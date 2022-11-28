Read full article on original website
Ripple Releases AMM DevNet, Unlocks Huge DeFi And XRP Liquidity Potential
Ripple has announced that it has implemented the long-awaited automated market maker (AMM) feature in a devnet yesterday. Earlier this year, the RippleX team proposed the technical specification for XLS-30d. This is a protocol-native AMM that is integrated into the order book-based DEX on the XRP Ledger. Developers can now...
NEWSBTC
Can Big Eyes Coin And ApeCoin Contribute To The Revival Of NFT Marketplaces?
NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, are frequently constructed using the same programming language as cryptocurrencies. They cannot be replaced or exchanged in the same way that other cryptographic assets may. NFTs have recently developed as one of the most important digital assets online, expanding into social networking sites and the entertainment industry. You’ve undoubtedly come across an NFT while surfing the web.
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Whales Front Run A Major Price Move, On-Chain Data Suggests
The Ethereum price is up 4.3% in the last 24 hours, following the general market sentiment of the crypto market. In anticipation of today’s speech by US Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell at the Brookings Institution, crypto bulls seem to be anticipating possible dovish comments. At press time, Ether...
A Look at the Laqira Protocol: An NFT and Metaverse Platform
Laqira Protocol is a blockchain-based platform aiming to create an ecosystem that covers multiple crypto and blockchain services. First, let's look at the platform and how it works. What is Laqira?. Laqira Protocol is a platform that aims to build a metaverse network comprising various decentralized applications (dapps). The ecosystem...
NEWSBTC
Metaforest appeared to bring web3 technology to web2 projects
The company develops its products based on 3 ideas. This is the backbone of metaforest ideas that we aim to spread, giving handy tools to implement web3 gaming solutions to different companies. A bit of research:. According to McKinsey & Company study, people plan to spend up to 4 hours...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin At $1,000: Looking Back At Nine Years Of Bull Run
If the first part of the above headline about Bitcoin price had your heart pumping, it might be time to reduce the amount of leverage you are using. No, we aren’t calling for BTC to reach a target of $1,000 – we are instead looking back and celebrating the nine-year anniversary of the first time Bitcoin breached above $1,000.
9to5Mac
Jamf announces new AWS Verified Access feature for increased IT security
Today, Jamf announced a new integration with Amazon Web Services that will help users of AWS and Jamf strengthen their security posture. AWS Verified Access enables customers to define policies or criteria in Jamf that must be met before allowing end users and their respective devices access to internal services on AWS. Now, with the AWS Verified Access feature, organizations using Jamf can verify that devices are managed and meet an acceptable risk threshold before providing access to critical internal services.
NEWSBTC
Litecoin Whale Withdraws $65.5M In LTC From Binance, Bullish Sign?
Data shows a Litecoin whale has withdrawn $65.5 million in LTC from the crypto exchange Binance, a sign that may prove to be bullish for the price of the coin. A Litecoin Whale Has Taken Out 835.8k LTC From Binance. As per data from the crypto transaction tracker service Whale...
thefastmode.com
Vodafone NZ Becomes Microsoft Azure's Peering Service Partner
Vodafone New Zealand announced it has recently become a Microsoft Azure Peering Service partner. Microsoft Azure Peering Service provides direct access between Vodafone and Microsoft’s networks – providing users with diverse and highly available connectivity to Microsoft services at more locations, reducing latency and eliminating congestion. By leveraging Vodafone’s connectivity and professional services capabilities as well as Microsoft’s focus on cloud services, Vodafone aims to help organizations across Aotearoa enable a truly modern ICT experience from anywhere.
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Seen Dropping To $10,000, This Asset Management Co-Founder Predicts
Bitcoin returned to the bottom of its current range and might see further downside pressure in the coming days. The cryptocurrency is still recovering from the collapse of FTX, the former second major crypto exchange in the world, and the contagion unleashed in the sector. As of this writing, Bitcoin...
Thales Addresses Inclusivity With Its ‘Voice Payment Card’
PARIS LA DÉFENSE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 1, 2022-- Today, most banking services are not adapted for people with disabilities. 90% of visually impaired people have once in their life faced fraud or encountered a mistake at a point of sales. This statistic prompted Thales to develop a solution which offers trust and autonomy to people with impaired vision in their daily payment experiences. This unique innovation that vocalises each step of a transaction, is now certified by Visa and Mastercard. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221130005006/en/ Thales addresses inclusivity with its ‘Voice Payment Card’; a payment innovation that brings autonomy and convenience to visually impaired people. (Photo: Thales)
NEWSBTC
Oryen Network Early Backers FOMO after 200% Price Surge during ICO – Can ORY reach the heights of COMP, SHIB, or TAMA?
The crypto market remains largely speculative, with investors trying to find the trendiest or most profitable project. Amid this crypto bloodbath caused by collapsing FTX exchange, many investors have struggled to find such profit-making projects. Besides, their portfolios may have shrunk significantly as most tokens lost value. On the flip...
thedefiant.io
OpenSea Launches On BNB Chain
As the nascent NFT field struggles with low trading volumes, the leading marketplace is expanding onto new blockchains. OpenSea, which processed over $5M of daily volume in November, launched on Binance’s BNB Chain on Nov. 29. This means that users will be able to trade BNB-native NFTs on OpenSea.
NEWSBTC
Early Backers gained 200% already amid the ongoing Oryen Presale – Buy ORY together with Tamadoge, Dogecoin, and Decentraland
Oryen’s earliest investors enjoy 200% gains as the token’s skyrocketing ICO continues. The project is listed among 2022’s best altcoins and has excited investors for its remarkable performance amid a crypto downturn. While other cryptos plunged over 50%, even up to 90% for FTX, Oryen’s $ORY gained...
NEWSBTC
Polkadot Reflects Accumulation – How Long Will It Trade Sideways?
Polkadot price seems to be returning on its feet, courtesy of recent developments. DOT’s network released its newest update, highlighting some core developments that could pave a path for its foundational roadmap for 2023. Polkadot has plans to delve deeper into smart contract development through its project Substrate. This...
coingeek.com
South Korea seeks improved digital economy with blockchain-based online voting
South Korea has unveiled plans to establish an online voting system using blockchain as part of its plans to be a leader in the industry. The announcement from the Ministry of Science and ICT tilted to blockchain for the online voting system because of its inherent characteristics of transparency and immutability. The Ministry noted that eliminating third parties and intermediaries would improve the electioneering process in the country.
NEWSBTC
Oryen Network Presale making Waves within Cardano. Fantom and Uniswap Communities after 200% surge
Amid the latest crypto meltdown caused by the collapse of FTX, many investors have opted out of the market after absorbing mega losses. Loss-making communities have turned to the best-performing projects in a bid to rebuild their portfolios. One project receiving the most attention from these communities is Oryen. The...
thefastmode.com
Kontron, Napatech Partner on Optimized Platform for Hosting 5G User Plane Function
Kontron, a leading global provider of IoT/Embedded Computing Technology (ECT) and of cloud and carrier-class integrated infrastructure platforms, and Napatech announced their collaboration on an optimized platform for hosting the 5G User Plane Function as part of packet core deployments in telco edge data centers and private networks. Unlike in...
TechCrunch
Cameroonian crypto and savings platform Ejara raises $8M, led by Anthemis and Dragonfly
London-based venture capital firm Anthemis co-led the growth round alongside crypto-focused fund Dragonfly Capital. Anthemis is a follow-on investor in Ejara, having also led the fintech’s $2 million seed round announced last October. Participating VC firms in this new financing include other follow-on investors Mercy Corps Ventures, Coinshares Ventures...
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Loses Demand Zone Again As Bears Dominate – Is $700 Realistic For Investors?
Price remains weak as bears battle bulls; so much uncertainty in the market. ETH price gets rejected from a low of $1,220 on the high timeframe. The price of Ethereum (ETH) trading below $1,200 continues as the price faced rejection, breaking and trending higher to a region of $1,300 after showing from price action bouncing off from its weekly low of $1,080.
