiers, as Kremlin attempts to quell anger over Ukraine war
The families of drafted Russian soldiers are growing more critical as Vladimir Putin's military operations in Ukraine drag on.
Ukraine braced for new Russian missile strikes targeting power grid as sporadic shelling of cities continues – as it happened
Ukraine officials say Russia is continuing to shell cities with no strategic aim other than to cause casualties as it prepares for new mass strikes
Comments / 0