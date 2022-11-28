Read full article on original website
Carscoops
Jeep’s China Bankruptcy May Signal Troubles For Other Foreign Automakers
October 31st, 2022, was a spooky day for the automotive industry, but not just because of Halloween. That was the day that Stellantis announced that the GAC-FCA joint venture, responsible for building and selling Jeeps in China, had filed for bankruptcy. The announcement came mere months after Stellantis increased its...
Vietnam's VinFast SUVs Are Officially On Their Way To The US
At the 2022 Los Angeles Auto Show, Vietnamese automaker VinFast told CarBuzz it would officially start selling cars in the United States. VinFast will follow through on that promise, as the first batch of vehicles is currently on a ship heading toward a port in California. The first 999 units of the 2023 VinFast VF 8 electric crossover were loaded onto the Silver Queen charter ship and will arrive in the US 20 days after leaving the MPC Port in Haiphong, Vietnam.
Car companies want to make billions by charging monthly fees for features like heated seats, but buyers won't pay up
How would you feel about paying $10, $20, or $100 per month to access features already built into your car? Some buyers are calling foul.
Which 2023 Toyota SUV Gets the Best Gas Mileage?
Gas mileage is becoming more prevalent. This 2023 Toyota SUV gets the best gas mileage. The post Which 2023 Toyota SUV Gets the Best Gas Mileage? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The 2023 Toyota RAV4 XLE Premium: The best Small SUV for 2023?
The 2023 Toyota RAV4 XLE Premium could be the best small SUV for 2023. Find out why it's a steal here. The post The 2023 Toyota RAV4 XLE Premium: The best Small SUV for 2023? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
torquenews.com
JD Power Says Jeep Wagoneer Will Hold its Value the Best Among Large SUVS
JD Power is out with its Best Residual Value Awards and the Jeep Wagoneer tops the field of big luxury SUVs. The new rating is a big deal in the highly competitive big SUV market. J.D. Power says the recently re-introduced Jeep Wagoneer is the best Large SUV when it...
Best Used Toyota Prius Model Years According to CarComplaints
Per GoodCarBadCar, there are five used Toyota hybrid car model years that stood out and four years to avoid. The post Best Used Toyota Prius Model Years According to CarComplaints appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
fordauthority.com
Majority Of Ford Mustang Mach-E Buyers Are New To Brand, EVs
As Ford Authority reported earlier today, the Ford Mustang Mach-E recently achieved a milestone after 150,000 units of the EV crossover have rolled off the assembly line at the Cuautitlán Assembly plant in Mexico. This notable achievement is even more important in the grand scheme of things, as Ford aims to build 600,000 EVs annually across the globe by the end of 2023, a number that will swell to two million by 2026 following a two billion dollar investment. However, there are some more interesting tidbits of information related to the Mach-E that clearly show its importance to the Ford brand in general.
Elon Musk 'confident' in Neuralink microchip device, expects to begin human trials in six months
Elon Musk says Neuralink, whose goal is to create brain microchips for people without the ability to communicate or move, will be ready to begin human clinical trials in six months.
nCino (NCNO) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript
NCNO earnings call for the period ending September 30, 2022.
dallasexpress.com
Ford Recalls over 634,000 SUVs Worldwide
Ford is recalling over 634,000 SUVs worldwide due to increased fire risk from fuel injectors that may be cracked. When the engine runs, the potential cracks can allow fuel or fuel vapors to accumulate on or near hot surfaces and potentially ignite a fire underneath the hood. Ford Motor Company...
