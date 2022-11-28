ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Carscoops

Jeep’s China Bankruptcy May Signal Troubles For Other Foreign Automakers

October 31st, 2022, was a spooky day for the automotive industry, but not just because of Halloween. That was the day that Stellantis announced that the GAC-FCA joint venture, responsible for building and selling Jeeps in China, had filed for bankruptcy. The announcement came mere months after Stellantis increased its...
CarBuzz.com

Vietnam's VinFast SUVs Are Officially On Their Way To The US

At the 2022 Los Angeles Auto Show, Vietnamese automaker VinFast told CarBuzz it would officially start selling cars in the United States. VinFast will follow through on that promise, as the first batch of vehicles is currently on a ship heading toward a port in California. The first 999 units of the 2023 VinFast VF 8 electric crossover were loaded onto the Silver Queen charter ship and will arrive in the US 20 days after leaving the MPC Port in Haiphong, Vietnam.
CALIFORNIA STATE
fordauthority.com

Majority Of Ford Mustang Mach-E Buyers Are New To Brand, EVs

As Ford Authority reported earlier today, the Ford Mustang Mach-E recently achieved a milestone after 150,000 units of the EV crossover have rolled off the assembly line at the Cuautitlán Assembly plant in Mexico. This notable achievement is even more important in the grand scheme of things, as Ford aims to build 600,000 EVs annually across the globe by the end of 2023, a number that will swell to two million by 2026 following a two billion dollar investment. However, there are some more interesting tidbits of information related to the Mach-E that clearly show its importance to the Ford brand in general.
NEW JERSEY STATE
dallasexpress.com

Ford Recalls over 634,000 SUVs Worldwide

Ford is recalling over 634,000 SUVs worldwide due to increased fire risk from fuel injectors that may be cracked. When the engine runs, the potential cracks can allow fuel or fuel vapors to accumulate on or near hot surfaces and potentially ignite a fire underneath the hood. Ford Motor Company...

