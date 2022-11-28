‘Crypto Winter’ is a phrase that doesn’t bring joy to crypto enthusiasts and investors. Especially this year, with two crypto crashes, the market lost avid investors and blockchain dignitaries. However, ARK’s Cathie Wood paints a different picture altogether. She has predicted that Bitcoin (BTC) will rise to $1M by 2030. Some people are refuting this prediction with various counterarguments. But if we go with Cathie’s past credentials, her words shall not be taken lightly.

