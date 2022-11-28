PARIS LA DÉFENSE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 1, 2022-- Today, most banking services are not adapted for people with disabilities. 90% of visually impaired people have once in their life faced fraud or encountered a mistake at a point of sales. This statistic prompted Thales to develop a solution which offers trust and autonomy to people with impaired vision in their daily payment experiences. This unique innovation that vocalises each step of a transaction, is now certified by Visa and Mastercard. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221130005006/en/ Thales addresses inclusivity with its ‘Voice Payment Card’; a payment innovation that brings autonomy and convenience to visually impaired people. (Photo: Thales)

