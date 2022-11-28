6 Live Shows to Check out this Week- November 28, 2022

One of the many benefits of living in Middle Tennessee is the availability of live music (hello, Music City!). So, get out of the house and check out these 6 live music shows taking place this week: November 28 -December 4, 2022.

Chris Botti and Nashville Symphony

Tuesday, November 29, 7:30 pm

Schermerhorn Symphony Center, 1 Symphony Place, Nashville

Chris Botti returns for two nights of lush, melodic, genre-defying selections with your Nashville Symphony. Over the past three decades, this award-winning artist has recorded and performed with the best in music, earning a reputation as one of the most beloved and dedicated musicians working today.

The Trinity of Terror

Wednesday, November 30, 6:20 pm

Municipal Auditorium, 417 4th Avenue N, Nashville

The Trinity of Terror Tour is stopping in Nashville featuring Black Veil Brides, Motionless In White, and Ice Nine Kills, with special guest Atreyu.

Jason Bonham’s Led Zepplin Evening

Jason Bonham is the son of John Bonham, original drummer for Lep Zepplin who will bring the music of Led Zepplin to Nashville. Jason is an accomplished musician who has played in Led Zepplin reunions, opened for Queen, and AC/DC. The set list from other performances on this tour has included “Stairway to Heaven,” “Whole Lotta Love,” “The Ocean,” and more.

Maren Morris

Friday, December 2, 8 pm

Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway, Nashville

It’s the last stop on the Quest Tour for Maren Morris with special guests Brittney Spencer and Ruston Kelly.

Nitty Gritty Dirt Band

Friday, December 2, 7 pm

CMA Theatre at Country Music Hall of Fame, 222 Rep. John Lewis Way, Nashville

The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band takes the stage for their Will the Circle Be Unbroken: 50th Anniversary Celebration on Friday, December 2, and Saturday, December 3.

Founding members Jeff Hanna and Jimmie Fadden, along with veteran bandmate Bob Carpenter, will be reuniting with founding members John McEuen and Les Thompson for this momentous occasion.

Matthew West

Saturday, December 3, 8 pm

The Factory at Franklin, 230 Franklin Road, Franklin

It’s a holiday concert in Franklin with Matthew West. He will perform Christmas favorites and some of his greatest hits with a full band. This ticket is for the concert only. It does not give you access to any other part of the Come Home for Christmas fan weekend.

