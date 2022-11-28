Read full article on original website
cryptonewsz.com
New tokens Aptos (APT) and Snowfall Protocol (SNW) surge while Shiba Inu (SHIB) shows resilience!
Even as some fiat currencies are losing value against the US dollar amid gloomy economic forecasts, the cryptocurrency market has shown resilience after suffering one of the worst crashes in May this year. Many top-ranking cryptos like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Shiba Inu (SHIB) have managed to trade in a stable range for several weeks, while new tokens like Aptos (APT) and Snowfall Protocol (SNW) have surged quickly.
Inside the ruthless moves Binance's CEO made to bring Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX to its knees
Binance CEO Changpeng "CZ" Zhao agreed to buy Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX in a dramatic climax of the rivalry between the two billionaires. While some have talked about the rescue in terms of a bailout, it comes only after CZ weakened confidence in FTX's financial position. With Bankman-Fried's net worth crashing...
How a scoop by a little-known crypto site led to the fall of Sam Bankman-Fried and implosion of FTX
The staggering level of apparent deception staged by former crypto king Sam Bankman-Fried wasn't uncovered by government investigators or a major powerhouse financial news organization, such as The Wall Street Journal.
bitcoinist.com
Huobi Partners With Tron To Launch First National Token Dominica Coin (DMC)
Justin Sun, crypto mogul and founder of the Tron blockchain, has scored another coup. Sun announced a few hours ago that crypto exchange Huobi Global has teamed up with the Tron DAO and DMC Labs to jointly launch the world’s first national token, the Dominica Coin (DMC). Remarkably, the...
CNBC
Bitcoin Family is moving more than $1 million into decentralized exchanges after Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX disaster
The Bitcoin Family has relocated to Phuket, and they are in the process of moving $1 million in crypto to decentralized exchanges. Currently, the family keeps 73% of its crypto tokens in cold storage. Decentralized exchanges, or DEXs, allow users to retain custody of their coins. Confidence is quickly eroding...
bitcoinist.com
Survival Of The Fittest: What Does Cathie Wood’s Wild Prediction For Bitcoin’s Price Mean For Big Eyes Coin?
‘Crypto Winter’ is a phrase that doesn’t bring joy to crypto enthusiasts and investors. Especially this year, with two crypto crashes, the market lost avid investors and blockchain dignitaries. However, ARK’s Cathie Wood paints a different picture altogether. She has predicted that Bitcoin (BTC) will rise to $1M by 2030. Some people are refuting this prediction with various counterarguments. But if we go with Cathie’s past credentials, her words shall not be taken lightly.
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Adds Ethereum (ETH) DeFi NFT Token and Identity Verification Altcoin to Roadmap, Spurring Minor Rallies
San Francisco-based crypto exchange Coinbase is adding two altcoins to its listing roadmap. Coinbase announces that the governance token of decentralized finance (DeFi)-based non-fungible token (NFT) gaming protocol Aavegotchi (GHST) and the native token of cross-chain identity aggregator Litentry (LIT) are now on the roadmap. “Assets added to the roadmap...
Crypto investors are pulling bitcoin from exchanges at a rate of 106,000 per month, a near-record amount as FTX collapse shakes faith in central platforms
Bitcoin investors have pulled tokens from centralized exchanges at a record rate since the collapse of FTX, says Glassnode. The blockchain analytics firm said bitcoin outflows to self-custody hit a rate of 106,000 bitcoin per month. "The failure of FTX has created a very distinct change in #Bitcoin holder behaviour...
bitcoinist.com
Flasko (FLSK) Presales Booms Amidst Market Crash: Decentraland (MANA) and TamaDoge (TAMA) Investors to Jump Ship
2022 has been quite challenging for every crypto investor. Those not affected by the Celsius Meltdown were hit by the crypto winter and the more recent FTX crash, which resulted in a decline in investors’ portfolios. Though it is hard to spot good projects, there are some diamonds in the rough that are worth investing in.
bitcoinist.com
Is it Too Late To Buy Dogecoin? Here’s the opinion of some experts
Dogecoin was a path-breaker in 2021. It proved how community support and hype can drive the crypto movement. Things have been a little disappointing for the coin and the community this year, however. It has shed most of its value amid the series of crypto crashes. Does DOGE have what...
Benzinga
Ethereum Whale With 720,000 ETH In Bag Awakens Suddenly After 2-Year Slumber
An Ethereum ETH/USD whale holding 720,000 ETH, worth $817 million, has awakened after two years of dormancy. What Happened: According to on-chain analytics firm Lookonchain, the whale had 9 wallets before, each holding 80,000 ETH, and now has 8 wallets, each holding 90,000 ETH. This comes as whales moved around...
NEWSBTC
Solana (SOL) and Dogecoin (DOGE) Will Not Recover from the FTX Crash Soon, The Hideaways (HDWY) Extends 100% Bonus Offer
Analysts say Solana (SOL) and Dogecoin (DOGE) traders should start looking for new options as the two coins will not recover soon. This happened at the same time when most of the biggest crypto posted gains and analysts declares The Hideaways (HDWY) as the new 50x coin of 2023. Solana...
bitcoinist.com
Is Crypto Dead? Here’s Why Crypto Prices Have Dumped
Crypto has shed a lot of weight over the last few months, and it is down to an $836.21B economy now. The Luna crash and the FTX bankruptcy aggravated the situation, draining investor confidence in crypto assets. Is crypto dead?. In this article, we discuss the top reasons why the...
bitcoinist.com
Best Bitcoin Casino Sites With Fast Payouts In 2022
Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies in the US are highly popular these days, so it’s only natural you’d like to gamble to have some fun and earn a little extra money here and there. There are more Bitcoin and crypto casinos out there than you’d imagine, so it can...
thecoinrise.com
REN Token Skyrockets Following Binance Acquisition Rumors
The REN token, utilized within the Ren multichain technology, soared 32 percent which is seen as a result of the speculation that cryptocurrency exchange Binance was considering buying the REN project. Ren had gotten quarterly money from bankrupt Alameda Research since early 2021. Nonetheless, Alameda’s failure has left it without...
