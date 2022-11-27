Monday World Cup recap: Bruno's brace lifts Portugal over Uruguay; Casemiro's strike seals Brazil win

The group stage of the World Cup winds down this week, and teams are beginning to book their tickets to the knockout round — or home.

Qatar and Canada were officially eliminated over the weekend. Brazil and Portugal secured victories and knockout round spots Monday.

Also Monday, Serbia scored twice in the first half to take the lead, but Cameroon found the back of the net twice after halftime to share a point in a 3-3 draw. The result means neither team will be eliminated today.

On paper, Ghana's 3-2 win over South Korea is the second biggest upset of the tournament, but the young Ghanaian team is too talented to call the effort stunning.

LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo wheeled away in celebration, acting as though he had scored yet another goal at the World Cup.

Not this time.

Instead, it was Bruno Fernandes eventually credited with the goal that set up Portugal’s 2-0 win over Uruguay on Monday, advancing the team into the last 16.

Fernandes curled in a cross from the left that barely went over the head of the leaping Ronaldo and bounced into the far corner of the net in the 54th minute to give Portugal a 1-0 lead.

The goal wound up being awarded to Fernandes, who added a second from the penalty spot in stoppage time after a handball by Jose Maria Gimenez.

Portugal, which opened with a 3-2 win over Ghana, became the third team to reach the last 16 after France and Brazil. Uruguay has one point from two matches and needs to beat Ghana on Friday to stand a chance of advancing. — Associated Press

LUSAIL, Qatar — A protestor ran onto the field Monday carrying a rainbow flag and wearing a blue Superman T-shirt that said “SAVE UKRAINE” on the front and “RESPECT FOR IRANIAN WOMAN” on the back during a World Cup match between Portugal and Uruguay.

Security officials chased the protestor down and the flag was dropped on the field before the person was escorted off the field. The referee then picked up the flag and left it on the sideline, where it stayed for a few moments before a worker came and collected it.

The spectator was ushered away through a tunnel. It wasn’t immediately clear if the protestor faced any charges or had been detained by police. — Associated Press

After a VAR check, Gimenez is called for a handball inside the box. By the rule of the game, that's a penalty.

Portugal's Bruno Fernandes steps up and converts.

After some confusion, Uruguay veteran Luis Suarez comes on for Edinson Cavani. Suarez added an instant spark. He makes his 136th appearance for the country — he's scored 68 across those appearances.

In the 78th minute, from a Uruguay set piece, Suarez hits a ball off the side netting — nearly an equalizer.

Bruno Fernandes launched a shot with eyes to give Portugal a 1-0 lead in the 55th minute. It looked for a moment as though Cristiano Ronaldo — who was the only Portugal man in the box — got a piece of it with a header attempt before it found the back of the net, but it was determined to be last touched by Fernandes.

Do you think it should be Ronaldo's goal?

Uruguay has yet to concede a goal this tournament, but also has yet to score. Bentancur came the closest with his slicing run, but Costa said "no." Will Uruguay call on Luis Suarez off the bench in the second half to spoil Portugal's early path to the Round of 16?

Halftime stats:

Possession: Portugal 70%, Uruguay 30%

Portugal 70%, Uruguay 30% Attempts: Portugal 8 (0 on target), Uruguay 4 (1 on trarget)

Rodrigo Bentancur nearly shredded the entire Portugal defense but an aggressive save by goalkeeper Diogo Costa kept the game scoreless. Bentancur beat four Portugal defenders and had only the keeper to beat. A well-positioned save in the 32nd minute kept the scoresheet clean.

Not a score update, but Portugal center back Pepe, 39, is 16 years older than the player he's marking — 23-year-old Darwin Nunez of Uruguay.

We've seen this before. The focus on Cristiano Ronaldo's face as he lined up to take a set piece just outside the 18-yard box. This one gets headed out of danger by the Uruguay wall. The ensuing corner doesn't produce much for Portugal.

Want to watch the U.S. men's national team return, see what's likely Lionel Messi's last go with Argentina and Cristiano Ronaldo with Portugal or witness France's title-defense run? Add matches to your calendar and keep up to date with the latest tournament news.

Two teams that know each other well are both vying for the top spot in Group H. Portugal made three changes to its starting XI that almost dropped points to Ghana, but ultimately won 3-2. Uruguay, meanwhile, is coming off a scoreless draw against South Korea.

Though it was never fully threatened — Switzerland failed to put a single shot on target Monday — Brazil guaranteed its passage out of Group G with a 1-0 victory against Switzerland .

The Seleção controlled the pace throughout the match but failed to finish attacks cleanly and with precision. Brazil produced nine shots, five on goal, compared to Switzerland's four attempts. Brazil also took the edge in possession: 47% to 40% with 13% contested.

However, a flash of brilliance produced the match's lone goal, a one-touch from Rodrygo and a rocket from Casemiro off a volley past Swiss keeper Yann Sommer.

Brazil sits atop the group with six points, followed by Switzerland's three; Serbia and Cameroon round out the bottom with one point apiece.

Switzerland will conclude its group play Friday against Serbia, needing at least a draw — and a Cameroon loss or draw against Brazil — to move on to the knockout stage.

Nearly 20 minutes after it had a goal overturned by VAR, Brazil produced a lovely bit of play on the left wing for the breakthrough.

It started with Vinícius Jr. cutting in and whipping a pass just outside the area, where Rodrygo made a beautiful touch that placed the ball right in front of Casemiro, who blasted the shot off the volley past a Swiss defender and into the right side of the net.

The goal came in the 83rd-minute and capped a string of increased pressure from the Brazilian side.

DOHA, Qatar – The sides were clear the last time Iran and the United States played in a World Cup.

It was 1998, 20 years after the overthrow of the U.S.-backed government in Iran, and America was still the “Great Satan.” To beat the USMNT was to strike a blow for national pride, and if there were any conflicted feelings over whether Team Melli represented the people of Iran or was a tool of its theocratic government, they could be left for another day.

Now the United States is almost a bystander in the political overtones surrounding Tuesday’s game, the protests that have inflamed Iran engulfing the team at the World Cup.

“It’s going to be a lot less about US-Iran tensions and more about Iran-Iran tensions,” said Kristin Diwan, a senior scholar at the Arab Gulf States Institute in Washington, D.C.

— Nancy Armour

Switzerland had finally found its offensive footing, pushing attackers forward and winning contested balls at midfield, leading to offensive opportunities.

But in the 64th-minute, Vinícius Jr. appeared to put the Seleção ahead on a counter attack when he cut into the box and squeezed a shot past Swiss keeper Yann Sommer. Minutes later, however, VAR overturned the goal after it was revealed that a Brazilian player, in the lead-up to the attack, had been offside.

The Swiss side seems content to hang back and defend, possibly seeking to come out of this matchup with just a point. Switzerland still hasn't taken a shot and saw its possession share dwindle in the latter part of the first half.

Still, Switzerland has fended off Brazil's four shots, two of which keeper Yann Sommer had to handle. The second shot on goal came in the 31st-minute, when midfielder Raphinha curved a shot from about 20 meters out, right into Sommer's mitts.

Brazil leads the possession battle 48% to Switzerland's 41%, with 11% in contest.

And, in what we hope isn't some sort of metaphor for a potential lack of offense in the second half, the lights were dimmed near the end of the first half at Stadium 974 in Doha, prompting a very brief pause of play.

Mexican boxer Canelo Álvarez issued a stern warning to Argentina soccer legend Lionel Messi , who he accused of dishonoring Mexico at the 2022 World Cup.

Álvarez, considered by many to be the world's top pound-for-pound fighter, responded to a circulating video that appears to show Messi kicking a Mexico shirt that was on the floor of the Argentina men's team locker room.

"Vieron a Messi limpiando el piso con nuestra playera y bandera ????" Álvarez wrote in a tweet, which translates in English to: "Did you see Messi cleaning the floor with our shirt and flag????"

Álvarez followed up with another tweet containing a warning for the 35-year-old soccer superstar, writing, "Que le pida a Dios que no me lo encuentre!!," which translates to: "He should pray to God that I don’t find him!!"

— Richard Morin

It has been a slow buildup, with both sides battling for possession in the midfield. Neither side had even attempted a single shot almost a half hour into the first half, but Brazil's first attempt nearly resulted in a goal.

Raphinha swung in a left-footed cross from the right flank and found Vinícius Jr. streaking alone into the box. Vinícius didn't strike the ball cleanly with his right foot, allowing Swiss keeper Yann Sommer to swat it away.

That attack opened up Brazil's offense, leading to a succession of three shots in the span of four minutes, with two of those coming on goal. Switzerland is still awaiting its first attempt.

Mohammed Kudus came to this World Cup full of confidence. Two games in, it’s easy to see why .

Kudus has been one of the breakout stars in the early going, tallying an assist for Ghana in an opening loss to Portugal before scoring a pair of goals in a wild 3-2 win over South Korea on Monday.

The 22-year-old playmaker netted a first-half header to give his side a 2-0 lead. But South Korea struck back in the second half, with Cho Gue-sung scoring two quick goals to equalize.

Kudus was not done, however, and he swept home a 68th-minute goal to complete his brace and give Ghana the winner it so desperately needed after falling in its opener.

— Seth Vertelney, Pro Soccer Wire

DOHA, QATAR -- A lot of yellow in the 974 Stadium. A lot a lot. No surprise, Brazil travels for any World Cup and they know their team has a chance to win its first World Cup title since 2002. Fans are singing and whistling before the game, and a big cheer went up when Richarlison, the hero of the opening match, was introduced.

There is nothing better than listening to Brazil's anthem at the World Cup. The stadium, which is almost entirely yellow, is singing in full voice, ending with a huge roar and whistles.

— Nancy Armour

Brazil was the tournament favorite in large part due to their plethora of talent and the star power of Neymar. But the team can advance without him, and they are going to have to. After spraining his ankle against Serbia, Neymar will miss the final two games of the group stage.

AL RAYYAN — Mohammed Kudus scored twice, including the go-ahead goal after South Korea evened the match in the second half, and Ghana staved off elimination at the World Cup with a 3-2 victory on Monday.

Mohammed Salisu also scored for the Black Stars, who lost their opening match against Portugal and were in need of points for a chance to reach the knockout round in Qatar.

Down 2-0, Cho Geu-sung scored both of South Korea’s goals about three minutes apart early in the second half to even the game at 2-2.

South Korea forward Son Heung-min remained without a goal in Qatar. The Tottenham forward wore a mask to protect a broken left eye socket he sustained in a Champions League game against Marseille earlier this month.

— Associated Press

In a time where numerous sports leagues are trying to shorten the length of their games, FIFA is adding time to its World Cup matches in record fashion.

There's been an unprecedented amount of stoppage time added in Qatar. But what is the added time and how does it work? Here's what you need to know

South Korea's star Son Heung-min has been relatively quiet this game with two missed chances in the second half. If Korea is going to avoid losing to the lowest-ranked team in the tournament (though they don't play like it), they'll need him to create something.

This game is far from over. It's Mohammed Kudus again for Ghana. The 22-year-old needed just one touch to get through a South Korean defender and around goalkeeper Kim Seung-Gyu.

Yes, I put two exclamation points. What a goal from Cho who has a brace and the equalizer for South Korea. Cho flew (and that is the only way to describe it) into the box to head in the equalizer, assisted by Kim Jin-su, whose cross was just as impressive.

South Korea pressed and pressed high. Lee Kang-In orchestrated the attack moments after subbing on. Kang-In sent a cross into the box and Cho Gue-Sung got on the end of it.

Thomas Partey almost scored a third goal in stoppage time. Ghana soared into halftime with the lead and support of the crowd.

Halftime stats:

Possession: South Korea 59%, Ghana 41%

Corner kicks: South Korea 7, Ghana 2

Shots: South Korea 6, Ghana 3

Ghana, with its back against the wall, has taken control of the game with its young squad. Mohammed Kudus headed in a cross from Jordan Ayew to make the score 2-0.

While South Korea struggles with its set pieces, Ghana capitalized. Jordan Ayew won the free kick for Ghana. South Korea was caught standing, and Mohammed Salisu hit in the opening goal from short range. Needed video review for a possible handball, but the goal stands. 1-0 Ghana.

Checking the stats to confirm, South Korea has had SEVEN corner kicks this half. Son Heung-min has sent most of them to the front post area, which has made it difficult for South Korea to convert

AL WAKRAH, Qatar — Super sub Vincent Aboubakar scored one goal and created another as Cameroon rallied from 3-1 down to draw 3-3 with Serbia at the World Cup on Monday.

He lobbed goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic in the 64th minute and then set up striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting two minutes later.

The thrilling draw was the first game at the World Cup in Qatar in which both teams gave up a lead.

But the result suited neither side.

They each have one point after two Group G matches and either Brazil or Switzerland can qualify with a win when they meet later Monday. — Associated Press

The top two teams from each group move on to the knockout rounds based on points earned. But what happens if teams are tied on points after the final match?

First tiebreakers:

Greatest number of points obtained across all group matches

Greatest goal difference across all group matches

Greatest number of goals scored in all group matches

Scooby Axson explains World Cup tiebreakers down to the final draw.

Ghana needs to avoid losing in order to stay in contention for the Round of 16,

After scoring the opening goal, Cameroon conceded two scores to Serbia in stoppage time of the first half. Serbia scored again out of halftime, but the Indomitable Lions were ... well ... indomitable.

Aboubakar turned the tide with his chipped goal in the 63rd minute, followed by an assist on the equalizer three minutes later. The result means neither team can be eliminated from the tournament today.

Cameroon wasn't done yet. The first goal, Vincent Aboubakar timed his run perfectly to get on the end of a long ball from Jean-Charles Castelletto. Aboubakar made Nikola Milenkovic slip and bounced the shot over goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic and into the roof of goal. No immediate celebration due to an offside check, but the goal is giveb.

Minutes later Cameroon continued its push. This time Aboubakar saw the final pass and assisted Eric Choupo-Moting to tie the score.

A complete team effort, timed to near-perfection. With Cameroon goalkeeper Epassy pulled out of his area, Serbia pass around him. Mitrovic glides a ball into the back of the net, assisted by Zivkovic.

Pushing for the first goal, Strahinja Pavlovic gets one back for Serbia with a leaping, driving header from a free kick taken by Tadic.

Cameroon just needed to get to halftime after controlling the games for much of the half. But a failed clearance by Zambo allows Sergej Milinkovic-Savic to take the ball. After a quick one-two pass with Andrija Zivkovic, Milinkovic-Savic makes it two.

It's Cameroon who strikes first after Serbia is caught ball-watching on a corner kick. Jean-Charles Castelletto made the late run in behind to tap in his first international goal and put his team ahead.

After an early moment of injury concern, Aleksandar Mitrovic returned to the pitch and has continued his impact on attack. Assisted by Dusan Tadic, Mitrovic makes a little move, causing a Cameroon defender to slip, but his following shot bangs off the left post.

One noticeable change for Cameroon's squad is the exclusion of goalkeeper André Onana. According to reporter Fabrizio Romano, Onana was left out because he "insisted for different style of goalkeeping, more 'traditional'"

Portugal proved its dominance over Ghana in a 3-2 win, but showed it was not immune to a silly mistake or two. Cristiano Rolando became the first man to score in five World Cup tournaments . He is the country's all-time goal-scorer with 118 goals.

Uruguay, meanwhile, will look for its first victory of the tournament after a stalemate against South Korea.

Time: Monday, Nov. 28 at 2 p.m. ET

Stadium: Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium

How to watch: FS1 and Telemundo or stream on fuboTV and Peacock (Spanish)

Neymar left the game against Serbia in tears after injuring his ankle. The sprain will keep the Brazilian superstar out of Monday's match against Switzerland, though he hasn't been ruled out of the World Cup completely. Is Neymar fouled too much?

Brazil will also be without Juventus defender Danilo. The squad will rely heavily of Richarlison as they look to extend their unbeaten streak in the group stage to 17, something no other team has done.

Time: Monday, Nov. 28 at 11 a.m. ET

Stadium: Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium

How to watch: FS1 and Telemundo or stream on fuboTV and Peacock (Spanish)

South Korea performed better than expectations, holding Luis Suarez and Uruguay to a scoreless draw. Meanwhile, Ghana also over-performed in an exciting battle against Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal. Ultimately, Portugal took all three points, but it wasn't without some nervy moments.

This is the first World Cup meeting between South Korea and Ghana, though the teams have met six previous times in friendlies, splitting the wins.

Time: Monday, Nov. 28 at 8 a.m. ET

Stadium: Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium

How to watch: FS1 and Telemundo or stream on fuboTV and Peacock (Spanish)

Serbia is bottom of Group G after an opening match loss to Brazil, the pre-tournament favorites. Cameroon also lost its opening game to Switzerland. And both teams will be looking to avoid defeat which would likely mean an early exit from the 2022 tournament.

Serbia have not won against an African nation in its previous two meetings — in 2006 against Ivory Coast and 2010 against Ghana. Meanwhile, Cameroon seeks to avoid equaling the longest losing run by a World Cup team.

Time: Monday, Nov. 28 at 5 a.m. ET

Stadium: Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium

How to watch: FS1 and Telemundo or stream on fuboTV and Peacock (Spanish)

