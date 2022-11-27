ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

tulsapeople.com

True to his roots: Tulsan Ryan Humphrey makes the Sooners’ coaching roster

Since Ryan Humphrey was named a McDonald’s High School All-American at Booker T. Washington High School in 1997, basketball has taken him around the world, including stops at Oklahoma and Notre Dame. His 12-year professional playing career took him to the NBA, back to Tulsa and abroad. In 2014,...
TULSA, OK
pistolsfiringblog.com

Oklahoma State Offers Tulsa’s Leading Tackler Justin Wright

It didn’t take long for the Cowboys’ staff to extend an offer to Tulsa’s leading tackler. Within two hours of Justin Wright announcing he would enter the transfer portal, the linebacker tweeted that he has received an offer from Oklahoma State. Wright led the Golden Hurricane with 101 total tackles and 10.5 tackles for loss this season.
STILLWATER, OK
tulsahurricane.com

Four Tulsa Football Players Earn All-Conference Honors

IRVING, Texas –– Four University of Tulsa football student-athletes earned American Athletic Conference honors, it was announced today by the league office. Receiver Keylon Stokes earned first-team accolades, while Tulsa defenders Justin Wright and Anthony Goodlow were second-team selections and Tyon Davis received honorable mention merits. Stokes earned...
TULSA, OK
tulsahurricane.com

Watch Eric Konkol Press Conference

TULSA, Okla. –– Watch the Eric Konkol press conference as the head coach previews the next iteration of the Mayor's Cup when Tulsa takes on Oral Roberts. The two teams will face-off this Saturday at 2 p.m. in the Donald W. Reynolds Center. Fans can purchase tickets for...
TULSA, OK
tulsahurricane.com

Tulsa vs. Duquesne Preview

Thursday, December 1, 2022 ~ 5:00 pm Central ~ UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse ~ Pittsburgh, Pa. Radio: TU's games can be heard on 93.5 FM The Jet and free on the iHeart Radio App. Brandon Hart calls play-by-play. Live Audio: Listen Here. Live Video: The Tulsa-Duquesne game will be broadcast on...
TULSA, OK
tulsahurricane.com

Tulsa’s Kayley Cassaday Named AAC First Team All-Conference

IRVING, Texas — Senior outside hitter Kayley Cassaday was named to the American Athletic Conference First Team All-Conference, the league announced this morning. It's the second consecutive all-conference first team honors for the senior from Overland Park, Kan. Cassaday, a five-time selection to The American's Weekly Honor Roll in...
TULSA, OK
pistolsfiringblog.com

OSU Announces New $55 Million, Multi-Year Stadium Upgrades Plan

Oklahoma State on Tuesday announced a multi-year, $55 million plan to upgrade Boone Pickens Stadium that will begin immediately and run during winter, spring and summer months so as not to interfere with OSU’s home schedules. The plan will start first with a focus on the north side of BPS for the first year.
STILLWATER, OK
KOKI FOX 23

High 5 Entertainment moving in near Jenks Riverwalk Crossing

JENKS, Okla. — High 5 Entertainment is bringing 24 lanes of bowling, a two-story laser tag arena and axe throwing all to Jenks as part of the Oklahoma Aquarium development. The entertainment venue has previously only had locations in Austin, Texas. “We are excited to welcome them as the...
JENKS, OK
KOKI FOX 23

OKC car custom design company hired for ‘Tulsa King’

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — It looks more like a crime scene, rather than a scene from a television series. “I thought it was a scam, because we have never done any work for a film industry before, and we talked about what they needed done and it was a challenge, and they needed work done in such a short notice,” said Owner of Superior Customs Daniel Barraza.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Man stabbed in neck while sleeping at west Tulsa motel

TULSA, Okla. — A man is in critical condition after he was stabbed in the neck while sleeping inside a west Tulsa motel room Monday night, according to Tulsa police. Police said Eryck Pippin admitted he stabbed the man just before midnight at a Budget Inn near Interstate 44 and U.S. Highway 75. Police said Pippin is the victim’s significant other.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Mixed Income Housing Location, Grocery Store Coming To Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. - Envision Comanche is a $190-million multi-year investment that will transform an area of Tulsa. The project will add mixed-income housing while also enhancing the area along 36th street north with a new wilderness area and grocery store. Meagan Farley with Dewberry Architects joined News On 6 along with Eric Solovan of Tulsa Housing Authority to explain what this project means for Tulsa.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Body found in Skiatook near Zink Ranch

SKIATOOK, Okla. — Osage County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a body was found on pastureland near Wildcat Hill Road, a map shows this is near Zink Ranch, in Skiatook on Monday. The body was identified as Corey Dell Sequichie, 50, and he was not believed to be from the...
SKIATOOK, OK

