PWMania
WWE Star Says Stephanie McMahon and Triple H Believe in Her Speaking Abilities
WWE superstar Zelina Vega spoke on the That’s Dope podcast about what it’s like to work at a television taping. “Usually you know going into it who’s gonna win. When you get into the building, you’re gonna have a match with so and so. You’re gonna win. And if it plays into a certain story, there’s always like little things that they’ll tell you like, ‘Oh you have to make sure you do this’ or, ‘You have to make sure you hit this mark.’”
wrestlingrumors.net
It’s Overdue: AEW Star Reveals Major Surgery For Months Old Injury
That’s never good to see. Injuries are one of the few constants in all of wrestling as anyone can get hurt at any time. They can take someone out of action for any length of time and that can be devastating to any momentum that a wrestler has. Some injuries are a lot worse than others and now it appears likely that an AEW star will be out of action for a good while after a serious one.
itrwrestling.com
Wrestling Veteran Calls Out Seth Rollins For Wearing “Women’s Clothing” On WWE Raw
At Survivor Series Seth Rollins lost his United States Championship to Austin Theory in a Triple Threat Match also involving Bobby Lashley. Naturally, this didn’t sit too well with the former World Champion who confronted Theory on the following episode of Monday Night Raw. Theory had come to the...
nodq.com
There is reportedly “something going on” in regards to William Regal and AEW
As previously noted, there was speculation about William Regal possibly returning to WWE to the company once his AEW contract expires. During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com went into more details about the matter…. “William Regal when he signed, which was only in April or May, said that...
wrestletalk.com
Kevin Owens/Roman Reigns Backstage Incident, AEW Star Undergoes Surgery, Big E New WWE Role – News Bulletin – November 29, 2022
More details on the backstage incident involving Kevin Owens and Roman Reigns, an AEW star has undergone surgery, Big E’s new WWE role, and more. It is the day after Monday Night Raw, a show packed with the fallout from Survivor Series WarGames. Get up to speed with all the latest news with our bulletin on Tuesday, November 29, 2022.
ewrestlingnews.com
Vince McMahon Was “Shocked” After Learning WWE Spent $30,000 On Worms
Vince McMahon was understandably shocked when he learned that his promotion paid $30,000 on worms for a segment with The Boogeyman. The Boogeyman debuted on WWE TV in 2005 and used live earthworms as part of his character, often eating the worms or putting them in the mouths of opponents.
wrestlinginc.com
Major Character Change Teased For Alexa Bliss On WWE Raw
Are we on the brink of an Alexa Bliss – Bray Wyatt reunion?. On the 11/28 episode of "WWE Raw," Bliss seemed less than enthused while appearing in a backstage interview alongside her victorious teammates from the WarGames match, and seemingly forced a smile while commenting on Becky Lynch being revealed as the fifth member of Team Bianca.
itrwrestling.com
Former WWE Star Reveals “John Cena’s Guys” Included Two Current AEW Stars
EC3 originally joined WWE in 2009, appearing in Florida Championship Wrestling and later NXT. At the time WWE’s third brand was still presented as a reality TV show, while John Cena took an interest in the young black and gold brand during this period. Cena’s interest in NXT famously...
wrestletalk.com
Tony Khan Announces Newest AEW Signing
Tony Khan has taken to Twitter to announce the newest signing to All Elite Wrestling (AEW). Taking to Twitter, Khan announced that AR Fox is now officially ‘All Elite’. Congratulations @ARealFoxx, you are officially ALL ELITE!. See you in Indianapolis on @TBSNetwork at Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite at 8pm...
wrestlinginc.com
Chris Jericho's Son Gives Big Update On Pro Wrestling Ambitions
Charlotte Flair, El Hijo del Santo, Randy Orton, Juventud Guerrera, Cody and Dustin Rhodes, Dominik Mysterio; all are examples of professional wrestlers who followed their famous fathers into the wrestling business. And that's just a few examples, as wrestling is littered with second and third generation wrestlers, all trying to live up to their famous family members.
wrestlinginc.com
Former OVW Wrestler Clarifies Relationship With 'Uncle' Dolph Ziggler
Andreas John Ziegler offered to "peel the curtain back a little bit" in a recent interview to explain his "relationship" with Dolph Ziggler. The New Japan Pro-Wrestling star clarified in a new interview with Solo Wrestling that he's not related to the two-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion but that it was a joke he made in wrestling school that his WWE "uncle" ultimately gave him the blessing to use.
wrestleview.com
Huge Title Match announced for next week’s WWE Raw
WWE announced during Monday’s Raw that The Usos will be defending The Undisputed Tag Team Championships against Matt Riddle and Elias on the December 5 episode of Raw. During a backstage interview on Monday night’s episode of Raw, WWE continued teasing dissension between Riddle and Elias. During the interview segment, Elias said that he sees himself as more of “a solo artist,” while Riddle was excited about the two of them as a team.
PWMania
WWE Star Reacts to Former Faction Members Reuniting at PROGRESS Wrestling Event
WWE superstar Nikki Cross has reacted to the reunion of her former SAnitY teammates at a recent independent event. Big Damo (fka Killian Dain) teamed with Axel Tischer (Alexander Wolfe) at the PROGRESS Wrestling Chapter 146: ‘They Think It’s All Over…’ show on November 27th. These...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Slammed For Being A ‘Disrespectful Ripoff’
NWA’s Natalia Markova has now called out WWE’s Sarah Logan/Valhalla for being a ‘disrespectful ripoff’ of Max The Impaler. Upon Sarah Logan’s return to WWE TV earlier this month, many pointed out that the star’s new look makes her resemble independent star Max The Impaler.
tjrwrestling.net
Absent Ex-WWE Women’s Champion Teases Return
A former WWE Women’s Champion that has not been seen in quite some time has teased that she might be on her way back to television. Charlotte Flair is one of the most successful women’s wrestlers in WWE history. She is a six-time Raw Women’s Champion, and a six-time Smackdown Women’s Champion, she was the last woman to hold the Divas Title and also held the NXT Women’s Title twice. In addition to that, she was part of the first women’s WrestleMania main event in 2019 along with Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey.
Popculture
WWE Fans Are Done With Ronda Rousey After Survivor Series Botch
WWE fans are not happy with Ronda Rousey. The SmackDown Women's Champion defended her title against Shotzi at Survivor Series WarGames on Saturday. Fans were angry that Rousey won the match, but they were also angry about a major botch that happened when the two were competing. As Shotzi was going for a DDT on the apron, Rousey didn't let go of the rope, causing Shotzi to fall to the ground. Fans went after Rousey on Twitter.
tjrwrestling.net
AEW Veteran Says The Art Of Selling Is Missing In Today’s Wrestling
An AEW veteran has lamented the lost art of selling in modern wrestling as they reflect on learning the skill from one of the masters. The wrestling business is a family concern for Dustin Rhodes as he grew up the son of The American Dream Dusty Rhodes. Breaking into WCW in the early nineties, Dustin Rhodes was around some of the most iconic names in wrestling history, including Ricky ‘The Dragon’ Steamboat.
411mania.com
Sgt. Slaughter Recalls His Reconciliation With Vince McMahon, Return to WWE
– During a recent interview with Bill Apter for Sportskeeda Wrestling, WWE Hall of Famer Sgt. Slaughter discussed his past falling out with Vince McMahon over his GI Joe action figure deal with Hasbro in the 1980s and more and how they later reconciled in the early 90s. Below are some highlights:
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Referee Recalls Shawn Michaels Refusing To Drop IC Title
The role of a referee is often overlooked by many wrestling fans, but it is crucial, as they are the all-important link between backstage personnel and the talent in the ring. Despite that, on his latest "Monday Mailbag with Mike Chioda," the former WWE official admitted that sometimes when he was told to tell talent messages he would, "mimic something" rather than just telling them.
tjrwrestling.net
AEW Star Claims CM Punk Is “No Longer In The Company”
One AEW star has seemingly indicated that CM Punk has left AEW as the uncertainty surrounding his future in the company continues. CM Punk has apparently been suspended from AEW since his part in the alleged backstage fight that took place following All Out in early September. The Elite and company producer Ace Steel were also suspended but The Elite have since returned to AEW television while it is widely believed that Steel was fired.
