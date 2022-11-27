Read full article on original website
Related
NPR
Will Smith opens up to Trevor Noah about the 'rage' behind his Oscar slap
A teary Will Smith gave his first major interview since he slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars to Trevor Noah of the Daily Show. Smith described how he lost it over Rock's joke about his wife's hair. A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:. Will Smith has largely stayed out of the public...
Here's Where You've Seen The Cast Of "Welcome To Chippendales" Before
There are some familiar faces in this thrilling true crime miniseries.
NPR
Comedian He Huang on the criticism she received after her Australia's Got Talent set
Audio will be available later today. NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with comedian He Huang, whose Australia's Got Talent set generated a lot of laughs and criticism for jokes that some people said reinforced stereotypes about Chinese people.
NPR
Movie Review: 'Women Talking'
Audio will be available later today. Director Sarah Polley's adaptation of the novel "Women Talking" by Miriam Toews is about women in an isolated religious colony who break the silence about abuse at the hands of the colony's men.
NPR
Actress Dolly De Leon was surprised she got the lead in 'Triangle of Sadness'
NPR's A Martinez speaks with Filipina actor Dolly De Leon about her role in the widely acclaimed movie: Triangle of Sadness. Filipina actor Dolly De Leon got one of her biggest ever parts in the widely acclaimed movie "Triangle of Sadness." She plays Abigail, a cleaning lady on a luxury cruise who takes orders from Paula, the head of crew. When a shipwreck occurs, Abigail's status dramatically changes as she rises to captain. The 53-year-old De Leon isn't widely known outside of the Philippines, and she told me she never expected to be cast in this leading role.
The Midnight Club Cancelled at Netflix After Co-Creator Inks Amazon Deal
The Midnight Club has told its final tale. The supernatural thriller has been cancelled at Netflix, mere hours after it was reported that series co-creator Mike Flanagan, along with Trevor Macy, has signed a production deal — via their Intrepid Pictures — with Amazon Studios. The Wrap was first to report the news. Based on Christopher Pike’s 1994 novel — and co-created by The Haunting of Bly Manor vets Flanagan and Leah Fong — The Midnight Club premiered Oct. 7 and followed eight ailing teenagers who reside at Brightcliffe Hospice, described in the show as “a place for terminal teenagers to transition on...
What Were The Most Heartbreaking TV Moments Of 2022?
I need a whole box of tissues just to talk about some of the Marc and Steven moments from Moon Knight.
NPR
Maureen Corrigan's favorite books of the year: 10 disparate reads for a hectic 2022
This is FRESH AIR. Poets, patriots, immigrants and robber barons are among the varied subjects of the books on Maureen Corrigan's 10 best list of 2022. Here's Maureen. MAUREEN CORRIGAN, BYLINE: Some years, my best books list falls into a pattern, like a year that's dominated by dystopian fiction or standout memoirs. But as perhaps befits this hectic year, the best books I read in 2022 sprawl all over the place in subject and form. Let's start with nonfiction. Ada Calhoun's "Also A Poet" is a moving account of her attempt to connect with her elusive father, art critic Peter Schjeldahl, by trying to complete his abandoned biography of the beloved New York poet Frank O'Hara. Calhoun recalls how, one day, in the basement of the East Village apartment house where her parents lived for decades, she stumbled upon a treasure trove of cassette tapes from the 1970s - interviews that her father conducted with O'Hara's painter friends and fellow poets. Ultimately, the book Calhoun writes isn't an O'Hara biography either. It's a genre-defying memoir and work of criticism, as well as a love letter to O'Hara's poetry and to the city that inspired it.
NPR
Sam Bankman-Fried strikes apologetic pose as he describes being shocked by FTX's fall
Sam Bankman-Fried's lawyers have told him to keep quiet, but the founder of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX is not. Even though regulators and law enforcement are investigating him, Bankman-Fried sat down for an interview during a business conference in New York on Wednesday. INSKEEP: Those listening include NPR's David Gura,...
Comments / 0