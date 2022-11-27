Read full article on original website
tulsapeople.com
True to his roots: Tulsan Ryan Humphrey makes the Sooners’ coaching roster
Since Ryan Humphrey was named a McDonald’s High School All-American at Booker T. Washington High School in 1997, basketball has taken him around the world, including stops at Oklahoma and Notre Dame. His 12-year professional playing career took him to the NBA, back to Tulsa and abroad. In 2014,...
pistolsfiringblog.com
Oklahoma State Offers Tulsa’s Leading Tackler Justin Wright
It didn’t take long for the Cowboys’ staff to extend an offer to Tulsa’s leading tackler. Within two hours of Justin Wright announcing he would enter the transfer portal, the linebacker tweeted that he has received an offer from Oklahoma State. Wright led the Golden Hurricane with 101 total tackles and 10.5 tackles for loss this season.
tulsahurricane.com
Four Tulsa Football Players Earn All-Conference Honors
IRVING, Texas –– Four University of Tulsa football student-athletes earned American Athletic Conference honors, it was announced today by the league office. Receiver Keylon Stokes earned first-team accolades, while Tulsa defenders Justin Wright and Anthony Goodlow were second-team selections and Tyon Davis received honorable mention merits. Stokes earned...
tulsahurricane.com
Tulsa Cross Country’s Chloe Hershenow and Cormac Dalton named The American Runners of the Year
IRVING, TEXAS –– The University of Tulsa's Cormac Dalton and Chloe Hershenow claimed the men and women's American Athletic Conference Runner of the Year awards, the league announced today. Dalton is the third Golden Hurricane men's runner in a row to receive the award, while Hershenow is the...
tulsahurricane.com
Watch Eric Konkol Press Conference
TULSA, Okla. –– Watch the Eric Konkol press conference as the head coach previews the next iteration of the Mayor's Cup when Tulsa takes on Oral Roberts. The two teams will face-off this Saturday at 2 p.m. in the Donald W. Reynolds Center. Fans can purchase tickets for...
Longhorns WR Coach Brennan Marion Interviewing for Head Coaching Job
The Texas Longhorns star wide receiver coach has been connected with the head coaching vacancy with the Tulsa Golden Hurricane
Oklahoma's Connection To Tragic Piece Of Baseball History
In the storied history of Major League Baseball, only one player has ever died because of an on-field incident. In 1920, Cleveland's Ray Chapman was killed by a pitch thrown by Yankee Carl Mays. A Tulsa man wrote a book on the incident and it's been turned into a documentary, which is now streaming.
tulsahurricane.com
Tulsa vs. Duquesne Preview
Thursday, December 1, 2022 ~ 5:00 pm Central ~ UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse ~ Pittsburgh, Pa. Radio: TU's games can be heard on 93.5 FM The Jet and free on the iHeart Radio App. Brandon Hart calls play-by-play. Live Audio: Listen Here. Live Video: The Tulsa-Duquesne game will be broadcast on...
tulsahurricane.com
Tulsa’s Kayley Cassaday Named AAC First Team All-Conference
IRVING, Texas — Senior outside hitter Kayley Cassaday was named to the American Athletic Conference First Team All-Conference, the league announced this morning. It's the second consecutive all-conference first team honors for the senior from Overland Park, Kan. Cassaday, a five-time selection to The American's Weekly Honor Roll in...
pokesreport.com
Oklahoma State Makes Top 5 for Four-Star Corner MarJayvious Moss
STILLWATER – Oklahoma State is still in the mix to land one of the top 2023 prospects out of Louisiana as four-star corner MarJayvious Moss included the Pokes in his top 5. Also included in the top 5 list is Memphis, Minnesota, Mississippi State and UTSA. Moss is a...
pistolsfiringblog.com
OSU Announces New $55 Million, Multi-Year Stadium Upgrades Plan
Oklahoma State on Tuesday announced a multi-year, $55 million plan to upgrade Boone Pickens Stadium that will begin immediately and run during winter, spring and summer months so as not to interfere with OSU’s home schedules. The plan will start first with a focus on the north side of BPS for the first year.
KOKI FOX 23
High 5 Entertainment moving in near Jenks Riverwalk Crossing
JENKS, Okla. — High 5 Entertainment is bringing 24 lanes of bowling, a two-story laser tag arena and axe throwing all to Jenks as part of the Oklahoma Aquarium development. The entertainment venue has previously only had locations in Austin, Texas. “We are excited to welcome them as the...
KFC’s Funnel Cake Fries coming to 1 Oklahoma location
Tested in Kansas City, KFC expands Funnel Cake Fries to dozens of locations in St. Louis as well as parts of Nebraska, Arkansas, and Oklahoma.
KTUL
Oklahoma Lt. Gov. Pinnell, Oklahoma Aquarium expected to make major announcement
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Lieutenant Governor Matt Pinnell and Oklahoma Aquarium leadership are expected to make a major announcement during a press conference Tuesday morning. The event will happen at 10:30 a.m. at the aquarium in Jenks. This is a developing story.
Experience A Drive On Oklahoma’s Lawless Autobahn Highway
There is a running joke that Oklahoma drivers take things a little on the slow side. While it may be true in most parts of the state, there is one stretch of highway that far exceeds any idea of safe or responsible travel. It is considered Oklahoma's lawless Autobahn highway.
Visit This Oklahoma Town on Route 66 for an Unforgettable Christmas Experience
If you're looking to get into the Christmas spirit hit the Mother Road for an unforgettable holiday season. This small town in Oklahoma on historic Route 66 is the place to be if you're looking for comfort and joy. This is a lot more than a holiday happening, the entire...
KOKI FOX 23
OKC car custom design company hired for ‘Tulsa King’
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — It looks more like a crime scene, rather than a scene from a television series. “I thought it was a scam, because we have never done any work for a film industry before, and we talked about what they needed done and it was a challenge, and they needed work done in such a short notice,” said Owner of Superior Customs Daniel Barraza.
KOKI FOX 23
Man stabbed in neck while sleeping at west Tulsa motel
TULSA, Okla. — A man is in critical condition after he was stabbed in the neck while sleeping inside a west Tulsa motel room Monday night, according to Tulsa police. Police said Eryck Pippin admitted he stabbed the man just before midnight at a Budget Inn near Interstate 44 and U.S. Highway 75. Police said Pippin is the victim’s significant other.
News On 6
Mixed Income Housing Location, Grocery Store Coming To Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. - Envision Comanche is a $190-million multi-year investment that will transform an area of Tulsa. The project will add mixed-income housing while also enhancing the area along 36th street north with a new wilderness area and grocery store. Meagan Farley with Dewberry Architects joined News On 6 along with Eric Solovan of Tulsa Housing Authority to explain what this project means for Tulsa.
KOKI FOX 23
Body found in Skiatook near Zink Ranch
SKIATOOK, Okla. — Osage County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a body was found on pastureland near Wildcat Hill Road, a map shows this is near Zink Ranch, in Skiatook on Monday. The body was identified as Corey Dell Sequichie, 50, and he was not believed to be from the...
