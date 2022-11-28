As Ford Authority reported earlier today, the Ford Mustang Mach-E recently achieved a milestone after 150,000 units of the EV crossover have rolled off the assembly line at the Cuautitlán Assembly plant in Mexico. This notable achievement is even more important in the grand scheme of things, as Ford aims to build 600,000 EVs annually across the globe by the end of 2023, a number that will swell to two million by 2026 following a two billion dollar investment. However, there are some more interesting tidbits of information related to the Mach-E that clearly show its importance to the Ford brand in general.

NEW JERSEY STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO