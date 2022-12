LEXINGTON, Ky. — On paper, the numbers the hosts brought into Pitt’s Sweet 16 matchup with Kentucky were staggering. In seven previous matches and 13 of their past 14, the Wildcats had put home at least two goals. That list of vanquished defenses included No. 13 Indiana, which hasn’t yet given up a goal in the NCAA tournament but conceded three to Kentucky. For the year, the Wildcats had 53 markers to their name, third-highest in the nation.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO