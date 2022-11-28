Read full article on original website
Related
The Jewish Press
A Big Difference between Israel and the Palestinians
Israel has too many elections. The Palestinians have too few. In the last four years, Israel has had five elections. Since 2006 — when Hamas won 74 of the 132 seats in the Palestinian Legislative Council — the Palestinians have had none. Mahmoud Abbas has been serving his “four-year term” as president of the Palestinian Authority since 2005, and there is little evidence that he — or anyone else — will be up for election anytime soon. Part of the reason for the Palestinian Authority’s unwillingness to let the people decide is their understandable concern that Hamas will once again prevail.
"Shocked and horrified": Alarm as Netanyahu set to form Israel's most right-wing government ever
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. People around the world have expressed concerns about Israelis empowering indicted former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to form the nation's most far-right government in history since Israel held its fifth election in less than four years on Tuesday.
The Jewish Press
Trudeau’s Conservative Rival Promises Moving Canadian Embassy to Jerusalem
MP Pierre Poilievre, leader of the Conservative Party of Canada and the Official Opposition in parliament, pledged this week that if he is elected prime minister, he will act to move the Canadian embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, Makor Rishon reported on Friday. Poilievre spoke at the House of...
The Jewish Press
Israelis Warned to ‘Stay in Hotels’ After Major Terror Attack in Turkey Kills 6, Wounds 81 More
Israelis currently in Istanbul are being advised to remain in their hotels for the time being following a major terror attack in which six people were killed and at least 81 others were wounded. A security source told Israel’s Channel 12 News on Sunday evening that Israelis who are in...
Israel Gave the Middle Finger to the U.S. Government
When the FBI launched an official investigation into the murder of American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, Israel responded that it would not participate.
Israel calls US probe into journalist’s death ‘grave mistake,’ says it ‘will not cooperate’
Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz on Monday slammed the Biden administration for launching an investigation into the May shooting death of Palestinian American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh. Israel had earlier acknowledged that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) likely shot the Al Jazeera journalist while she was reporting on an Israeli...
Biden urged to threaten Israel weapons halt over far-right concerns
Two former senior US diplomats have made a highly unusual call for the Biden administration to cut weapons supplies to Israel if the incoming far-right government uses them to annex Palestinian land, expel Arabs or finally kill off the diminishing possibility of a Palestinian state. Daniel Kurtzer, a former US...
The Jewish Press
Arab Activist Admits, Hebron Soldier was Provoked for Video
A video of an Israeli soldier in Hebron assaulting an anti-Israel activist was deliberately instigated, and more provocations are coming, a prominent Palestinian Authority activist admitted in exclusive comments to Tazpit Press Service. Two soldiers were suspended by the IDF after they were filmed hitting and taunting two radical leftwing...
Who is Malaysia's king and why is he picking the prime minister?
KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Malaysian King Al-Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah is in the spotlight as he mulls his choice on who will be the country's next prime minister, after an election left no party with a majority in parliament and coalition talks failed.
The Jewish Press
US Ambassador to UN: ‘Deeply Concerned’ About Sharp Escalation in Violence ‘Between Israelis and Palestinians’
US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield expressed the “deep concern” of the Biden Administration over what she called a “sharp escalation in violence and tension between Israelis and Palestinians.”. Speaking at the monthly UN Security Council Briefing on the Situation in the Middle East, Thomas-Greenfield...
The Jewish Press
Ra’am’s Mansour Abbas Warns Jewish Prayer at Temple Mount Will ‘Lead to War’
Mansour Abbas, chair of the Islamist Ra’am party, warned Thursday in an interview with Israel’s Channel 12 News that allowing Jews to pray on the Temple Mount will “lead to war.”. Mansour said he is worried about the incoming right-wing government of Likud leader Benjamin Netanyahu, comprised...
The Jewish Press
Deri Conditions Joining Netanyahu’s Coalition on Law Letting him Serve Despite 2nd Criminal Conviction
Shas senior officials told Reshet Bet radio on Monday that until a law is passed allowing their party chairman Aryeh Deri to be appointed minister, there would be no swearing-in of a new government with Shas in it. Shas holds 11 seats in the new Knesset, the second-largest intact faction in Benjamin Netanyahu’s right-wing coalition.
The Jewish Press
Survey: Majority of Israeli Jews Support Harsher Treatment of Arab Terrorists
The Israel Democracy Institute on Tuesday issued a survey examining the views of Israeli Jews on their relationship with the IDF and the country’s security challenges. The IDI, a left-leaning group any day of the year, issued the survey in honor of its annual conference on National Security and Democracy in cooperation with the Konrad Adenauer Foundation which funds a long list of anti-Israel NGOs and maintains an office in Ramallah (how could it not).
The Jewish Press
Leftist Old Guard Landing Final Punches as Israelis Prepare for Better Leaders
The media offensive against appointing national religious leaders Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben Gvir as PM-elect Benjamin Netanyahu’s senior government ministers began shortly after the right’s resounding victory on November 1 that gave Smotrich and Ben Gvir 14 Knesset mandates––two more than any previous national religious faction going back to 1948. But at some point, the cacophonous left was joined by Netanyahu’s henchmen who flooded the airwaves with recriminations of the two leaders over their ambitious demands. Eventually, Ben Gvir received everything he asked for and should turn out to be an excellent internal security minister. Netanyahu tried to divide and conquer his two new partners and used his henchmen to pour hot lava on Smotrich, again, for being so ambitious. Hopefully, that phase is over, for the time being.
Cleveland Jewish News
Netanyahu denounces Trump meeting with Kanye West, Nick Fuentes
Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu condemned on Wednesday former President Donald Trump’s dinner meeting last week with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, who brought along Holocaust denier and antisemite Nick Fuentes. “I condemned Kanye West’s antisemitic statements. Straight away, I thought that was just wrong and misplaced. And...
The Jewish Press
Shaked’s Final Coup: Advancing Plan for 9,000 Housing Units in Northern Jerusalem
Near the end of her stint as Interior Minister in the Lapid government, Ayelet Shaked urged the District Committee for Planning and Construction of the Jerusalem District to speed up the approval process for the huge Atarot project, Israel Hayom reported on Sunday. This is a planned complex of some 9,000 housing units to be built at the location of Jerusalem’s Atarot airport.
Cleveland Jewish News
Israeli defense minister, Turkish counterpart condemn terrorism in Jerusalem and Istanbul
Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz spoke with his Turkish counterpart, Hulisi Akar, by telephone on Tuesday, according to Gantz’s office. Gantz expressed his condolences to the Turkish people over “the criminal terror attack in Istanbul” that occurred on Nov. 13, which killed six people and injured dozens more.
The Jewish Press
How Israel Lets Palestinian Authority Get Free Power While Taking Over Land
(Israel Hayon via JNS) I have driven down the long, winding road between Neve Tzuf and Ofarim in the western Binyamin region countless times. It is one of the most beautiful routes in the country. This time, however, was different. Instead of enjoying the incredible, breathtaking view of the Binyamin hills, I spent it looking at electricity poles. They carried signs that I had never noticed before: The walls of the Old City of Jerusalem with the Dome of the Rock and the universal symbol for high voltage, a lightning bolt. Underneath the image, in English and Arabic, were the words “Jerusalem District Electric Company” (JDECO).
The Jewish Press
Dicey Diplomacy with Israel’s Gulf Allies
The many planned reforms of Israel’s incoming government in the security, defense, diplomatic, and religious arenas – of which I am mostly supportive – are going to create difficulties for Israel’s foreign relations. Much already has been written about the concerns in Washington and in liberal...
The Jewish Press
I Was Robbed of 70% of the Land of Israel
Editor’s Note: Today is November 29, the 75th anniversary of the 1947 United Nations vote approving the Partition Plan for Palestine. JewishPress.com has published many articles about that sea-change event, but the one that stands out as the most relevant from today’s perspective was authored by Ari Fuld HY”D, detailing some of the key shortcomings of this resolution, the price of which he paid and we continue to endure. We present it again below.
Comments / 0