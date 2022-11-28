The media offensive against appointing national religious leaders Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben Gvir as PM-elect Benjamin Netanyahu’s senior government ministers began shortly after the right’s resounding victory on November 1 that gave Smotrich and Ben Gvir 14 Knesset mandates––two more than any previous national religious faction going back to 1948. But at some point, the cacophonous left was joined by Netanyahu’s henchmen who flooded the airwaves with recriminations of the two leaders over their ambitious demands. Eventually, Ben Gvir received everything he asked for and should turn out to be an excellent internal security minister. Netanyahu tried to divide and conquer his two new partners and used his henchmen to pour hot lava on Smotrich, again, for being so ambitious. Hopefully, that phase is over, for the time being.

