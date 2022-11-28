ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Carscoops

Jeep’s China Bankruptcy May Signal Troubles For Other Foreign Automakers

October 31st, 2022, was a spooky day for the automotive industry, but not just because of Halloween. That was the day that Stellantis announced that the GAC-FCA joint venture, responsible for building and selling Jeeps in China, had filed for bankruptcy. The announcement came mere months after Stellantis increased its...
CarBuzz.com

Vietnam's VinFast SUVs Are Officially On Their Way To The US

At the 2022 Los Angeles Auto Show, Vietnamese automaker VinFast told CarBuzz it would officially start selling cars in the United States. VinFast will follow through on that promise, as the first batch of vehicles is currently on a ship heading toward a port in California. The first 999 units of the 2023 VinFast VF 8 electric crossover were loaded onto the Silver Queen charter ship and will arrive in the US 20 days after leaving the MPC Port in Haiphong, Vietnam.
CALIFORNIA STATE
104.1 WIKY

Analysis-Chinese developers’ offshore creditors eye bargains; cautious on demand

NEW YORK/SHANGHAI/HONG KONG (Reuters) – Some offshore bondholders are scouting for bargains in China’s cash-squeezed property sector after a slew of funding support measures followed a brutal slide, but the uncertain outlook for a recovery in home demand will keep others on the sidelines. Beijing has stepped up...
104.1 WIKY

Chinese papers go black in mourning for late leader Jiang Zemin

BEIJING (Reuters) -Chinese newspapers turned their front pages black on Thursday and flags were put at half mast in mourning for the death of former president Jiang Zemin, whose death has prompted a wave of nostalgia for the more liberal times he oversaw. Jiang died in his home city of...
104.1 WIKY

China wants US not to interfere in ties with India – Pentagon

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – China has warned the United States to not interfere in its relationship with India following deadly border skirmishes between the Asian giants in 2020, the Pentagon said in a report. Ties between India and China have nosedived since the worst border clashes between them in...
104.1 WIKY

Former Chinese President Jiang Zemin has died – state media

BEIJING (Reuters) – Former Chinese President Jiang Zemin died on Wednesday at the age of 96, Chinese state media reported. Jiang died from leukemia and multiple organ failure in Shanghai at 12:13 p.m., the official Xinhua news agency said. (Reporting by Tony Munroe; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
104.1 WIKY

South Korea truckers’ strike cost $1.2 billion in lost shipments

SEOUL (Reuters) – A strike by South Korean truckers is estimated to have cost 1.6 trillion won ($1.23 billion) in lost shipments, the industry ministry said on Thursday. Disruptions to the country’s supply chain expanded on Thursday, the eighth day of the nationwide strike by thousands of truckers, as the government prepares to order more of them back to work.
104.1 WIKY

Fashion retailer H&M to cut 1,500 jobs in cost saving drive

OSLO (Reuters) -Swedish fashion retailer H&M will cut some 1,500 jobs as part of its cost cutting drive and book a restructuring charge of 800 million Swedish crowns ($75.80 million) in the fourth quarter, it said on Wednesday. In September, H&M, the world’s No. 2 fashion retailer, launched a plan...
104.1 WIKY

Yellen says U.S. firms should be mindful of China-Taiwan geopolitical risks

NEW YORK (Reuters) -U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Wednesday that businesses reviewing their supply chains should be mindful of the geopolitical risks surrounding China’s threats to Taiwan as well as other Chinese practices that have raised U.S. national security concerns. Yellen told the New York Times DealBook...
fordauthority.com

Majority Of Ford Mustang Mach-E Buyers Are New To Brand, EVs

As Ford Authority reported earlier today, the Ford Mustang Mach-E recently achieved a milestone after 150,000 units of the EV crossover have rolled off the assembly line at the Cuautitlán Assembly plant in Mexico. This notable achievement is even more important in the grand scheme of things, as Ford aims to build 600,000 EVs annually across the globe by the end of 2023, a number that will swell to two million by 2026 following a two billion dollar investment. However, there are some more interesting tidbits of information related to the Mach-E that clearly show its importance to the Ford brand in general.
NEW JERSEY STATE
104.1 WIKY

Twitter has ‘huge work ahead’, EU’s Breton tells Musk

PARIS (Reuters) – Twitter faces “huge work ahead” in order to comply with European regulations, EU Commissioner Thierry Breton told the company’s Chief Executive Elon Musk, according to a readout of the conversation provided by Breton. “There is still huge work ahead, as Twitter will have...
104.1 WIKY

Chinese vice premier urges improvements in COVID measures as pathogenicity weakens

BEIJING (Reuters) – Chinese Vice Premier Sun Chunlan called for further efforts to improve COVID-19 prevention and control measures, urging “optimisation” of testing, treatment and quarantine policies, as the virus weakens in pathogenicity, according to state media. Her remarks come as cities across China take a more...
104.1 WIKY

China reports slight drop in new COVID cases for Nov 29; Beijing cases rise

SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China reported 37,828 new COVID-19 infections on Nov. 29, of which 4,288 were symptomatic and 33,540 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Wednesday. That is compared with 38,645 new cases a day earlier – 3,624 symptomatic and 35,021 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately. Excluding...

