D.T. Fleming Beach Park ADA accessible project begins
LAHAINA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Maui County Officials announced that D.T. Fleming Beach Park and parking lot will undergo construction to install an ADA-accessible sidewalk from the beach park parking lot to the comfort station.
On Monday, Nov. 28, construction will begin on:
- Removal and replacement of existing asphalt concrete pavement and base of the existing ocean-side parking lot
- New parking lot striping
- Rebuilding of an ADA-compliant accessible route from the parking lot to the existing comfort station
- Installation of an ADA-compliant accessible curb ramp
- Low-impact drainage improvements
The beach will remain open during construction and expansion of the existing parking lot is not in the plans.
Officials asked the public to avoid the areas of construction while visiting the beach as the project is ongoing.
