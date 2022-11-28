ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Watch Pacers-Lakers Game On Monday

By Brett Siegel
FastBreak on FanNation
 2 days ago

The Indiana Pacers (11-8) and Los Angeles Lakers (7-11) will play each other on Monday night in Los Angeles. Here’s how to watch, with gametime and TV information, lineups, bios, plus other key information pertaining to both teams.

Looking to keep things rolling in the right direction, the Los Angeles Lakers will be hosting the Indiana Pacers on Monday night in Los Angeles.

After beginning the season 2-10, the Lakers have quickly won five of their last six games and have been getting a ton of production from Anthony Davis, who really stepped up in LeBron James’ absence due to an adductor injury.

LeBron is now back for Los Angeles, but Davis missed the team’s previous game on Saturday due to a calf injury. His status for this game against Indiana is still up-in-the-air.

While the Lakers have been on a small hot streak, they have not picked up any quality looking wins, as they most recently beat the Detroit Pistons , the Brooklyn Nets and the San Antonio Spurs three times. Beating Indiana would definitely be a decent win that they could use to keep the momentum they have found.

Losing to the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday night, the Pacers will be looking to get back on track during the second-leg of a back-to-back.

Tyrese Haliburton has been sensational this season at the point guard position for the Pacers and he is making a very strong argument to be a first-time All-Star this year, as Haliburton currently leads the league in assists.

Having a balanced scoring attack and having an athletic rookie in Bennedict Mathurin as a key scoring weapon off-the-bench, Indiana has been a pleasant surprise early on this season given how well they have played.

Will Indiana get their seventh win in their last nine games or will Los Angeles hold strong again, picking up their sixth win in their last seven games?

Here is how to watch Monday night’s game with gametimes and TV, lineups, bios and other must-know details.

How to watch Pacers vs. Lakers

  • WHO: Indiana Pacers (11-8) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (7-11)
  • WHEN: 10:30 p.m. ET, Monday, November 28, 2022
  • WHERE: crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Stream: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE

Key Stats & Facts For Pacers vs. Lakers

  • The Indiana Pacers are coming off of a 114-100 loss on the road against the Los Angeles Clippers.
  • The Los Angeles Lakers are coming off of a 143-138 win on the road against the San Antonio Spurs.
  • Lakers’ LeBron James is 1,017 career points away from passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for first on the NBA’s all-time scoring list.
  • The Pacers currently rank third in the league in assists per game (28.0) in large part thanks to Tyrese Haliburton, who leads the league in assists with 11.1 assists per game.
  • Los Angeles and Indiana split their two regular season meetings a year ago with both teams picking up a road win against one another.

Last Matchup:

January 19, 2022 - Pacers 111, Lakers 104

Before they ended up being traded from the Pacers a season ago, Caris LeVert and Domantas Sabonis combined for 50 points to defeat the Lakers in Los Angeles. For the Lakers, Anthony Davis was out and as a result, LeBron James led the way with 30 points, 12 rebounds and 5 assists. The Pacers outrebounded the Lakers 48-40 in this game and they outscored the Lakers 62-46 in the paint.

Latest Injury News:

Pacers: Daniel Theis (knee) - OUT, Andrew Nembhard (knee) - OUT, Chris Duarte (ankle) - OUT

Lakers: Patrick Beverley (suspension) - OUT, Anthony Davis (calf) - QUESTIONABLE, LeBron James (adductor) - PROBABLE

Projected Starters:

PROJECTED PACERS STARTERS:

  • G Tyrese Haliburton , 6-5 guard: 19.1 points, 11.1 assists
  • G Buddy Hield , 6-4 guard: 17.7 points, 4.7 rebounds
  • F Aaron Nesmith , 6-5 forward: 7.4points, 3.1 rebounds
  • F Jalen Smith , 6-10 forward: 10.3 points, 7.4 rebounds
  • C Myles Turner , 6-11 center: 18.9 points, 8.4 rebounds

PROJECTED LAKERS STARTERS:

  • G Dennis Schroder , 6-3 guard: 9.0 points, 3.2 assists
  • G Lonnie Walker IV , 6-4 guard: 17.1 points, 2.3 rebounds
  • F Troy Brown Jr. , 6-6 forward: 8.1 points, 4.6 rebounds
  • F LeBron James , 6-9 forward: 25.8 points, 8.9 rebounds, 6.4 assists
  • F/C Anthony Davis (Q) , 6-10 forward/center: 26.3 points, 12.8 rebounds

Betting Odds:

  • The Pacers are currently 2.5-point favorites over the Lakers as of Monday afternoon, according to SI Sportsbook.
  • The over/under for this matchup is currently set at 237.5 total points.

What to watch for:

  • The Pacers currently rank 10th in the league in offensive rating and 16th in the league in defensive rating.
  • The Lakers currently rank 27th in the league in offensive rating and 8th in the league in defensive rating.
  • Los Angeles is 63-33 all-time against Indiana.
  • The Pacers are currently averaging 115.7 points per game, 7th in the NBA, and the Lakers are only allowing an average of 114.4 points per game to their opponents, 21st in the NBA.
