Carscoops
Jeep’s China Bankruptcy May Signal Troubles For Other Foreign Automakers
October 31st, 2022, was a spooky day for the automotive industry, but not just because of Halloween. That was the day that Stellantis announced that the GAC-FCA joint venture, responsible for building and selling Jeeps in China, had filed for bankruptcy. The announcement came mere months after Stellantis increased its...
Vietnam's VinFast SUVs Are Officially On Their Way To The US
At the 2022 Los Angeles Auto Show, Vietnamese automaker VinFast told CarBuzz it would officially start selling cars in the United States. VinFast will follow through on that promise, as the first batch of vehicles is currently on a ship heading toward a port in California. The first 999 units of the 2023 VinFast VF 8 electric crossover were loaded onto the Silver Queen charter ship and will arrive in the US 20 days after leaving the MPC Port in Haiphong, Vietnam.
Car companies want to make billions by charging monthly fees for features like heated seats, but buyers won't pay up
How would you feel about paying $10, $20, or $100 per month to access features already built into your car? Some buyers are calling foul.
Which 2023 Toyota SUV Gets the Best Gas Mileage?
Gas mileage is becoming more prevalent. This 2023 Toyota SUV gets the best gas mileage. The post Which 2023 Toyota SUV Gets the Best Gas Mileage? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Analysis-Chinese developers’ offshore creditors eye bargains; cautious on demand
NEW YORK/SHANGHAI/HONG KONG (Reuters) – Some offshore bondholders are scouting for bargains in China’s cash-squeezed property sector after a slew of funding support measures followed a brutal slide, but the uncertain outlook for a recovery in home demand will keep others on the sidelines. Beijing has stepped up...
torquenews.com
JD Power Says Jeep Wagoneer Will Hold its Value the Best Among Large SUVS
JD Power is out with its Best Residual Value Awards and the Jeep Wagoneer tops the field of big luxury SUVs. The new rating is a big deal in the highly competitive big SUV market. J.D. Power says the recently re-introduced Jeep Wagoneer is the best Large SUV when it...
Chinese papers go black in mourning for late leader Jiang Zemin
BEIJING (Reuters) -Chinese newspapers turned their front pages black on Thursday and flags were put at half mast in mourning for the death of former president Jiang Zemin, whose death has prompted a wave of nostalgia for the more liberal times he oversaw. Jiang died in his home city of...
Japan tells China, Russia it has ‘severe concerns’ over joint air patrols: spokesperson
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan has told China and Russia it has “severe concerns” over their frequent joint air force activities around Japan’s territory, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said on Thursday. “We will closely monitor the increasing cooperation between the two countries with a sense of...
China wants US not to interfere in ties with India – Pentagon
NEW DELHI (Reuters) – China has warned the United States to not interfere in its relationship with India following deadly border skirmishes between the Asian giants in 2020, the Pentagon said in a report. Ties between India and China have nosedived since the worst border clashes between them in...
Former Chinese President Jiang Zemin has died – state media
BEIJING (Reuters) – Former Chinese President Jiang Zemin died on Wednesday at the age of 96, Chinese state media reported. Jiang died from leukemia and multiple organ failure in Shanghai at 12:13 p.m., the official Xinhua news agency said. (Reporting by Tony Munroe; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
TSMC plans to make more advanced chips in U.S. at urging of Apple -Bloomberg News
(Reuters) – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co will offer advanced 4-nanometer chips when its new $12-billion plant in Arizona opens in 2024, spurred by U.S. customers such as Apple Inc to do so, Bloomberg News said on Thursday. Citing people familiar with the matter, it said TSMC was expected to...
South Korea truckers’ strike cost $1.2 billion in lost shipments
SEOUL (Reuters) – A strike by South Korean truckers is estimated to have cost 1.6 trillion won ($1.23 billion) in lost shipments, the industry ministry said on Thursday. Disruptions to the country’s supply chain expanded on Thursday, the eighth day of the nationwide strike by thousands of truckers, as the government prepares to order more of them back to work.
Fashion retailer H&M to cut 1,500 jobs in cost saving drive
OSLO (Reuters) -Swedish fashion retailer H&M will cut some 1,500 jobs as part of its cost cutting drive and book a restructuring charge of 800 million Swedish crowns ($75.80 million) in the fourth quarter, it said on Wednesday. In September, H&M, the world’s No. 2 fashion retailer, launched a plan...
Best Used Toyota Prius Model Years According to CarComplaints
Per GoodCarBadCar, there are five used Toyota hybrid car model years that stood out and four years to avoid. The post Best Used Toyota Prius Model Years According to CarComplaints appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Yellen says U.S. firms should be mindful of China-Taiwan geopolitical risks
NEW YORK (Reuters) -U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Wednesday that businesses reviewing their supply chains should be mindful of the geopolitical risks surrounding China’s threats to Taiwan as well as other Chinese practices that have raised U.S. national security concerns. Yellen told the New York Times DealBook...
fordauthority.com
Majority Of Ford Mustang Mach-E Buyers Are New To Brand, EVs
As Ford Authority reported earlier today, the Ford Mustang Mach-E recently achieved a milestone after 150,000 units of the EV crossover have rolled off the assembly line at the Cuautitlán Assembly plant in Mexico. This notable achievement is even more important in the grand scheme of things, as Ford aims to build 600,000 EVs annually across the globe by the end of 2023, a number that will swell to two million by 2026 following a two billion dollar investment. However, there are some more interesting tidbits of information related to the Mach-E that clearly show its importance to the Ford brand in general.
Twitter has ‘huge work ahead’, EU’s Breton tells Musk
PARIS (Reuters) – Twitter faces “huge work ahead” in order to comply with European regulations, EU Commissioner Thierry Breton told the company’s Chief Executive Elon Musk, according to a readout of the conversation provided by Breton. “There is still huge work ahead, as Twitter will have...
Chinese vice premier urges improvements in COVID measures as pathogenicity weakens
BEIJING (Reuters) – Chinese Vice Premier Sun Chunlan called for further efforts to improve COVID-19 prevention and control measures, urging “optimisation” of testing, treatment and quarantine policies, as the virus weakens in pathogenicity, according to state media. Her remarks come as cities across China take a more...
China reports slight drop in new COVID cases for Nov 29; Beijing cases rise
SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China reported 37,828 new COVID-19 infections on Nov. 29, of which 4,288 were symptomatic and 33,540 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Wednesday. That is compared with 38,645 new cases a day earlier – 3,624 symptomatic and 35,021 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately. Excluding...
Philippines will explore for oil in South China Sea even without a deal with Beijing: Marcos
The Philippines must find a way to explore for oil and gas in the South China Sea even without a deal with China, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said on Thursday, emphasizing his country's right to exploit energy reserves in the contested waterway.
