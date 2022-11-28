Cowboy Football Breakdown Versus West Virginia

DETROIT (AP) — Michigan standout defensive lineman Mazi Smith will play for the Wolverines in the Big Ten championship game this weekend against Purdue while facing a felony charge of carrying a concealed gun. The charge was filed in an Ann Arbor court, nearly two months after the handgun turned up during a traffic stop. Smith, a 21-year-old senior and team co-captain from Grand Rapids, Michigan, had four tackles and one assist against Indiana on Oct. 8, the day after the incident. Smith appeared in court by video Thursday. Defense attorney John Shea said Smith was in the process of getting a concealed-weapon permit when he was stopped by police. “He does have it now,” Shea told a magistrate.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 33 MINUTES AGO