Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Brownsville tree lighting festival set for Thursday night
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Brownsville announced Wednesday their Christmas tree lighting ceremony. The event will have an annual food drive, a vendors market, holiday movies, festive activities and live performances. The tree light ceremony will take place from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., Thursday at Washington Park located on 700 E. Madison […]
Raul Brindis announced as grand marshal for McAllen Holiday Parade
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Latino radio personality Raul Brindis will be the grand marshal for the upcoming McAllen Holiday Parade. “We are so proud to select Raul Brindis as our 2022 McAllen Holiday Parade Grand Marshal,” McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos said. “Raul is an icon in the Latino media community and is beloved by his […]
Edinburg kicks off December with holiday events
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Edinburg will kick off December with multiple holiday events this week. Here’s a quick look at the events starting Thursday: Tree Lighting At 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, the city will host a tree-lighting ceremony at the downtown promenade. The ceremony will debut the city’s 30-foot energy-efficient LED Christmas tree atop […]
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
Mission keeps shining as its set to celebrate rescheduled tree lighting
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Mission is getting ready to light its tree after rain previously dimmed the city’s flare. Due to inclement weather, Mission rescheduled its annual Christmas tree lighting and other festivities to this Thursday and Friday, with events from 6 to 9 p.m. both days at the Leo Pena Placita Park in downtown Mission.
How Much Would You Pay For This Stylish McAllen, Texas Home?
Texas is no shortage of homes. With a state this big, there's bound to some absolutely beautiful homes for new or moving Texans. We've all seen a house or two and went "Gosh, I wish I could live there." Another thing that sometimes pops up randomly in our social media...
Decommissioned USS Yorktown arrives for recycling in Rio Grande Valley
SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The decommissioned USS Yorktown has completed its final voyage Tuesday, passing South Padre Island on its way to the Port of Brownsville. Beachgoers and anglers at the Isla Blanca Park jetties watched as a massive warship slipped through the shipping channel. The ship’s distinctive silhouette stood out as a […]
Pharr tree lighting ceremony set for Monday night
PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Pharr will host its Lighting of the Christmas Tree to kick off the holiday festivities and light up the downtown area. The free event will take place at 6:30 p.m. Monday in downtown Pharr in front of city hall, located at 118 S. Cage Blvd. “During the holiday season, we enjoy bringing […]
Nativity scenes from late bishop to be on display in Edinburg
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Museum of South Texas History will feature a special nativity collection, one owned by the former bishop of the Diocese of Brownsville. On his passing in September 2021, the Bishop Rarmundo Peña willed his collection of nativity scenes to the Museum of South Texas History and to the Historic Brownsville […]
Weslaco HS cheerleader to participate in Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Weslaco High School varsity cheerleader Ivy Denay Hernandez will participate at the Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade in Hawaii. On Dec. 4-9, Hernandez will represent her school and Varsity Spirit in Honolulu, Hawaii. Ivy will perform with Varsity Spirit All-Americans in an exclusive performance prior to the opening ceremony of the parade, […]
Pancho Claus brings smiles to RGV this holiday season
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen is ready to welcome Houston legend Pancho Claus to the Rio Grande Valley to bring cheer this holiday season. Volunteers gathered to decorate toy collection boxes from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday at El Cine Rey. “Academy Sports and Outdoors contacted us a couple of months ago if we wanted […]
New Chick-fil-A set to open in Mercedes
MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A new Chick-fil-A restaurant will soon open in Mercedes. The new restaurant at 8007 E Expressway 83, near the Rio Grande Valley Premium Outlets, will open its doors to customers Thursday, Dec. 1. Chick-fil-A also announced that Amanda Esquivel will be the franchise owner. “I’ve always been passionate about building great businesses and […]
Study: This Texas city is the best large college city in the country
Your college experience could vary based on the town you go to school in. That's why it is so important to make sure your school of choice is in a good college town.
Mission to host food distribution Wednesday
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley will be distributing groceries this week. A food distribution is planned for Wednesday, Nov. 30 at Leo Pena Placita Park in Mission. From 9 to 11 a.m. Nov. 30, Mission residents living within Mission city limits are encouraged to visit the event. Requirements […]
Texas auto dealer Charlie Clark’s Nana dies at age 99
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Mari Cruz Aurora Aguirre, known to the public as Texas auto dealer Charlie Clark’s beloved Nana, has died at age 99, the Charlie Clark Automotive Group announced. She was surrounded by her family and loved ones, according to a statement sent out by the company. Aguirre “made an indelible mark on who […]
Charlie Clark’s beloved ‘Nana’ dies at 99
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Rio Grande Valley’s most-known ‘Nana’ has passed away, Charlie Clark Nissan announced on Facebook. “It is with a heavy heart that we inform you of the passing of Mari Cruz Aurora Aguirre ‘Nana’,” a Facebook post from Charlie Clark Nissan said. “Nana won our hearts and became a symbol of […]
inforney.com
McAllen, TX Is One of the Best Cities for Veterans
This past Veterans Day, there were all the usual gestures of appreciation from the public, lawmakers, and companies who offer freebies to active and former members of the uniformed armed services. There are, however, far more substantive and perennial publicly funded services for the veterans who served their country. All...
valleybusinessreport.com
Angel Tree Program Returns With Giving Season
The Angel Tree Program, along with The Salvation Army’s iconic Red Kettle Campaign, is one of The Salvation Army’s best-known Christmas efforts. More than 100,000 children across Texas, enough to fill the Dallas Cowboys stadium, will experience the joy of opening presents on Christmas morning thanks to generous donors and the help of The Salvation Army.
utrgvrider.com
The beginning of a new chapter
More than 2,600 students are expected to cross the stage in multiple ceremonies at UTRGV’s Fall 2022 Commencement. The ceremonies will be held at 9 a.m., 1 and 5 p.m. Dec. 16 in the Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg and 4 p.m. Dec. 17 on the University Library lawn on the Brownsville campus.
Edinburg residents asked to not use water while city repairs main sewage line
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Edinburg is working to repair a damaged sewer line, according to a recent Facebook post. The repair is expected to take several hours to complete, a release from the city stated. In a post from the city, officials recommended that residents avoid running their washing machines, dishwashers, or […]
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
Brownsville native named Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol Chief
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — There’s a new chief in town, but she is s no stranger to the Valley. Originally from Brownsville, Chief Gloria Chavez now leads The Rio Grande Valley Sector, which has nine stations, two checkpoints, air and marine operations and an intelligence office. “This is...
Comments / 0