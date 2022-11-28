Read full article on original website
Related
France 24
Somali forces end deadly hours-long siege in hotel by Al Shabaab
Somali security forces have ended a deadly hours-long siege by Al Shabaab militants who stormed a popular hotel in the capital Mogadishu overnight, the national police spokesman said on Monday, adding that eight people had been killed in the attack. "The clearance operation in the Villa Rose hotel has ended,...
Somalia questions foreign 'hostages' found near Al-Shabaab territory
Somali police launched an investigation Sunday after 20 foreigners were discovered near territory controlled by the Al-Shabaab militant group claiming to be fishermen who had been held hostage for years. In 2020, three Iranian fishermen believed to be the last hostages held by Somali pirates were freed after five years of captivity. nur/np/jj
Gunfire echoes around Mogadishu after al-Shabab fighters storm hotel
Gunfire was heard on Monday from the vicinity of a besieged hotel in the Somali capital that was attacked on the weekend by al-Shabab militants, police said.Nov. 28, 2022.
BBC
Fighting al-Shabab: Rare access to Somalia's US-funded 'lightning' brigade
It is just after five in the morning, and three pickup trucks - each bristling, like porcupines, with a dozen heavily armed soldiers - are tearing along a winding, sandy track in the dawn-grey wilderness of central Somalia. The driver of the middle car, hunched forward over his wheel, changes...
The largest war in the world: Hundreds of thousands killed in Ethiopia's Tigray conflict
Tigray, Eritrea and Ethiopia's 2-year-long civil war has killed more people than the war in Ukraine, yet nobody's talking about it.
France 24
Motorcycle-borne gunmen kill nine in protest-hit Iran
A protester was killed in Bukan on Thursday, the Oslo-based Hengaw rights group said, after reporting at least 10 slain in running street battles in western Iran on Wednesday. The motorbike attacks occurred as protests over the September 16 death in custody of Mahsa Amini, after her arrest for allegedly flouting Iran's strict dress code for women, intensified on the third anniversary of bloody crackdown on unrest over fuel price hikes.
BBC
Afghanistan: Taliban leader orders Sharia law punishments
Taliban leader Haibatullah Akhundzada has ordered Afghan judges to impose punishments for certain crimes that may include public amputations and stoning. His spokesman said offences such as robbery, kidnapping and sedition must be punished in line with the group's interpretation of Islamic Sharia law. When in power in the 1990s,...
TMZ.com
Man Reportedly Shot, Killed By Iranian Security Forces For Celebrating World Cup Loss
A 27-year-old Iranian man was reportedly killed by state security forces Tuesday night after he was shot in the head for honking a horn in celebration of Iran's defeat in the World Cup. According to multiple reports, including from the Iran Human Rights NGO, Mehran Samak was killed by government...
Three dead and over 20 wounded as suicide bomber targets polio workers in Pakistan
A suicide bomb blast in Pakistan targeting a police patrol in the southwestern city of Quetta killed three people and left more than 20 wounded, said the officials.The Pakistani Taliban or Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) group claimed responsibility for the attack, saying it was carried out to avenge the killing of their former spokesperson, Abdul Wali.A truck was carrying police officers to provide protection to polio workers for a nationwide vaccination drive launched this week.Prime minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the attack and directed authorities to initiate an investigation.“Eliminating polio virus from the country is amongst the top priorities of the government...
The Jewish Press
US Denies Attack on Iranian Oil and Weapons Convoy near Al Bukamal, Eastern Syria
The US military told reporters in Iraq it was not involved in a raid on a pro-Iran militia convoy in eastern Syria near the border with Iraq that killed an estimated 15 members of a pro-Iranian militia overnight Wednesday. The airstrike hit a convoy of “fuel tankers and trucks loaded with weapons,” in the Al Bukamal area of the border, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported.
Fourteen people publicly lashed by Taliban in soccer stadium
Fourteen people were publicly lashed by the Taliban in a soccer stadium in another apparent sign that the group is returning to its old ways of rule.
The Jewish Press
Army Radio Suspends Reporter Who Blamed Ben Gvir for Jerusalem Terror Attacks
Hadas Shtaif, Army radio’s police correspondent, was pulled out of Wednesday’s coverage of the Jerusalem bombings after tweeting: “We started the morning with two terrorist attacks in Jerusalem. Explosives seem to be coming back into the scene in addition to knives, stones, and shooting. Escalation. The forecast? Chain attacks. The presumed internal security minister, regarding your announcement this morning? The police officers and Border Guard fighters who will be harmed will be on you…”
The Jewish Press
Former Jordanian Ambassador: Iran Saturating my Country with Drugs, Creating a Militia
Last July, King Abdullah II of Jordan protested attacks on Jordan’s border with Syria by “militias linked to Iran,” and deadly clashes with drug smugglers. The king told the newspaper al-Rai that Jordan faces “regular attacks on its borders by militias linked to Iran.”. “Jordan, like...
Taliban official says women are now banned from Afghanistan's gyms
A Taliban official says women are banned from using gyms in Afghanistan.
U.S. Navy seizes 70 tons of Iranian missile fuel from ship bound to Yemen
The Navy said the amount of ammonium perchlorate discovered could fuel more than a dozen medium-range ballistic missiles, the same weapons Yemen's Iranian-backed Houthi rebels have used to target both forces allied to the country's internationally recognized government and the Saudi-led coalition that supports them.
The Jewish Press
Arabs Attack Israeli Drivers with Firebombs on Jerusalem-Gush Etzion Highway
Palestinian Authority terrorists attacked multiple Israeli motorists Tuesday night as they traveled the Jerusalem-Gush Etzion Highway (Route 60). The attackers hurled six Molotov cocktails (firebombs) at Israeli vehicles traveling the Husan bypass road between the El Khader intersection and the Tunnel checkpoint at the southern entrance to Jerusalem, in the direction of Beitar Illit.
Iran blames Israel after bomb kills Revolutionary Guard colonel in Syria
An improvised bomb has killed an Iranian colonel from the aerospace division of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps near Syria’s capital, Damascus, Iranian media reported, blaming Israel for the attack. The Islamic republic regularly calls for the destruction of the Jewish state, which in turn sees Iran, with its...
The Jewish Press
Iran Blames Israel, Vows Revenge After IRGC Officer Killed in Syria
Iran has vowed to take revenge against Israel in response to the death in Syria of Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Colonel Davoud Jafari, a military adviser from the IRGC’s aerospace division. Iran claimed Wednesday in a statement that Jafari was “martyred by the Zionist agents with a roadside...
ABC News
Report: Explosion near Syrian capital kills Iranian colonel
BEIRUT -- An explosion in Syria has killed an official with Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, the force said on its website Wednesday, blaming Israel for the killing. The force identified the officer killed as Col. Davoud Jafari, who it said was working for the Guard's aerospace division. The statement warned that Israel will answer for what it called the “crime.”
16-year-old student dead after 2 explosions rock Jerusalem
Two explosions shook Jerusalem early Wednesday, killing one person and injuring more than dozen, Israeli police said.
Comments / 0